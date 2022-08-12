ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Washington Post: FBI looked for documents related to nuclear weapons at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

By Jared Gans
 3 days ago
(The Hill) — Records the FBI searched for at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property included classified documents related to nuclear weapons, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Sources familiar with the investigation told the Post that those documents were among those the FBI sought on Monday, when the bureau executed a search warrant at Trump’s Palm Beach, Fla., residence.

The sources did not say if the nuclear weapons discussed in the documents belonged to the United States or if these documents were recovered.

The FBI and a spokesperson for Trump did not immediately return requests from The Hill for comment.

The Post’s reporting comes after the Justice Department (DOJ) filed a motion on Thursday to request that a Florida court unseal the search warrant executed by the FBI.

“The public’s clear and powerful interest in understanding what occurred under these circumstances weighs heavily in favor of unsealing,” DOJ lawyers wrote in the court filing submitted Thursday afternoon.

Several media organizations filed a motion the same day to further request that all documents related to the search warrant be made public.

The DOJ’s motion states that Trump’s attorneys received a list of the documents that the FBI recovered. However, they have not released them publicly.

Trump’s lawyer, Christina Bobb, said in media appearances this week that the search concerned potentially classified information kept at Mar-a-Lago.

The National Archives and Records Administration reportedly recovered 15 boxes of presidential records from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year, including some containing classified information.

