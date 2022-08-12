Read full article on original website
Latest court filings in Marilyn Mosby case ‘anything but dispassionate’ as feds spar with her lawyers
Federal prosecutors and lawyers for State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby continue to clash in the latest round of legal filings in the criminal case against Baltimore’s top prosecutor. With Mosby charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of mortgage fraud related to early withdrawals from her city retirement account and the purchase of two Florida homes, her lawyers are asking U.S. District ...
realitytitbit.com
When is the Chrisleys' sentencing and how much jail time do they face?
The Chrisley Knows Best clan let fans sneak a peek into their family lives on The USA Network each Thursday. But in real-time, Julie and Todd Chrisley face jail time and are currently on house arrest ahead of their sentencing. Todd and Julie Chrisley have been found guilty of bank...
Convicted rapist escapes from east Arkansas prison
BRICKEYS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities were searching Friday for a convicted rapist who escaped from an east Arkansas prison. Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, located 96 miles (155 kilometers) east of Little Rock, the state Department of Corrections said. The DOC said Hartman escaped from a work detail on a field near the prison. DOC spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Hartman and a suspected accomplice fired at correctional officers who were chasing them, but the officers weren’t injured.
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
A lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery's killer says being sent to a Georgia prison would be a 'backdoor death sentence.' A judge disagreed.
A judge denied Travis McMichael's request to send him to a federal prison after his lawyer argued he'd die in a state facility.
Daily Beast
Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With
A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
Georgia's Supreme Court overturned a prominent attorney's murder conviction. Prosecutors now want to retry him
A Georgia district attorney's office is planning to retry Claud "Tex" McIver for murder in his wife's killing after the state's supreme court overturned his previous conviction last month.
Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial
Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
Ohio Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty for Man Who Shot and Suffocated Longtime Family Friends
The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the death sentence for a man who killed a couple he’d known for more than a decade inside of their home. The justices unanimously affirmed a lower court’s conviction and sentence of George C. Brinkman, who was housesitting for Rogell “Gene” John, 71, and Roberta “Bobbi” John, 64, in 2017, before he murdered them upon their return from vacation.
Ex-police officer gets 7-plus years in prison in Jan. 6 case
An off-duty Virginia police officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with a fellow officer has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
papermag.com
Ex-Officers Involved in George Floyd's Murder Sentenced to Prison
The last two people involved in the murder of George Floyd have been sentenced to prison. According to Reuters, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were handed down respective prison sentences of 3 years and 3.5 years on Wednesday, July 27. In addition to this, they will also be put under supervised release for two years and have to pay a $200 special assessment fee.
Texas Man Will Serve Three Life Sentences for Two Brutal Cold Case Murders and Arson Intended to Destroy Evidence
A Texas man took a plea deal that will likely see him spend the rest of his life in prison over two brutal cold case murders. Jose “Joe” Baldomero Flores III, 41, was facing the prospect of the death penalty and jury selection was set to begin on Monday, July 25 when he pleaded guilty to killing two women in 2005 and 2011.
Alabama executed a death row inmate despite pleas from the victim's family not to
Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. was executed Thursday night for the 1994 murder of Faith Hall Smith, the state's top attorney said, despite pleas from the victim's family not to do so.
foodsafetynews.com
Jury deliberates over charges against Paul Kruse in Blue Bell criminal case
After just five days of trial testimony, the United States v Paul Kruse is now in the hands of a Texas jury. Trial testimony in the federal court of the Western District Court in Austin, TX, moved much faster than predicted before the trial began with jury selection on Aug. 1.
Essence
Grand Jury Will Not Indict Woman Whose Accusations Led To The Murder of Emmett Till
The grand jury said there was not enough evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham in the brutal death Till who was abducted, killed and thrown in a river nearly 70 years ago. A Mississippi grand jury will not indict the white woman who accused 14-year-old Emmett Till of making advances toward her nearly 70 years ago, CNN reports. Those allegations led to the brutal murder of the Black teenager.
Private prison firm to settle lawsuit over inmate death
A private prison company has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over a Tennessee inmate's killing that got national attention after a judge ordered the plaintiff's attorney to stop tweeting about it. Tennessee-based CoreCivic and attorney Daniel Horwitz, who represents the family of the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center inmate who died, noted the settlement Tuesday in a federal court filing in Nashville.The plaintiff in the lawsuit is G. Marie Newby, the mother of Terry Childress, who died in February 2021 after his cellmate assaulted him, court records show. The lawsuit, blaming low staffing levels, claims correctional officers were not...
Border Patrol held migrants longer than it should in El Paso, OIG says
A federal agency says it has complied with the first of four recommendations in an Office of the Inspector General report stating it held hundreds of migrants in El Paso and New Mexico longer than 72 hours.
