Perry, GA

13WMAZ

Macon Film Festival back with a full slate of screenings

MACON, Ga. — A taste of Hollywood will be coming to Macon during the 17th annual Macon Film Festival. For the past two years, the event has been either virtual or a hybrid of online and in-person but this year, the festival is back into full swing with a full list of films and venues for screening.
Consignment sale hosted at Georgia National Fairgrounds

PERRY, Ga. — Sunday was the last day for central Georgians to enjoy some discounted items at the Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale in Perry, Georgia. It's Central Georgia's largest consignment sale for babies, toddlers, teenagers, and those who are expecting. Parents made their way to the McGill...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
The 'Cat Crew' helps Georgia College students move in

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Students at Georgia College are getting settled into their dorms, ready to start a new school year. As campus move in happened Thursday morning, students got a helping hand. Georgia College's group of volunteers, the Cat Crew, pitched in a paw or two. 13WMAZ's Conner Hendricks...
Maternal Health roundtable held for local Macon mothers

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Health Department worked to raise awareness about how to take care of Macon mothers on Saturday through a community roundtable held at the Rosa Jackson Center on Maynard Street. Women heard from doulas, health educators, licensed counselors, and community advocates while they munched on...
New businesses coming to Bass Road, Vineville historic home will not be demolished

MACON, Ga. — The plans to demolish a century-old condemned home on Macon's Vineville Avenue has been denied until a replacement plan is approved. "Catherine Brewer Benson lived in the house with her father in 1840 when she was going to Wesleyan and became the first woman in history to obtain a bachelor's degree," historian Caitlin Mee, who lives in the neighborhood, previously told 13WMAZ.
Macon local news

