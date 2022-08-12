Read full article on original website
CJ Grisham, Esq.
2d ago
We need a plan on EQUALITY, not EQUITY! Equity is just a term for institutionalized racism and discrimination against straight, white, Christian men.
Waco officials set to vote on tax exemption for affordable housing
The council is set to vote on September 6.
KWTX
Killeen designates district ‘safe place’ in case teens, or anyone needs somewhere to turn
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - When parents are dropping off your kid at school next week you may see some new signage at Central Texas’ largest district. Campuses at the Killeen Independent School District are now considered Safe Place locations and can provide any community member with help or safety.
WacoTrib.com
Range of downtown Waco hotel projects underway
Walking along Mary Avenue between South Second and South Seventh streets on a humid Friday night, one would encounter dueling Tex-Mex aromas emanating from Ninfa’s and Hecho En Waco. Cigarette smoke, electric guitar sounds and customers in swings, not to be confused with swinging customers, would welcome those walking past Twisted Sisters Patio Bar.
WacoTrib.com
Pandemic-era school meal program ends, complicating picture for some Waco-area kids
The expiration of a pandemic-era school meal program could leave some students in McLennan County, where one in five people experience food insecurity, questioning where their next meal will come from. The Universal School Meals Program Act, implemented in 2021 to combat child hunger and provide all students free meals...
Back to school bashes happening tomorrow
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Most of the Central Texas schools will be opening their doors next week for the first day of school. To make sure the school year starts smoothly, the Waco Police Department alongside, Ascension Providence Medical Mission at Home are providing assistance to the community free of charge. Backpacks filled with […]
craftbeeraustin.com
Bold Republic Brewing Relocates to Temple
We visited the original location of Bold Republic in Belton, Texas last summer and when I recently saw a social media post they were closing, I thought they had become another victim of the pandemic. But upon closer inspection, it turns out they were relocating to a much larger space. I caught up with Adriane Hodges, co-founder, to learn more.
KWTX
Local citizens, law enforcement work together for dog rescue in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A team effort between local citizens and law enforcement lead to the rescue of multiple dogs from what appeared to be an abandoned home. A video taken the night of August 12 showed a dozen dogs wandering around inside a home, alone, with no way out.
KWTX
Temple coalition educates parents as more turn to homeschooling
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Central Christian Homeschooling is wanting to make sure students are equipped when they go back to school...at home. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, from spring 2020 to fall 2020 the rate of parents homeschooling their kids nationwide more than doubled from 5% to around 11%.
fox44news.com
Waco Police’s Back to School Bash hands out 1600 backpacks
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police Department helped students jump back into school with it’s annual back to school bash. The back to school bash not only means a free backpack and school supplies, but it’s also a chance to make sure kids are ready for the new year.
Inspired Designs hair salon holds back to school drive for local homeless shelter kids
KILLEEN, Texas — It's the weekend before school starts for the Killeen ISD, and one hair salon is taking steps to make sure a certain community is feeling prepared and looking ready for the school year. "We can't change their situation, but what we can do is make them...
Military serviceman from Texas travels across globe for wife’s graduation ceremony
On Friday, more than 100 A&M Central Texas graduates are going to walk across the stage to celebrate their accomplishments. For one special graduate, her enlisted husband traveled halfway across the globe to experience this special moment with her.
WacoTrib.com
Medical Mission at Home to offer free care for McLennan County residents
About 18% of McLennan County residents live without health insurance. Alongside the uninsured rate, the county has a 17% poverty rate. The community has a need for accessible health care, and Ascension Providence is bringing back an event this weekend supporting Waco’s most vulnerable. Providence’s free Medical Mission at...
'Biggest hiring fair of the year' happening this month in Waco
WACO, Texas — Get your resumes ready, job seekers! More than 50 local businesses will be taking part in the annual Fall Hiring Fair in Waco later this month. The event is hosted by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas. It is being dubbed as "the biggest hiring fair of the year."
KWTX
Waco businesses partner with nonprofit to provide 150 foster children with new shoes
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly 150 foster care kids in McLennan County have a new pair of shoes on their feet to start the new school year thanks to the generosity of Central Texans. After weeks of collecting shoes from the public, Foster Village Waco, a nonprofit which provides foster...
WacoTrib.com
Journey on dry North Bosque hints at growing extremes, Waco's water future
STEPHENVILLE — Standing on the North Bosque River’s sandy banks in Stephenville City Park, it’s easy to forget the drought. Thanks to a small dam, the stretch of river that cuts through the park still resembles a river, even if it’s a low one. Fish jump, squirrels flit through the trees, ducks with algae-tinted feathers glide along the surface, and clouds of dragonflies dart and hover, signaling a diverse and thriving water ecosystem. The water is low, but not that low.
KWTX
Jax’s Fund raises money for domestic violence victims with a dog agility test and a lot of tutus
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - To most, it was just the first day of the weekend, but to those at the Bell County Expo Center, it was tutu Saturday. From tiny to large, dogs showing off their best tutus were at every corner, all for a good cause. “Chances are everybody...
Temple ISD Introduces “Smart Tags” for The New School Year
Technology not only continues to evolve and make our lives easier, but it's also making it's way into our schools in a positive way. Temple ISD will start using "Smart Tags" in the upcoming school year. Smart Tags. So what is a Smart Tag? According to a report from KXXV,...
KWTX
Good News Friday: August 12, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway ISD’s First Year teachers received a great welcoming gift from their district’s education foundation this week. Each teacher received $150 to use for classroom supplies. 44 teachers were able to take advantage of this amazing gift. A North Belton Middle school teacher best...
KWTX
Story Walks promote healthy living while increasing literacy among children
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Library is teaming up with the Dewey Center & Park to promote a healthy lifestyle while simultaneously expanding your little one’s literacy skills. Story walks are a fun, interactive way for the whole family to burn some calories and do a little...
KWTX
Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An animal rescue went underway following a concerned call about pets in a Waco home. The McLennan County Sherriff’s Office responded at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 to an animal rescue call on Sacred Heart Road. Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on...
