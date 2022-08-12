ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Sportscasting

Shawn Michaels Insulting Dwayne Johnson’s Grandmother Kicked Off a Rivalry That Resulted in a Backstage Brawl and the Missed Dream Matchup Between The Rock and HBK

A look at the real-life beef between WWE legends Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Shawn Michaels. The post Shawn Michaels Insulting Dwayne Johnson’s Grandmother Kicked Off a Rivalry That Resulted in a Backstage Brawl and the Missed Dream Matchup Between The Rock and HBK appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Goldberg Reveals His Original Ring Name

Goldberg is a name that’s known to millions of wrestling fans all over the world and it didn’t take long for Bill Goldberg to become one of the top stars in the company after he started appearing on WCW programming. Things have certainly turned out alright for Goldberg,...
WWE
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
WWE
PWMania

Triple H Bringing Back More Former WWE Stars

A number of changes have already been made, and numerous former WWE stars have returned to the company. Triple H’s tenure as head of WWE creative is already in full swing. Wrestlers who were recruited and used in NXT under Triple H’s direction, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett, have all made retorts in recent weeks. Internal discussions about bringing back other names have also taken place.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star

Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Spoiler On Major Name Returning To WWE SmackDown

We’re on the road to the Clash at the Castle premium live event, and it was recently determined that Shayna Baszler will be challenging Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the event. Fightful Select reports that Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan are set for a contract...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AJ Styles Says Working With Current WWE Star Took Years Off His Career

For most of his WWE run so far AJ Styles has been working as a singles competitor, but he found success with Omos when they won the Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37. AJ Styles and Omos have since gone their separate ways, but Styles reflected on their time together during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, and he also explained why teaming with Omos took years off his life.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers From Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling taped episodes of their show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the Second City Slamm taping session below, per Impact Asylum:. Before The IMPACT. * Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary. * Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Has Goldberg Moved On From Ending Bret Hart's Pro Wrestling Career?

Goldberg has been in the wrestling business for a quarter of a century, winning titles and spearing heels in both World Championship Wrestling and WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer has been known for many feats and accomplishments, including his famed 173-match undefeated streak and the fact that he won a world championship after his Hall of Fame induction, but sadly, what some fans remember best is Goldberg accidentally injuring Bret Hart to the point that Hart was never truly the same performer.
WWE
411mania.com

Bret Hart Admires Ric Flair For Last Match, Says He Congratulated Flair On It

Bret Hart was in attendance for Ric Flair’s Last Match, and he says he admires what Flair did in his final in-ring performance. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and talked about being ringside for the July 31st event as well as the brief conversation he had with Flair right after the bout.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Agrees With Recent Speculation That Some AEW Talent May Return To WWE

Matt Hardy sees Triple H taking over WWE as a positive for pro wrestling. The older Hardy brother is in agreement with AEW President Tony Khan, who told SportsGrid that he is all for positive free agency in pro wrestling and welcomes the opportunity for better competition. "The challenge would...
WWE
411mania.com

Santos Escobar Suggests He Might Join WWE’s Main Roster

Santos Escobar was present at WrestleMania 39’s Launch Party and hinted about upcoming changes for himself in the WWE (h/t to Wrestling Inc). You can watch the full video from WWE and read a highlight from Escobar below. On what might be seen for WrestleMania next year: “WrestleMania is...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Raquel Rodriguez Comments On Dakota Kai's WWE Return And Possibly Reforming Their NXT Tag Team

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez appeared at the WrestleMania 39 launch party at Sofi Stadium, where Denise Salcedo interviewed the former NXT Women's Champion. During the interview, Rodriquez spoke about how she was "excited" about having Dakota Kai back in WWE and would like to reunite with her sometime down the road. Kai made her WWE return at SummerSlam on July 30, after being away from WWE since April. Since her return, Kai has been teaming with Iyo Sky in the current Women's Tag Team Tournament. Kai and Sky were the first teams to advance after defeating Dana Brooke and Tamina.
