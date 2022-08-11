Read full article on original website
Robert Shaw Fletcher: August 11, 2022
Robert Shaw Fletcher Born on August 2, 1934 in Butts County Georgia and passed on August 11, 2022 in. Americus Georgia. Shaw graduated from the University of Georgia with a Master’s Degree in. Horticulture and remained an avid lifelong Bulldawg fan. Other hobbies included fishing (with Henry. Sellars and...
Sumter County High School Athletic Department presents ticket refund plan
AMERICUS – Last Friday’s varsity football scrimmage between Sumter County and Schley County at Alton Shell Stadium was canceled due to bad weather, but the Sumter County High School Athletic Department has come up with a ticket refund plan for those who purchased tickets to the event. According...
GSW presents a fun event with a Hurricane Twist
AMERICUS – Those who love to play golf are invited to head to Griffin Bell Golf Course on Friday, October 21 to take part in the 13th Annual President’s Classic Golf Tournament benefiting Georgia Southwestern State University Athletics. The tournament format will be a four-person scramble and the...
Area Beat Report August 15 and 16
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary. Burke, Wanda Jean (In Jail), 55, Theft By Deception – Felony. Davis, Kenneth Lee (In Jail), 29, Reckless Conduct. Hall, Tyrell Kivon Rashad (In Jail), 23, Failure to Appear. Jones, Devon Clinton (In Jail), 20, Theft By Shoplifting/Obstruction of an officer.
Trio of GSW golfers named GCAA Srixon Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars
AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University men’s golfers Chase McLain, Nicolas Escobar and Jack Tharrington have been named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars for the 2021-22 season as announced recently by the Golf Coaches Association of America. All three Hurricanes are first-time recipients of the honor. McLain, a senior...
Lady Wildcats’ seven run fifth inning leads them to victory at Perry
PERRY, GA – Thanks to a seven run fifth inning, the Schley County Lady Wildcat Softball Team (SCHS) improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 12-4 victory over Perry on Wednesday, August 10 at Perry High School. With the score tied at 3-3 in the top of...
Sumter County Taxpayers Will See a Drop in Their Educational Tax Dollars
The Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) held their regular meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022. During the financial report that financial chair Rick Barnes delivered it was established the mill rate on taxes for property owners would once again see a drop. This has been the trend for several years now. The existing millage rate of 18.106 will be rolled back to 18.065. This along with the financial report in its entirety was unanimously approved.
