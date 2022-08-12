ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Downtown project to offer security to businesses

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUuik_0hEDEIPH00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Block to Block project by the Downtown Business Association and the Downtown Bakersfield Development Corporation started last March, according to the Dowtown Business Association.

The association said the project provides a six-month contract between downtown businesses and O&A Security, providing walking patrols from Wall Street Alley to 20th Street and Chester Avenue to H Street.

The hours were set by the businesses, with half during the day and the other half at night, according to the association.

“With the block to block program, its our businesses that come together in their block and unite and help each other out. They communicate with eachother. They want to be able to have their businesses safe for their customers to come down and the families to come downtown and to enjoy,” Melanie Farmer, President and CEO of the Downtown Business Association, said.

Businesses are now participating in the second phase of the Block to Block project in the Westchester area, with driving patrols around 24th and F Streets, according to the association.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Bakersfield Collector-Con brings hundreds to Mechanics Bank Arena this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 8th annual Bakersfield Collector-Con took place this weekend with hundreds of fans at Mechanics Bank Arena. It was an enormous gathering of retro, vintage and old-school memorabilia including comics, action figures, and cosplayers. The Bakersfield Collectors-Con had it all. “This is our very first time out here,” Henry Rubalcado Jr. a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Rail Fire burns 250 acres in Bealville area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters are working to contain a brush fire burning southeast of Bakersfield, in the hills north of Highway 58. Kern County firefighters were called to the area of Bealville and Caliente Bodfish roads for a report of a fire just before 5:45 p.m. Firefighting water-dropping aircraft and hand crews […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Mission at Kern County transitional home gets interior upgrade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County’s transitional home for women and children is getting a major upgrade. Tangram, an interior furnishing company, said Friday furniture installation at the shelter is now complete. Shelter staff says the furniture helps create a safe and comfortable place and gives residents an idea of what a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Bakersfield, CA
Business
City
Westchester, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Bakersfield Californian

Church, KBB team up to beautify Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

Dozens of volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God in Bakersfield and Santa Clarita came together Sunday to spruce up the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater. The congregation was invited to help out after reaching out to Keep Bakersfield Beautiful and the Fox Theater Foundation to see if it could help. John Enriquez is a longtime board member for both of those nonprofit organizations, so when Beau Alaniz, overseer of the local congregation, gave him a ring, he said, the theater cleanup was an easy call.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Mercy Southwest begins construction on bridge for expansion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crews began construction of the canal bridge that will serve as the new main entrance to the completed Mercy Southwest Tower on Wednesday, according to Dignity Health. The hospital called this, “a significant milestone in the construction of the Mercy Southwest tower expansion project.” The bridge will allow vehicles to turn […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO warns of thieves posing as deputies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of thieves posing as deputies. KCSO posted on its Facebook page over the weekend that it had received reports of armed robberies in the Taft area. Officials said the thieves were wearing tan uniforms with a gold star badge. They reportedly took money […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H Street#Downtown Bakersfield#O A Security#Wall Street Alley#Nexstar Media Inc
Bakersfield Californian

CRC sells former State Farm property to Lee Development for $14M

The former State Farm property at 900 Old River Road, one of Bakersfield’s largest office complexes, has sold to a local property investor-developer for $14 million. Kern County property records show Bakersfield-based Lee Development Group LLC bought the property June 30 from a legal entity controlled by oil producer California Resources Corp. The buyer is a partnership between the owners of Bakersfield general contractor S.C. Anderson Inc. and the Lee family that owns Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks Restaurant downtown.
Antelope Valley Press

Company proposes energy storage facility in Rosamond

ROSAMOND — A Canadian company is seeking approval to build an energy storage facility in Rosamond, one that employs a novel approach by using compressed air stored deep underground in a cavern and generating electricity when it is released. The Willow Rock Energy Storage Center (formerly Gem Energy Storage...
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Power restored to more than 4.5K customers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Update: Power was restored as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. A power outage in east Bakersfield Wednesday is impacting 4,559 customers, according to the PG&E outage center map. The outage is affecting areas east of Highway 204/Union Avenue south to Virginia Avenue and east to Oswell Street and north to Lake Street […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KGET

Excessive heat warning in effect as third heat wave sets in Kern

The third heat wave of the summer arrives Sunday, as temperatures in Bakersfield will reach into triple digits for the next seven days. Wednesday and Friday are expected to be the hottest days of the week. The mountains and Kern River Valley have a very slight chance of Thunderstorms late next week, as monsoonal moisture […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 people wounded in Vagabond Inn shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were shot and suffered major injuries in a shooting Sunday evening at a south Bakersfield motel, police said. Emergency crews were called to the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to police, witnesses told officers a man shot two people at the motel and ran […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Crash involving motorcycle slows traffic on I-5 south of Gorman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A major injury, multi-vehicle crash slowed traffic for a couple hours Sunday night along lanes of northbound I-5 south of Gorman. The crash was reported at around 7:53 p.m. on northbound I-5 just north of Highway 138. according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information. A motorcyclist and and at least one other […]
GORMAN, CA
CBS LA

Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors

The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 1,056 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 1,056 cases Friday. This brings the county’s totals to 274,041 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,499 deaths and 263,893 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 695,466 negative COVID-19 tests and 274,041 positive tests, while […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

1 wounded in central Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a person Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to the area of 1st Street and Oleander Avenue at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One person was found with at least one gunshot wound, a police department spokesperson said. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
delanonow.com

North Kern South Tulare Hospital District announces recruitment of ONE new board member to join five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development

North Kern South Tulare Hospital District is announcing the recruitment of ONE new board member to join our five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development. NKSTHD operates under the rules and regulations of Health and Safety Code, Sections §32000-§32492 as a government non-profit, public entity, formed to...
TULARE, CA
KGET

KGET

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy