'Highlight of our week' these dogs took center stage at the Georgia National Fairgrounds dog show
PERRY, Ga. — Today at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, dogs of all sorts came to compete for the gold. Competitors and their owners made their way to the fairground for the Dog Agility Show, hosted by Sirius Dog Agility. Furry athletes geared up to take off, and the show...
Montezuma native and actress set to hit the stage for the first time in Central Georgia
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At a young age, the acting bug bit Trameca Williamson. Her mom's death put not only her dreams but also her life on hold. Now, the Montezuma native is following her passion of acting. "The first time I saw Whitney Houston on The Bodyguard I...
Otis Redding Arts Center to break ground on soul legend's birthday
MACON, Ga. — September 9 marks the 81st birthday of the King of Soul and Macon native Otis Redding, and the Otis Redding Foundation has lots of plans to celebrate, including the groundbreaking for the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts. Earlier this year, the foundation announced plans...
Macon Film Festival back with a full slate of screenings
MACON, Ga. — A taste of Hollywood will be coming to Macon during the 17th annual Macon Film Festival. For the past two years, the event has been either virtual or a hybrid of online and in-person but this year, the festival is back into full swing with a full list of films and venues for screening.
Consignment sale hosted at Georgia National Fairgrounds
PERRY, Ga. — Sunday was the last day for central Georgians to enjoy some discounted items at the Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale in Perry, Georgia. It's Central Georgia's largest consignment sale for babies, toddlers, teenagers, and those who are expecting. Parents made their way to the McGill...
Georgia teen becomes 'Toys for Tots' ambassador, hosts 5K for program
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A 15-year-old from Kathleen received a surprise she never believed she would receive from the organization she works hard to support. On Saturday, several people came out to participate in a 5K, running to give toys to the tots. Toys for Tots is a program...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
The 'Cat Crew' helps Georgia College students move in
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Students at Georgia College are getting settled into their dorms, ready to start a new school year. As campus move in happened Thursday morning, students got a helping hand. Georgia College's group of volunteers, the Cat Crew, pitched in a paw or two. 13WMAZ's Conner Hendricks...
Georgia College hosts 'GC Gives' community service event in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia College first-year students participated in service events around Central Georgia on Saturday. Some students went to "Brave Meadows Therapeutic Riding Center" in Gray to give the place a fresh coat of paint. Others cleaned up the college's garden. The college says "Gives Day" is the...
Neighbors express mixed feelings over new development proposal along Hartley Bridge Road
MACON, Ga. — A small patch of woods in south Bibb along Hartley Bridge Road is gaining some controversy from people who live nearby. But it's not the woods themselves - it's the plans a development company has for them. It's a proposed 6,000 square foot office building. 13WMAZ's...
Maternal Health roundtable held for local Macon mothers
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Health Department worked to raise awareness about how to take care of Macon mothers on Saturday through a community roundtable held at the Rosa Jackson Center on Maynard Street. Women heard from doulas, health educators, licensed counselors, and community advocates while they munched on...
Peach County High School's new principal hopes to build strong relationships with students
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Peach County High School Principal Jesse Davis is feeling at home with over 1,000 students and over 100 staff and faculty to lead into the 2022-2023 schoolyear. Davis started as head of the high school in April, but he's served as a principal in other...
'Unity in the Community': Event held for gun violence prevention in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bouncy houses, music, food, and fun could be found at Buck Melton Community Center Saturday. A Macon group says all of this was to show you can have fun without guns. It's part of their gun violence prevention initiative. Unity-N-Community wants to connect kids, young adults,...
Houston County homeowner claims City of Warner Robins is not enforcing code properly
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman claims the city is not enforcing its building code properly, an issue that literally hits close to home. In December of 2019, a fire damaged a home on Westcliff Circle in Warner Robins. And yet, two-and-a-half years later, the neighbors are...
With animal shelter at capacity, people look to City of Perry for resolution
PERRY, Ga. — Around the state, animal adoptions have slowed since the COVID-19 pandemic began to slow down. Now that one Perry animal shelter is at capacity, it's putting animal rescues in limbo and sparking a conversation on social media. It started with a Facebook post -- the Friends...
Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning denies plan to demolish century-old home, replace it with gardens
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Board Monday stopped a plan from the Big House Foundation to knock down a century-old Vineville home and build a garden in its place. Neighbors worried about additional noise peeking through from Vineville Avenue, and from a rumored amphitheater. Others said...
New businesses coming to Bass Road, Vineville historic home will not be demolished
MACON, Ga. — The plans to demolish a century-old condemned home on Macon's Vineville Avenue has been denied until a replacement plan is approved. "Catherine Brewer Benson lived in the house with her father in 1840 when she was going to Wesleyan and became the first woman in history to obtain a bachelor's degree," historian Caitlin Mee, who lives in the neighborhood, previously told 13WMAZ.
Longstanding Warner Robins emergency shelter says they could use more help with funding
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Many of Houston County's homeless rely on local shelters to bridge the gap when they're in need. For 23 years, the Thomases have strived to help serve those in Warner Robins experiencing homeless. "I just had a desire to try and help people if I...
'This job has given me confidence': Macon Reentry Coalition looks for volunteers to help former offenders
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Reentry Coalition needs your help with their mission to give offenders a second chance. The pandemic changed the way people could volunteer impacting the programs resources. The program started back in 2008. Each year, they help about 150 people. Ronald Carter is one of...
Water line break causes Dooly County schools to close temporarily
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Dooly County High School and Dooly K-8 Academy will be closed on Friday, because of a water main break that happened on Wednesday in the city of Pinehurst. Because of the break, the water could not be tested until Thursday, to confirm whether it's safe...
