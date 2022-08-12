ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coker, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

2 killed in early morning Birmingham crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead Sunday. According to Truman Fitzgerald with BPD, officers arrived to the scene and saw a small sedan had collided into a tree with two people unresponsive inside the vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Three injured in multi-car crash on I-65 N near Tallapoosa Exit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials say three people were injured after a multi-car crash on I-65 N on August 14. Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say nine vehicles are involved in this crash, with three people being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash caused the Tallapoosa Exit to close temporarily, but all lanes are now open.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millbrook, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Coker, AL
City
Hayneville, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Northport, AL
State
Alabama State
wbrc.com

Man struck and killed in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was killed August 11 when he was struck by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade. The victim has been identified as Samuel R. Ellis of Duncanville. He was 21. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 82 near the 55 mile marker, one mile east...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Arrest made in connection to Bessemer shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the Bessemer shooting that left a woman dead Wednesday night. According to Chief Michael Roper, on Aug. 10, officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle but it fled towards Birmingham and stopped in the area of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd and Appalachee Street. […]
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Marker#Traffic Accident#Montgomery Post#Nissan Sentra
CBS 42

Clanton Police searching for man with warrants who fled away from scene

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Clanton Police are searching for a man who fled away from officers on foot Saturday afternoon. According to CPD, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Samaria Road around 4:30 p.m. The driver was arrested, however the passenger, David Christopher Mctigue fled away from the scene. Mctigue also known […]
CLANTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
Shelby Reporter

UPDATE: One fatality reported in Calera crash

CALERA – A multi-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler occurred on U.S. 31 just north of Alabama 70 on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10. The accident involved an 18-wheeler and two passenger vehicles. The Calera Police Department reported two injuries and one fatality. The 18-wheeler is in the process...
CALERA, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman killed, 2 injured in crash on Hwy 31 in Calera

CALERA, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Calera that left a woman dead, injured two others, and shut down Highway 31 for several hours Wednesday. Learn more in the video above. The wreck happened at about 9:45 a.m. north of Highway 70 and involved a tractor-trailer...
CALERA, AL
CBS 42

Two dead in Hueytown murder-suicide

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman are dead following a murder-suicide in Hueytown on August 9. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Erin Michelle Stout was shot and killed on the 200 block of Notting Hill Circle sometime before 9:00 a.m. The shooting happened during a reported domestic assault. The coroner’s […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested in connection to Birmingham double homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department released updates pertaining to a homicide investigation that occurred Thursday night. At approximately 10:40 p.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of 20th Place Ensley on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and entered a private residence when they discovered […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility

An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy