Marion County, WV

Plane crash in Marion County under investigation

By Allen Clayton
 4 days ago

UPDATE: 12 News has confirmed more information on this developing story. Click here to read the latest.

METZ, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials are investigating a small plane crash in Marion County. It happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday near the community of Metz, which is just north of Mannington, according to 911 officials.

12 News’ reporter on the scene said several emergency officials responded to the incident.

Man found dead from 3 gunshots in Grafton home, another charged
    (WBOY image)
    (WBOY image)
    (WBOY image)
    First responders on scene of an aircraft incident. (WBOY image)

Information from the Marion County 911 Center shows there was a medical examiner called to the scene. There is no official word on the number of casualties at this time.

No other official information, including where the aircraft came from, where it was headed, or the number of people on board has been released at this time.

Stay with 12 News for the latest information.

