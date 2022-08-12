Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
19-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of DC father
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a D.C. father and husband. DC Police says the incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. on June 25. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed in Upper Marlboro; dark-colored vehicle spotted fleeing the scene
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Authorities are searching for suspects after they say a man was shot and killed Sunday night in Prince George's County. The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court in the Upper Marlboro area. Police say the victim was found with...
WJLA
29-year-old son of DMV legend Big G shot & killed in Upper Marlboro, sources tell 7News
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — A 29-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Md., Prince George's County police said. Kavon Glover, of Washington, D.C., was found dead in the 12800 block of William Beans Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. Officers located Glover unresponsive in the roadway with more than one gunshot wound before he was pronounced dead on the scene.
fox5dc.com
Temple Hills shooting leaves man dead
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A man is dead after a late night shooting in Prince George's County. Authorities say the shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Road in Temple Hills. The victim was found in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He...
Police ID 20-Year-Old Man Killed In Seat Pleasant Shooting
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Prince George’s County. Detectives from the agency’s Homicide Unit have offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest...
Bowie woman dies after hit-and-run
BOWIE, Md. — A woman in Prince George's County is dead after she was hit by a car during the late hours of Thursday, Aug. 11. Officials have identified 20-year-old Tatianna Heredia as the victim of a hit-and-run that took place just after 11 p.m. Police say that Heredia was walking on Collington Road in the area of John Hanson Highway in Bowie, Maryland when she was struck.
Suspects sought in northeast Baltimore 7-Eleven armed robbery
Baltimore police are offering a $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of two armed robbery suspects in northeast Baltimore.
UPS Driver Shot In Prince George's County: Police
A UPS driver has been shot after an attack in Prince George's County, officials say. The shooting occurred the morning of Monday, Aug. 15 in the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, according to Prince George's County Police. Police report that the officers are currently on the scene...
'We really need the public's assistance' | 10 dead after violent week in Prince George's County, police ask public to send tips
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County police met with members of the media Monday to speak on the startling list of homicides the county has seen in the last seven days. Ten people have died after a series of shootings and one stabbing. A range of individuals...
DC Police Seek Young Baltimore Jewish Dad's Killer
Authorities in Washington DC have released footage of the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old dad from Baltimore working in the city last week. Aryeh Wolf was shot and killed on the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, DC Police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.
Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge. Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located...
Rideshare driver cooperating with investigation after crashing into Arlington pub, injuring 15
ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County Police have confirmed that a fiery car crash in an Irish pub that left 15 people injured was not an intentional act. The driver is cooperating with investigators, they've confirmed, and there is no evidence alcohol was a factor. The preliminary investigation continues as...
DC Catholic school vandalized twice, statue decapitated & stolen
WASHINGTON — A Catholic School in Northeast D.C. is raising money to repair the damage caused by someone who broke several concrete windowsills and knocked down a statue of the school's namesake weeks before the first day of school. St. Anthony Catholic School said three benches were also pulled...
NBC Washington
5 Dead, UPS Driver Wounded in Prince George's County Shootings
A UPS driver was shot and wounded Monday morning in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say. The shooting followed five separate shootings over the weekend in Prince George’s County that killed four men and a 16-year-old boy. Officers responded to the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road, in the...
Police Investigate Assault At Takoma Park Gas Station After Victim's Head Beaten
Takoma Park police are investigating an assault after a victim was beaten over the head after getting out of a Metro bus, according to reports by MyMCM. The victim allegedly got out of the Metro bus by Larch and New Hampshire Avenue and was assaulted by the suspect at the Sunoco gas station in the 6900 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, continues the outlet.
Several Children Brawl At Annapolis Mall, Steal Sunglasses, Shoot Victim
A child was shot with a BB gun after being robbed by several other children at an Annapolis Mall, authorities say. Officers responded to a call of a "juvenile problem" at the Westfield Annapolis Mall around 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigation revealed that...
rockvillenights.com
Victim assaulted at Rockville bar
Rockville City police were called to a bar at Rockville Town Square early yesterday morning after an assault was reported there. The assault was reported at a bar in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 1:30 AM.
52 Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C., Suspect Kills Himself
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52 year-old woman is dead in D.C., and the suspect in...
Security guard in Loudoun Co. arrested for allegedly assaulting juveniles
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A man in Loudoun County has been arrested following an incident involving juveniles. Officials say that 20-year-old Khaled Yanssaneh, a security guard in Ashburn, Virginia was arrested and charged with three felony counts of kidnapping, three misdemeanor counts of assault and one misdemeanor count of property damage.
MISSING: Fairfax County police search for 11-year-old girl
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police needs the public's help to locate an 11-year-old girl who went last seen on Aug. 12. According to police, Kimberly Villeda Lopez went missing in the 4300 block of Allman Drive in Annandale, Virginia at 7 p.m. on Friday. The young girl...
