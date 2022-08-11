Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
WLWT 5
Watch: Ohio retirement home surprises resident and lifelong Reds fan with tickets to game
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A resident at an assisted living facility who is a lifelong Reds fan will get to live out his dream of going to a game. The Oaks at Northpointe in Zanesville surprised one of their residents, Ted Zakany, with tickets to an upcoming game. They posted...
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
saturdaytradition.com
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
downthedrive.com
Bearcats Football Preview: Malik Vann Leads Beefy Cincinnati D-Line
Your Cincinnati Bearcats defense will have a robust front. Sure, Myjai Sanders and Curtis Brooks are no longer there but that’s ok. It will be hard to top the production and performance of that 2021 defensive front. Brooks and Sanders kickstarted Cincinnati’s pass rush. It is unlikely that...
Knox Pages
Pearl Harbor casualty to have his remains returned to Ohio hometown for Aug. 20 burial
A Navy program is bringing home an Ohio sailor who lost his life in the Pearl Harbor tragedy on Dec. 7, 1941. Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman, born in Lyndon, Ohio and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio, and who gave his life aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack of Dec. 7, 1941, will have his remains buried in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio, Aug. 20.
UC Football Ranked in 2022 AP Preseason Poll
Cincinnati is ready to continue stacking wins under head coach Luke Fickell.
WLWT 5
Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores
CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
WLWT 5
Chipotle with drive-thru lane opens in northern Kentucky
FLORENCE, Ky. — A new Chipotle has opened in northern Kentucky. The new restaurant, located on Turfway Road, features a Chipotlane which allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant will be giving complimentary merchandise to the first 50 people in line. The location...
sportspromedia.com
Western and Southern Open sold by USTA to Beemok Capital
Beemok and Navarro acquired WTA Charleston Open in 2018. Financial services firm Beemok Capital has agreed to acquire Cincinnati’s Western and Southern Open tournament from the United States Tennis Association (USTA). South Carolina-headquartered Beemok, the family office of billionaire businessman and Sherman Financial Group chief executive Benjamin Navarro, is...
2 graves in local cemetery ‘finally’ get tombstones
The tombstones in Liberty Township tell thousands of stories -- famous people, hard workers, people who just lived a good life. There's even a memorial marker for a dog that's 140 years old. Monday, two graves received headstones that told a story that had previously been untold.
WLWT 5
Customers react to safety measures in OTR
CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
WKRC
Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
dayton.com
Trailer for movie filmed in downtown Middletown available on YouTube
A feature film shot entirely in Middletown is being previewed in a trailer now available to watch on YouTube. The United Front Films crew shot “A Bachelor’s Valentine” throughout downtown Middletown in January. The movie is directed by Middletown native Lana Read, who graduated from Monroe High School in 1990, relocated to Cincinnati, then moved back to Middletown.
Fox 19
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
wnewsj.com
Family to family: Bill Marine Ford purchased by Busam Automotive
WILMINGTON — In 1960, Bill Marine and his family settled in Wilmington and began their family-owned car dealership, beginning their great legacy in the area. For 62 years, the Bill Marine Family has been a staple in the Clinton County community — and now they welcome another family to join them.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo reveals name of Fiona’s baby brother
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo announced Monday that they have named Fiona’s baby brother Fritz. The Zoo asked for help naming its new baby boy hippo and it narrowed down the 90,000 suggestions to just two, Fritz and Ferguson. “We would have been happy with either name, but...
Cincinnati CityBeat
FBI Kills Armed Suspect in Wilmington, and 8 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
"What a year this week has been," as the meme goes. This week, Greater Cincinnati found itself in the spotlight for an FBI chase, a nightlife district shooting, a new stadium name, a baseball game played in a field of corn and Pete Rose's continued repugnant comments. Catch up on the headlines below.
WKRC
Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
