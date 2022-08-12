Read full article on original website
Woman awaiting trial for Murder in Missouri, has now gone missing in Arkansas
#UPDATE: McDonald Co. Sheriff Rob Evenson tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, Dawn Rene Wynn’s Bond is now revoked. Warrant for her arrest issued. All LEO agencies are alerted through the FBI’s NCIC (National Crime Information Center). Sunday night in a public statement Sheriff Evenson states, “Exercise caution and do not approach!” “Due to a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling, over objections...
Shoal Creek Water Festival kicks of at Wildcat Glades in Joplin
The Shoal Creek Water Festival today kicked off creekside at Wildcat Glades in Joplin Missouri.
I-44 W to I-49 N closes to widen and extend ramps at Fidelity cloverleaf
FIDELITY, Mo. — Beginning Monday, August 15, those traveling I-44 westbound to I-49 northbound (Exit 18) will need an alternate route for the next month as the ramp will close for construction. The construction will widen and extend the length of the ramp and acceleration lane. “In addition, contractor crews will also install guardrail, signs, street lighting and make drainage...
News to Know: Buzzard pleads guilty to 2019 murder, and the city of Miami explains rising utility bills
GROVE, Okla. – A Grove, Oklahoma man pleads guilty to a second degree murder charge. Authorities say Cody Buzzard helped kill Jerry Tapp in August 2019. Buzzard’s father, James, and his brother, Dakota, are also charged in the case but are still awaiting court proceedings. You can read more about the case here.
Highway 96 crash injures one
A two-car accident on Missouri 96 about a mile east of Oronogo just before ten Saturday morning has resulted in injuries to a man from Purcell. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened when an southbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Daunte Smiles of Purcell failed to yield to an eastbound pickup truck driven by 71-year-old Richard D. Witt of Carthage.
3 teens killed in crash near Stockton, Mo., MCIU investigate tragedy
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release preliminary information regarding a crash where three teens died east of Jerico Springs, Mo. on Thursday, August 4. The single vehicle crash involved a 2006 Toyota Scion with five male teens, traveling westbound on State Hwy B. The driver,...
Miami’s new Utilities bill charge
MIAMI, Okla. – Residents of Miami, OK are noticing extra charges on their utility bills. The City of Miami/ MSUA ( Miami Special Utility Authority) imposed the charges to utility customers as a result of GRDA’s increased wholesale charges for Winter Storm Uri to the utility due to an increase in natural gas costs during the weather event. GRDA notified...
2nd Annual Tractor Pull rolls into Seneca for a good cause
Don Bock and Galen Zook sat down with Chris Warner to talk about the upcoming 2nd Annual Tractor Pull in Seneca, Missouri. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit Seneca veterans as well as funding for a new handicap swing in Seneca city park. If you are interested, here’s all the information you’ll need:
Unresponsive child inside a hot vehicle in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells us Carthage Police responded to a residence Friday about 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle. She was rushed to a Joplin Hospital and then flown to Springfield, Mo....
News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
Joplin turns 150 in March 2023, Limited Edition Joplin coin raising funds for special year-long events
JOPLIN, Mo. – March of 2023 the city of Joplin will turn 150 years old. If you didn’t know, that’s called a Sesquicentennial. “You can commemorate that milestone now with this special limited-edition coin. Minted by the Joplin Celebrations Commission at only $20 it not only makes a great gift but your purchase will help fund upcoming celebration events. Get...
Carthage teacher announces his new book
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local teacher is showing off a passion project that’s over a decade in the making. Ethan Warrener held a book signing this morning at “Always Buying Books” in Joplin. Warrener teaches English as a second language to fourth graders during the year in Carthage, but during the summer, he’s a full-time […]
Newton Co. man killed in t-bone crash east of Neosho, Mo.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a t-bone crash at State Hwy H and Norway Road alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Granby Fire Dept, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn the crash proved fatal to one driver, George Eads, 90, of...
KYTV
Halltown, Mo. man dies in crash in Lawrence County Sunday morning
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Halltown died after a rollover crash in Lawrence County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route O, two miles south of Halltown. Investigators say the crash happened when 72-year-old Edward Griffin’s 2006 Honda Goldwing Trike traveled off...
KYTV
Three-year-old from Carthage dies in Springfield hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car
CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - A three-year-old girl from Carthage, Missouri has died in a Springfield hospital after she was found unresponsive in a car on Friday. According to Lieutenant Miller with Carthage Police Department, the child was found unresponsive in a car in the 100 block of North Maple street Friday afternoon.
Carl Junction Fire Dept experience busy two days
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Carl Junction Fire Dept keep very busy as a 24-hour dept. Not only do they respond to fire calls, but also firefighters are EMS First-Responders. Thursday and Friday we report on two unrelated fires their department worked. | MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST >> Unresponsive child discovered inside hot vehicle; Flown to Springfield for higher level...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thieves posing as golfers steal $1,500 at Springfield country club
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a theft by two men posing as golfers. The crime happened on June 28 in the parking lot of the Twin Oaks Country Club. The club is located at 1020 East Republic Road in Springfield. On Tuesday, June 28 a man...
The Big 3: dump truck crash and burn, fatal crash in Jasper county, stranger with candy and “Grease” is the word
BIG STORY #3: About 11:15 a.m. on August 8th, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. The driver was not able to get out of the doors, so he climbed through the windshield just a short distance to the west on Outer road where a crew from Liberty Electric was working. They ran to the crash and used all their extinguishers to help with the fire. We have more on this story if you like to click here.
A collection that’s truly antique
JOPLIN, Mo. — The owner of a Joplin business has amassed a collection of irreplaceable items that are truly antique. Bob Mitchell, owner of Hidden Acres Antiques, collects and sells over 6,000 items in his 32nd Street store. All of them, classified as true antiques, meaning each item is at least 100-years-old. Mitchell has appeared […]
McDonald County residents come together to support local students
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — As the new school year kicks off, multiple businesses in McDonald County have gathered around to make sure students have all they need for the next school year by donating funds for 400 school bags and supplies. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS...
