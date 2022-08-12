ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

19-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of DC father

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a D.C. father and husband. DC Police says the incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. on June 25. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

29-year-old son of DMV legend Big G shot & killed in Upper Marlboro, sources tell 7News

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — A 29-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Md., Prince George's County police said. Kavon Glover, of Washington, D.C., was found dead in the 12800 block of William Beans Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. Officers located Glover unresponsive in the roadway with more than one gunshot wound before he was pronounced dead on the scene.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
fox5dc.com

Temple Hills shooting leaves man dead

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A man is dead after a late night shooting in Prince George's County. Authorities say the shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Road in Temple Hills. The victim was found in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Washington, DC
Daily Voice

Police ID 20-Year-Old Man Killed In Seat Pleasant Shooting

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Prince George’s County. Detectives from the agency’s Homicide Unit have offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest...
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
WUSA9

Bowie woman dies after hit-and-run

BOWIE, Md. — A woman in Prince George's County is dead after she was hit by a car during the late hours of Thursday, Aug. 11. Officials have identified 20-year-old Tatianna Heredia as the victim of a hit-and-run that took place just after 11 p.m. Police say that Heredia was walking on Collington Road in the area of John Hanson Highway in Bowie, Maryland when she was struck.
BOWIE, MD
Daily Voice

DC Police Seek Young Baltimore Jewish Dad's Killer

Authorities in Washington DC have released footage of the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old dad from Baltimore working in the city last week. Aryeh Wolf was shot and killed on the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, DC Police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge. Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Daily Voice

Police Investigate Assault At Takoma Park Gas Station After Victim's Head Beaten

Takoma Park police are investigating an assault after a victim was beaten over the head after getting out of a Metro bus, according to reports by MyMCM. The victim allegedly got out of the Metro bus by Larch and New Hampshire Avenue and was assaulted by the suspect at the Sunoco gas station in the 6900 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, continues the outlet.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
rockvillenights.com

Victim assaulted at Rockville bar

Rockville City police were called to a bar at Rockville Town Square early yesterday morning after an assault was reported there. The assault was reported at a bar in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 1:30 AM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
Washington, D.C. local news

