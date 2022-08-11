Read full article on original website
LONDON (AP) — Performer Darius Campbell Danesh, who went from a British reality television show to a stage and music career, has died at the age of 41. The singer’s family said Tuesday that he was found unresponsive in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota on Aug. 11 and pronounced dead by the local medical examiners’ office. “The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances,” the family said. “The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.” Born in Glasgow to a Scottish mother and Iranian father, Campbell Danesh appeared on reality show “Popstars” in 2001, making a splash with his intense interpretation of Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time.”
Sunday Final Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Shores Up CBS; Game Shows On ABC Help ABC Win Adult Demo
CBS was the most-watched broadcast network Sunday, thanks to an original of Big Brother 24 and a repeat of 60 Minutes Presents. The network averaged 3.66 million viewers opposite mostly reruns on the other nets, other than originals of Celebrity Family Feud, The $100,000 Pyramid and The Final Straw on ABC, according to official national ratings from Nielsen. The game show lineup, which included a repeat of America’s Funniest Home Videos, helped ABC to win the night in adults 18-49 (an astonishingly low .44 rating) and come in second in viewers (3.60 million). CBS’ lineup included repeats of The Equalizer and NCIS: Los...
