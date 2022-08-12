ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

The Baltimore Sun

Latest court filings in Marilyn Mosby case ‘anything but dispassionate’ as feds spar with her lawyers

Federal prosecutors and lawyers for State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby continue to clash in the latest round of legal filings in the criminal case against Baltimore’s top prosecutor. With Mosby charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of mortgage fraud related to early withdrawals from her city retirement account and the purchase of two Florida homes, her lawyers are asking U.S. District ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Convicted rapist escapes from east Arkansas prison

BRICKEYS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities were searching Friday for a convicted rapist who escaped from an east Arkansas prison. Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, located 96 miles (155 kilometers) east of Little Rock, the state Department of Corrections said. The DOC said Hartman escaped from a work detail on a field near the prison. DOC spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Hartman and a suspected accomplice fired at correctional officers who were chasing them, but the officers weren’t injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
Daily Beast

Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Oxygen

Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With

A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
The Independent

Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial

Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
IRVING, TX
Law & Crime

Ohio Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty for Man Who Shot and Suffocated Longtime Family Friends

The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the death sentence for a man who killed a couple he’d known for more than a decade inside of their home. The justices unanimously affirmed a lower court’s conviction and sentence of George C. Brinkman, who was housesitting for Rogell “Gene” John, 71, and Roberta “Bobbi” John, 64, in 2017, before he murdered them upon their return from vacation.
OHIO STATE
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
papermag.com

Ex-Officers Involved in George Floyd's Murder Sentenced to Prison

The last two people involved in the murder of George Floyd have been sentenced to prison. According to Reuters, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were handed down respective prison sentences of 3 years and 3.5 years on Wednesday, July 27. In addition to this, they will also be put under supervised release for two years and have to pay a $200 special assessment fee.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Essence

Grand Jury Will Not Indict Woman Whose Accusations Led To The Murder of Emmett Till

The grand jury said there was not enough evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham in the brutal death Till who was abducted, killed and thrown in a river nearly 70 years ago. A Mississippi grand jury will not indict the white woman who accused 14-year-old Emmett Till of making advances toward her nearly 70 years ago, CNN reports. Those allegations led to the brutal murder of the Black teenager.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Private prison firm to settle lawsuit over inmate death

A private prison company has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over a Tennessee inmate's killing that got national attention after a judge ordered the plaintiff's attorney to stop tweeting about it. Tennessee-based CoreCivic and attorney Daniel Horwitz, who represents the family of the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center inmate who died, noted the settlement Tuesday in a federal court filing in Nashville.The plaintiff in the lawsuit is G. Marie Newby, the mother of Terry Childress, who died in February 2021 after his cellmate assaulted him, court records show. The lawsuit, blaming low staffing levels, claims correctional officers were not...
