Central Illinois Proud
Sweet Kids Cruise-In & Car Show raise money for diabetes
CREVE COEUR Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday marked the 12th annual Sweet Kids Cruise-In & Car Show benefit to raise money for pediatric diabetes. Dan Jones has lived in Creve Couer his whole life and was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 14 years old. Now 60 years...
hoiabc.com
St. Jude ‘Boil’ brings the heat
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It was a full-on cookout outside the Grand Prairie Hy-Vee in Peoria Sunday afternoon. The 14th annual St. Jude Shrimp and Corn Boil brought plenty of customers. All the money raised goes back to fund the efforts of the children’s hospital, covering every aspect from the research, to the doctors, to the patients. It kicks off a new round of fundraising after the St. Jude Telethon last weekend.
hoiabc.com
Family and friends celebrate 105-year-old’s birthday
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A very special parade went by the Grand View Alzheimer’s Special Care Center on Friday. It was the family and friends of 105-year-old Marietta Bahl who came to say happy birthday. Bahl got to spend the day with loved ones and enjoy her...
Central Illinois Proud
2022 Ledgestone Open comes to a close
EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — The largest disc golf event in the world came to a close on Sunday. Originally started in 2011 with only 105 players, Ledgestone has grown exponentially in the last 12 years. Now with more than 2,000 players and multiple sponsorships, the disc golf community is doing its part in helping out.
wcbu.org
A Peoria native returns home to bring 'Death of a Salesman' to the stage
A Peoria native now living in Blanchardville, Wis. is returning home to the River City for an important cause. Tom Hardin grew up in Peoria and frequently did productions with Corn Stock Theatre. It was through his love of the stage that he met his close friends, Jeff Sloter, a former Caterpillar communication consultant, and Dan Allar, a Bradley University graduate.
hoiabc.com
India Fest makes comeback to Peoria Riverfront after two-year hiatus
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Following a two-year hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic, India Fest is making its return to the Peoria Riverfront. Featuring Indian food, music, clothes and accessories, it’s a chance to celebrate Indian culture. The event is put on by the Indo-American Society of Peoria. Board members said the return of the festival isn’t the only reason it’s significant, it’s also the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.
Central Illinois Proud
Local business damaged by accidental fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Rialto Theater
Peoria has a rich history of movie theaters that are no longer here. There was the Varsity Theater on Main Street, The Palace Theater also on Main Street but further down in downtown Peoria, There was the Fox and Beverly Theaters and of course the beloved Peoria Drive-in. The Madison Theater is still standing and it’s currently under-going renovations and they plan on a grand re-opening in the second quarter of 2024!
hoiabc.com
New Peoria gourmet popcorn shop opens
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - She-Pop popcorn shop officially opened its doors on Saturdays. Owner, Shelia Marshall, said she’d been making creative popcorn flavors for over a decade. She was proud to finally be able to share it with the community and show others that entrepreneurship is possible.
hoiabc.com
‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in
wjez.com
Community Forum: The Threshermen’s Parade Will Be Intensely Orange and Blue This Year
Taylor Baxter, Director of Parks and Recreation in Pontiac, talks about the Threshermen’s Parade and its special guests the University of Illinois Marching Band. There’s more about the splash pad, too.
Central Illinois Proud
Thousands receive free backpacks, supplies at Back 2 School Bash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 4,000 families in McLean County Unit 5 and District 87 schools received free school supplies Thursday afternoon, just in time for the first day. The Back to School Alliance, Unit 5 and District 87 school districts hosted the 24th annual giveaway at State Farm’s south parking garage in Bloomington.
Central Illinois Proud
Eureka College student athletes are giving back
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of Eureka College student-athletes joined forces with the City of Peoria Community Development Department at the East Bluff Community Center Friday. “To learn about what the East Bluff Community Center does, learn about some job opportunities in local government and do a little service...
hoiabc.com
Fire causes $10,000 worth of damage in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -The fire happened around 2:00 at a home on west Stratford drive, near north Avalon place. Peoria fire crews reported heavy smoke coming from the back of the home. Within 10 minutes, they had the fire under control. One person was home at the time,...
1470 WMBD
Sollberger officially pinned as Peoria Fire Chief
PEORIA, Ill. – Fire Chief has been his title for a week, but now, the man in charge of the Peoria Fire Department is officially, official. Shawn Sollberger was officially pinned Friday as Peoria Fire Chief. “I’m sure most of you have heard, almost to a nauseous state, about...
Coroner identifies man killed by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the man who was hit and killed by a train in Springfield on Friday. Allmon identified the deceased individual as Darrell Hall, 51 of Springfield. Allmon said that Hall was walking in the 1500 block of Percy Avenue when he was hit. Hall was […]
Springfield man hit by train dies
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirms on August 13 a man died after being struck by a train. Around 11:25 p.m. a 51 year old man was pronounced dead in the Emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Officials report the man was walking on Percy Avenue and hit by […]
Central Illinois Proud
Safety Network holds second public meeting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local leaders are finding ways to lower violence in the city of Peoria, and now, community organizations will soon be able to get money for their efforts. “People with a common vision coming together to serve the community, to look at strategies for reducing gun...
1470 WMBD
Woman goes to prison for involuntary manslaughter of infant daughter
PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin woman will go to prison for nine years after pleading guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of her young daughter. Tazewell County Circuit Court records indicate Angel Vanduker, 20, received the sentence Friday — moved up in order to accommodate an upcoming birth of a baby that will be placed in Illinois Department of Children and Family Services custody. Vanduker’s other children are also in DCFS custody.
Central Illinois Proud
9-year sentence for Tazewell County mother who smothered infant daughter
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Tazewell County woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter of her infant daughter will spend nine years in prison. In November, Angel Vanduker pled guilty to smothering her 11-month old daughter, Nova Tucker, in September 2020. “The judge had a lot to consider. I...
