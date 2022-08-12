Read full article on original website
Tulsa Man Accused Of Assault On Girlfriend Arrested By Police
A man is in jail after Tulsa Police say he strangled his girlfriend in front of her 2-year-old son. Police say they got a call from the victim's mother, who told them Dante Boykin had assaulted her daughter and grandson on Friday. Officers say the mother showed them photos of...
KTUL
Tulsa man accused of pointing gun at people involved in crash with him arrested
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa man arrested after allegedly crashing into another vehicle and pointing a pistol at the occupants Friday. Police were called to the scene of a crash around 6:20 p.m. near East 21st Street and Memorial Drive after a caller said a person who collided with them approached their vehicle with a weapon.
Man Accused Of Throwing Rocks At Cars Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man accused of throwing rocks at passing cars. Police say an officer tried to talk to Blake Willingham around 9:45 Friday morning near West Archer and North Phoenix when he threw a box of trash at the patrol car and ran off. They say...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Charged in Largest Fentanyl Bust in Tulsa Police Department History: Officials
An Oklahoma man faces drug trafficking charges after being found in possession of various drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin earlier this month, police in Oklahoma said. Tulsa police said this marks the largest fentanyl bust in the department's history. According to police, the Mingo Valley Division Street Crimes Unit...
news9.com
17-Year-Old Boy Shot In Head At Tulsa Shopping Center, Suspect In Custody
Tulsa Police are investigating after officers said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in a shopping center parking lot near 21st and Garnett. The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 1950 South Garnett Road. Police said the suspect who claimed responsibility is in custody and the 17-year-old...
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of DUI, Pulling Out Gun After Crash
Tulsa Police arrested a man who they say crashed into another car and then pointed a gun at the driver of that car. Officers say this happened Friday night near 21st and Memorial. Police say a caller told them Randy Ray crashed into their car, pointed a pistol at them,...
Tulsa police searching for homicide suspect
When officers arrived they found a deceased homeless man who was shot and killed at the scene.
KTUL
Off-Duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed with off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos, when she saw...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa police seeking public’s help in latest homicide
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in east Tulsa after a homeless man was found dead. The man was found beside a bus stop near a Sonic located on the corner of 11th and Garnett early Saturday. Tulsa police said they spoke to several witnesses, some...
TPD: Over 11 pounds of fentanyl, meth, heroin found in large drug bust
A man is in jail after being found with over 11 pounds of assorted drugs including fentanyl, meth, and black tar heroin earlier this month, according to Tulsa police.
News On 6
Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP
Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Man pleads guilty to 2019 Delaware County murder
TULSA, Okla. — A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for the 2019 Delaware County murder of Jerry Tapp, as well as shooting a second victim. Cody Dwayne Buzzard pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country and brandishing discharging a firearm during an in relation to a crime of violence. His brother, Dakota Buzzard, and his father, James Buzzard, are also charged with these crimes, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Man wanted for armed carjacking in Tulsa was arrested in Claremore
TULSA, Okla. — Claremore police arrested 29-year-old Tyriest Martin for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony. Police told FOX23 that Martin stole the car in Tulsa. Tulsa Police Robbery Lt. Justin Ritter explained that Martin carjacked an 18-year-old...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa man dead after rollover on US-412 Friday night
TULSA, Okla. — On Friday night, a 60-year-old man from Tulsa was killed in a crash near US-412 and 65th W Ave, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Mark Hopkins (SIC) was traveling east on US-412 at a high rate of speed and departed the roadway for an unknown reason.
KTUL
Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several fire departments worked to extinguished a fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home near 65th West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., and the smoke could be seen from Interstate 44 to the east.
KTUL
Pride flag vandalism spree continues in Brookside neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four residents of a Brookside neighborhood have had their pride flags vandalized or stolen in four days. NewsChannel 8 received exclusive footage of the most recent theft from a home security camera. But the Tulsa Police Department said they have very little to go on.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa County home a total loss following fire
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County home is a total loss after a fire broke out on Sunday. Firefighters responded to a home on fire near Southwest Blvd and S. 70th West Ave around 1 p.m. Sand Springs, Berryhill and Sapulpa fire departments responded to the fire. The...
Sand Springs police wrangle donkey on Highway 412
Sand Springs police officers wrangled a donkey that ran loose along Highway 412 early Friday morning.
News On 6
Tulsa Mother Paralyzed In Car Crash 4 Months After Having Baby
A Tulsa mom is sharing her story after she was paralyzed in a car crash. Her four-month-old baby was also in the car, but she didn't even get a scratch. ShaQurra Miles said after the wreck, she's doing everything she can to heal so she can provide for her baby girl, A'marie.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Family celebrates after 4-year-old who disappeared for over two hours was found safe
TULSA, Okla. — A 4-year-old-boy missing for more than two hours has been found safe. Police said Preston Wade was found with someone who was living in the same home he was. Preston disappeared around 3 p.m. Wednesday in north Tulsa. Preston’s grandmother, and caretaker, was inside while he...
