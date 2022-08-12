ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa man accused of pointing gun at people involved in crash with him arrested

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa man arrested after allegedly crashing into another vehicle and pointing a pistol at the occupants Friday. Police were called to the scene of a crash around 6:20 p.m. near East 21st Street and Memorial Drive after a caller said a person who collided with them approached their vehicle with a weapon.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Charged in Largest Fentanyl Bust in Tulsa Police Department History: Officials

An Oklahoma man faces drug trafficking charges after being found in possession of various drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin earlier this month, police in Oklahoma said. Tulsa police said this marks the largest fentanyl bust in the department's history. According to police, the Mingo Valley Division Street Crimes Unit...
news9.com

17-Year-Old Boy Shot In Head At Tulsa Shopping Center, Suspect In Custody

Tulsa Police are investigating after officers said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in a shopping center parking lot near 21st and Garnett. The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 1950 South Garnett Road. Police said the suspect who claimed responsibility is in custody and the 17-year-old...
KTUL

Off-Duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed with off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos, when she saw...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police seeking public’s help in latest homicide

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in east Tulsa after a homeless man was found dead. The man was found beside a bus stop near a Sonic located on the corner of 11th and Garnett early Saturday. Tulsa police said they spoke to several witnesses, some...
News On 6

Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP

Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man pleads guilty to 2019 Delaware County murder

TULSA, Okla. — A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for the 2019 Delaware County murder of Jerry Tapp, as well as shooting a second victim. Cody Dwayne Buzzard pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country and brandishing discharging a firearm during an in relation to a crime of violence. His brother, Dakota Buzzard, and his father, James Buzzard, are also charged with these crimes, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man wanted for armed carjacking in Tulsa was arrested in Claremore

TULSA, Okla. — Claremore police arrested 29-year-old Tyriest Martin for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony. Police told FOX23 that Martin stole the car in Tulsa. Tulsa Police Robbery Lt. Justin Ritter explained that Martin carjacked an 18-year-old...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man dead after rollover on US-412 Friday night

TULSA, Okla. — On Friday night, a 60-year-old man from Tulsa was killed in a crash near US-412 and 65th W Ave, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Mark Hopkins (SIC) was traveling east on US-412 at a high rate of speed and departed the roadway for an unknown reason.
KTUL

Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several fire departments worked to extinguished a fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home near 65th West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., and the smoke could be seen from Interstate 44 to the east.
KTUL

Pride flag vandalism spree continues in Brookside neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four residents of a Brookside neighborhood have had their pride flags vandalized or stolen in four days. NewsChannel 8 received exclusive footage of the most recent theft from a home security camera. But the Tulsa Police Department said they have very little to go on.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa County home a total loss following fire

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County home is a total loss after a fire broke out on Sunday. Firefighters responded to a home on fire near Southwest Blvd and S. 70th West Ave around 1 p.m. Sand Springs, Berryhill and Sapulpa fire departments responded to the fire. The...
News On 6

Tulsa Mother Paralyzed In Car Crash 4 Months After Having Baby

A Tulsa mom is sharing her story after she was paralyzed in a car crash. Her four-month-old baby was also in the car, but she didn't even get a scratch. ShaQurra Miles said after the wreck, she's doing everything she can to heal so she can provide for her baby girl, A'marie.

