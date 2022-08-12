Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
PWMania
Triple H and Doudrop Have Spoken About Renaming Her
Piper Niven changed her name to Doudrop when she was moved to the WWE main roster from NXT UK in June 2021. Many fans were unhappy with the change and worried about how she will be portrayed under Vince McMahon. Some fans are speculating that she might get a name change now that Triple H is in charge of creative and has made various changes to the product.
PWMania
Backstage Latest on Lacey Evans’ WWE Status
Lacey Evans is still on the sidelines and is reportedly not medically cleared to compete. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Evans is still sidelined this week. It has been more than a week since she was addressed on WWE TV. Despite being scheduled to battle Aliyah on the July...
Shawn Michaels Insulting Dwayne Johnson’s Grandmother Kicked Off a Rivalry That Resulted in a Backstage Brawl and the Missed Dream Matchup Between The Rock and HBK
A look at the real-life beef between WWE legends Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Shawn Michaels. The post Shawn Michaels Insulting Dwayne Johnson’s Grandmother Kicked Off a Rivalry That Resulted in a Backstage Brawl and the Missed Dream Matchup Between The Rock and HBK appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED PEOPLE
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Bringing Back Old Entrance Song?
A new entrance song can help to breathe new life into a WWE Superstar’s presentation, but there are a number of classic themes that fans have been hoping to hear for some time now. Drew McIntyre’s “Broken Dreams” theme from his first run with WWE was a favorite among fans, and McIntyre seemingly teased the return of “Broken Dreams” when he posted the following lyrics from the song:
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Planned To Ruin Current Champion Before Regime Change
What a difference a month makes. There have been a lot of changes taking place in WWE over the last several weeks and those changes have had quite the impact on the company. The new regime in charge of the company has caused everything else to be shaken up as well and now we have an idea of just how different things might have been for one wrestler had the old guard stuck around.
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.14.22: Bianca Belair Defends Raw Women’s Title, More
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey tonight featuring Bianca Belair and more. You can check out the full results below, per PWInsider:. * WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. The Miz and Theory. * Veer def. R-Truth. * Shayna Baszler & Ronda...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star
Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Officially Signs With AEW and Heel Turn Takes Place on Rampage
Parker Boudreaux has signed with AEW, according to Tony Khan, who also revealed that he had his debut on AEW Dark recently and made his television debut on AEW Rampage debut this week. Khan made the announcement on Twitter. In WWE NXT, Boudreaux previously competed as Harland and was paired...
Heavyweight great announces his retirement from boxing
The greatest heavyweight boxer of this generation is saying goodbye. Two-time world champion Tyson Fury made an announcement on Friday, which was his 34th birthday. Fury revealed that he was retiring from boxing. Nicknamed “The Gypsy King,” the British fighter Fury calls it quits with an undefeated 32-0-1 record. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Atlantic City, NJ (8/14): Bianca Belair Faces Asuka
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on August 14 from Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Atlantic City, NJ (8/14) - WWE U.S. Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) def. Theory and The...
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hints At Injury Recovery Timeline At WrestleMania 39 Launch Party
WWE fans have been clamoring for a singles match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey since 2019, when their confrontation at Wrestlemania 35 was turned into a triple threat that included Charlotte Flair. After that, between Rousey's departure and Lynch's maternity leave, the wait got longer, until Lynch finally returned at SummerSlam 2021 and Rousey followed suit in January, winning the Royal Rumble. But despite the fact that Lynch was "Raw" Women's Champion at the time, Rousey chose to challenge Flair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship — Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that WWE had decided against Lynch vs. Rousey for WrestleMania 38, opting instead to build up anticipation for their eventual clash a year later.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – August 12, 2022
Quarter Final Match of the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament. Raquel Roderiguez & Aliyah vs. Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. Shotzi Blackheart & Raquel Rodriguez starts this match as they lock up. Shotzi delivers a kick to Rodriguez’s head, then looks for a tornado DDT but Rodriguez counters it and slams Shotzi into the mat. Aliyah & Xi Li both tag in, we cut to Natalya & Sonya Deville watching the match from ringside, Aliyah slams Li to the mat then delivers a crossbody off the apron. Rodriguez & Shotzi take out Natalya & Sonya Deville before the two women begin brawling that leads us to a break.
ComicBook
Drew McIntyre Pulled from WWE Live Events due to Back Issues
It seems one of WWE SmackDown's biggest stars is dealing with back issues, as today ProWrestling.net revealed that Drew McIntyre was pulled from WWE Live events this weekend. McIntyre is experiencing lower back soreness, but Fightful's report stated that surgery isn't expected to be required and that he is just resting up. Pulling him from events is considered a precautionary move, which makes sense since he was still active for last night's episode of SmackDown. McIntyre is also still expected to be available for WWE Clash at the Castle, where he will face Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Hopefully, McIntyre feels better soon.
411mania.com
Spoilers From Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling taped episodes of their show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the Second City Slamm taping session below, per Impact Asylum:. Before The IMPACT. * Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary. * Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On CM Punk’s Surprise Return
CM Punk won the AEW World Championship when he defeated Adam Page at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, but shortly after Punk announced that he was going to have to take time off due to injury. In Punk’s absence Jon Moxley was crowned interim AEW World Champion, and Punk confronted Moxley when he made his surprise return on Dynamite earlier this week.
411mania.com
Bret Hart Admires Ric Flair For Last Match, Says He Congratulated Flair On It
Bret Hart was in attendance for Ric Flair’s Last Match, and he says he admires what Flair did in his final in-ring performance. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and talked about being ringside for the July 31st event as well as the brief conversation he had with Flair right after the bout.
Comments / 0