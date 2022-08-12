Read full article on original website
2 killed in early morning Birmingham crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead Sunday. According to Truman Fitzgerald with BPD, officers arrived to the scene and saw a small sedan had collided into a tree with two people unresponsive inside the vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on […]
Three injured in multi-car crash on I-65 N near Tallapoosa Exit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials say three people were injured after a multi-car crash on I-65 N on August 14. Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say nine vehicles are involved in this crash, with three people being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash caused the Tallapoosa Exit to close temporarily, but all lanes are now open.
9-vehicle crash shuts down I-59 northbound at Tallapoosa Street in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 4 p.m. The scene has been cleared and the interstate is back open. Birmingham police and crews from Birmingham Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a traffic crash Sunday afternoon involving 9 vehicles. Northbound lanes of Interstate 59 have been closed at the...
Coker Woman Killed, Northport Man Injured in Lowndes County Crash
One Tuscaloosa County resident was killed and another was injured in a collision in Lowndes County Thursday morning, according to Alabama State Troopers. Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in West Alabama, said the fatality was Mikayla L. Ramsey, a 23-year-old woman from Coker. Ramsey was...
Man struck and killed in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was killed August 11 when he was struck by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade. The victim has been identified as Samuel R. Ellis of Duncanville. He was 21. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 82 near the 55 mile marker, one mile east...
Man, woman killed when car hits tree near Birmingham’s Midtown Publix
A man and woman died after a car hit a tree Sunday morning near Birmingham’s Midtown Publix, according to police. Police said they believe speed played a factor in the crash. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said witnesses reported a group of cars was driving together and fast just prior to...
Arrest made in connection to Bessemer shooting
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the Bessemer shooting that left a woman dead Wednesday night. According to Chief Michael Roper, on Aug. 10, officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle but it fled towards Birmingham and stopped in the area of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd and Appalachee Street. […]
21-year-old dead after being struck by vehicle in Tuscaloosa County
A 21-year-old Duncanville man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night.
Teen dies after ambush shooting at Birmingham Shell station
A teen has died after he was ambushed in the doorway of a Birmingham gas station Friday evening. A barrage of gunfire erupted just before 6 p.m. Friday at the Shell station in the 4000 block of Messer Airport Highway. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the victim was wounded when a...
Clanton Police searching for man with warrants who fled away from scene
CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Clanton Police are searching for a man who fled away from officers on foot Saturday afternoon. According to CPD, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Samaria Road around 4:30 p.m. The driver was arrested, however the passenger, David Christopher Mctigue fled away from the scene. Mctigue also known […]
3 overnight shootings in Birmingham leave 4 dead
Authorities are conducting several homicide investigations following three over night shootings in Birmingham that left four people dead Friday morning.
Suspect charged in Bessemer shooting death of 36-year-old mother of 4, held on $1 million bond
A homicide suspect taken into custody following a police chase from one end of Jefferson County to another has been formally charged in the shooting death of a woman in Bessemer earlier this week. Tyler Malik Petty, 21, is charged with intentional murder in the Aug. 10 slaying of Kimberly...
Shelby Reporter
UPDATE: One fatality reported in Calera crash
CALERA – A multi-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler occurred on U.S. 31 just north of Alabama 70 on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10. The accident involved an 18-wheeler and two passenger vehicles. The Calera Police Department reported two injuries and one fatality. The 18-wheeler is in the process...
wvtm13.com
Woman killed, 2 injured in crash on Hwy 31 in Calera
CALERA, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Calera that left a woman dead, injured two others, and shut down Highway 31 for several hours Wednesday. Learn more in the video above. The wreck happened at about 9:45 a.m. north of Highway 70 and involved a tractor-trailer...
Two dead in Hueytown murder-suicide
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman are dead following a murder-suicide in Hueytown on August 9. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Erin Michelle Stout was shot and killed on the 200 block of Notting Hill Circle sometime before 9:00 a.m. The shooting happened during a reported domestic assault. The coroner’s […]
Suspect charged with capital murder in fatal shooting of 22-year-old in Hueytown
A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a young Hueytown man earlier this week. Patrick Levell Johnson, 26, of Concord, is charged with capital murder and shooting into an occupied residence. The warrant was issued on Sunday and Johnson was booked into the Jefferson County Jail just beofre 3 p.m.
Suspect arrested in connection to Birmingham double homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department released updates pertaining to a homicide investigation that occurred Thursday night. At approximately 10:40 p.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of 20th Place Ensley on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and entered a private residence when they discovered […]
Alabama officials call for more police presence amid violent crime spike and officer shortages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Violent crime in Alabama cities continues to rise in 2022, with Birmingham recently ranked third among large cities for its murder rate halfway through the year. Last night, Birmingham Police responded to calls of multiple shootings in the city. As of Friday, the department reported 84 murders to date compared to 64 […]
Man Walks 20 Miles To Work Until One Day Cop Follows Him And Sees Why
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHlFcQ0OF8gMan Walks 20 Miles To Walk.... On his first day of work at a location nearly 20 miles from his house, a young man in Alabama said he was left with one option to get there: Walk.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility
An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
