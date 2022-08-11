A developer announced plans Monday to build a studio facility with 16 soundstages in the heart of the Los Angeles Arts District. East End Studios filed an application to construct the facility, which also includes four office buildings, on a 15-acre site at the corner of 6th and Alameda streets. The announcement comes amid a boom in development of new production facilities in L.A., to keep up with demand fueled by broadcast TV and streaming services. The East End project is expected to take about four years to complete — two years for development approvals and two years for construction. Paul Audley, the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO