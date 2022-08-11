Schumer: 'We want to build the future in Batavia, not Beijing'

GO ART! Announces Upcoming Statewide Community Regrant Program Funding Opportunities and Schedule of SCR Grant Workshops. What is the SCR Program? The Statewide Community Regrant Program (formerly DEC) was developed by the New York State Council on the Arts in 1977 in response to a mandate by New York’s Legislature that there be a greater local involvement in funding decisions, affecting local non-profit organizations, offering artistic or cultural services and programs, and to ensure New York State’s cultural funding reached every part of the State. The program is funded statewide – in all 62 counties, and funds are regranted by local arts agencies through a transparent peer panel funding process.

ORLEANS COUNTY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO