BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials say three people were injured after a multi-car crash on I-65 N on August 14. Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say nine vehicles are involved in this crash, with three people being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash caused the Tallapoosa Exit to close temporarily, but all lanes are now open.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO