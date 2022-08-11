LONDON (AP) — Performer Darius Campbell Danesh, who went from a British reality television show to a stage and music career, has died at the age of 41. The singer’s family said Tuesday that he was found unresponsive in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota on Aug. 11 and pronounced dead by the local medical examiners’ office. “The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances,” the family said. “The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.” Born in Glasgow to a Scottish mother and Iranian father, Campbell Danesh appeared on reality show “Popstars” in 2001, making a splash with his intense interpretation of Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time.”

