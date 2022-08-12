Read full article on original website
Shawn Michaels Insulting Dwayne Johnson’s Grandmother Kicked Off a Rivalry That Resulted in a Backstage Brawl and the Missed Dream Matchup Between The Rock and HBK
A look at the real-life beef between WWE legends Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Shawn Michaels. The post Shawn Michaels Insulting Dwayne Johnson’s Grandmother Kicked Off a Rivalry That Resulted in a Backstage Brawl and the Missed Dream Matchup Between The Rock and HBK appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Reveals His Original Ring Name
Goldberg is a name that’s known to millions of wrestling fans all over the world and it didn’t take long for Bill Goldberg to become one of the top stars in the company after he started appearing on WCW programming. Things have certainly turned out alright for Goldberg,...
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
PWMania
Triple H Bringing Back More Former WWE Stars
A number of changes have already been made, and numerous former WWE stars have returned to the company. Triple H’s tenure as head of WWE creative is already in full swing. Wrestlers who were recruited and used in NXT under Triple H’s direction, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett, have all made retorts in recent weeks. Internal discussions about bringing back other names have also taken place.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star
Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
411mania.com
Eric Young on What He Told Vince McMahon in Their Meeting, His Respect for Triple H
– During a recent interview with Reel Talker, former WWE talent Eric Young discussed his experience in WWE and his thoughts on Vince McMahon. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Eric Young on meeting Vince McMahon: “I went to a meeting with Vince to pitch him some ideas and I...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Officially Signs With AEW and Heel Turn Takes Place on Rampage
Parker Boudreaux has signed with AEW, according to Tony Khan, who also revealed that he had his debut on AEW Dark recently and made his television debut on AEW Rampage debut this week. Khan made the announcement on Twitter. In WWE NXT, Boudreaux previously competed as Harland and was paired...
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.14.22: Bianca Belair Defends Raw Women’s Title, More
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey tonight featuring Bianca Belair and more. You can check out the full results below, per PWInsider:. * WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. The Miz and Theory. * Veer def. R-Truth. * Shayna Baszler & Ronda...
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Major Name Returning To WWE SmackDown
We’re on the road to the Clash at the Castle premium live event, and it was recently determined that Shayna Baszler will be challenging Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the event. Fightful Select reports that Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan are set for a contract...
stillrealtous.com
AJ Styles Says Working With Current WWE Star Took Years Off His Career
For most of his WWE run so far AJ Styles has been working as a singles competitor, but he found success with Omos when they won the Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37. AJ Styles and Omos have since gone their separate ways, but Styles reflected on their time together during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, and he also explained why teaming with Omos took years off his life.
411mania.com
Spoilers From Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling taped episodes of their show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the Second City Slamm taping session below, per Impact Asylum:. Before The IMPACT. * Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary. * Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.
wrestlinginc.com
Has Goldberg Moved On From Ending Bret Hart's Pro Wrestling Career?
Goldberg has been in the wrestling business for a quarter of a century, winning titles and spearing heels in both World Championship Wrestling and WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer has been known for many feats and accomplishments, including his famed 173-match undefeated streak and the fact that he won a world championship after his Hall of Fame induction, but sadly, what some fans remember best is Goldberg accidentally injuring Bret Hart to the point that Hart was never truly the same performer.
411mania.com
Bret Hart Admires Ric Flair For Last Match, Says He Congratulated Flair On It
Bret Hart was in attendance for Ric Flair’s Last Match, and he says he admires what Flair did in his final in-ring performance. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and talked about being ringside for the July 31st event as well as the brief conversation he had with Flair right after the bout.
411mania.com
Kane Doesn’t Think He Could Get Knocked Down In Wrestling Anymore, On How His Fame Helps His Career as Mayor
In an interview with The Right View (via Fightful), Kane spoke about his future in wrestling and how he doesn’t think he could get back up if knocked down at this point. He also spoke about how his fame helps him now that he’s the Mayor of Knox County, TN.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Agrees With Recent Speculation That Some AEW Talent May Return To WWE
Matt Hardy sees Triple H taking over WWE as a positive for pro wrestling. The older Hardy brother is in agreement with AEW President Tony Khan, who told SportsGrid that he is all for positive free agency in pro wrestling and welcomes the opportunity for better competition. "The challenge would...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Jab at Ronda Rousey for Copying Segment on WWE SmackDown
Becky Lynch is back as a babyface with The Man gimmick that helped her become a top WWE superstar. She is having fun on social media with that and most recently did so with Ronda Rousey. After a fan on Twitter tweeted a clip from Friday’s SmackDown where Rousey made...
411mania.com
Tag Team Championships Change Hands At GCW: Homecoming Part 1
The GCW Tag Team Titles changed hands at tonight’s GCW Homecoming Part 1. The Briscoes defeated Los Mazisos, Ciclope and Miedo Extremo to win the titles. You can see some highlights below.
411mania.com
Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 32 – Night Seventeen 08.14.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 32 – Night Seventeen 08.14.2022 Review. G1 Climax 32 – Block D: YOSHI-HASHI pinned David Finlay in 11:14 (***¼) G1 Climax 32 – Block B: Great O-Khan pinned Taichi in 7:06 (***) G1 Climax 32 – Block A: Tom Lawlor...
411mania.com
Santos Escobar Suggests He Might Join WWE’s Main Roster
Santos Escobar was present at WrestleMania 39’s Launch Party and hinted about upcoming changes for himself in the WWE (h/t to Wrestling Inc). You can watch the full video from WWE and read a highlight from Escobar below. On what might be seen for WrestleMania next year: “WrestleMania is...
wrestlinginc.com
Raquel Rodriguez Comments On Dakota Kai's WWE Return And Possibly Reforming Their NXT Tag Team
WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez appeared at the WrestleMania 39 launch party at Sofi Stadium, where Denise Salcedo interviewed the former NXT Women's Champion. During the interview, Rodriquez spoke about how she was "excited" about having Dakota Kai back in WWE and would like to reunite with her sometime down the road. Kai made her WWE return at SummerSlam on July 30, after being away from WWE since April. Since her return, Kai has been teaming with Iyo Sky in the current Women's Tag Team Tournament. Kai and Sky were the first teams to advance after defeating Dana Brooke and Tamina.
