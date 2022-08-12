Read full article on original website
5 Undervalued Auto Stocks to Buy Before They Zoom Higher
The undervalued auto stocks on this buy list are worth considering for the next five years. Li Auto (LI): Chinese electric vehicle company with robust deliveries growth and accelerating free cash flows. Tesla (TSLA): Likely to maintain leadership position in the electric vehicle business. Healthy cash flows will allow investment...
3 Financial Stocks With Valuations Too Cheap to Ignore
These top financial sector stocks have the respect of top investors and look like steals at today's prices.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Slip From Multi-Month Highs: As China Sneezes, Will Wall Street Catch A Cold?
The U.S. index futures are seen pulling back on Monday following buoyant performances in the week ended Aug. 12. At the time of going to press, the S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were retreating 0.56% each. The Dow futures were down a more modest 0.44%. As seen for much of last week, small-caps could underperform, as reflected by the 0.76% pullback by the Russel 2000 futures.
$9.2 Million Bet On This Basic Materials Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Fear & Greed Index Inches Northwards Amid Sharp Rise In US Stocks
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index is slowly inching toward the "greed" zone, but still remained in the "neutral" zone on Monday following a sharp rise in the US stocks on Friday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq recorded gains for fourth straight week, with the recent gains coming...
Chinese Tycoon Behind Nickel's Big Short Squeeze On LME In Talks To Sell Steel Assets: Report
Tsingshan Holding Group, owned by Chinese tycoon Xiang Guangda, is planning to sell some of its stainless-steel assets in Indonesia to China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Bloomberg reported citing sources. State-owned Baowu, which is the world’s biggest crude steel producer, is likely to buy controlling stakes in some integrated production...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
Chaos at Shanghai Ikea After Store Attempted To Lock Down Over COVID Threat
Authorities said a close contact of a COVID-19 patient had visited the store.
Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Drops Alibaba, JD.com But Bulks Up On This Chinese Tech Stock
Ray Dalio's hedge fund capitalized on the modest rebound in Chinese tech stocks in Q2 to book profits. Bridgewater Associates, billionaire investor Ray Dalio's hedge fund, has wiped its portfolio clean of almost all Chinese stocks. What Happened: Bridgewater, which Dalio founded in 1975, sold all 7.48 million shares Alibaba...
U.S. Stock Futures Lower After S&P 500, Nasdaq Record Gains For 4th Consecutive Week
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after recording gains in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME and Ferroglobe PLC GSM. The Empire State manufacturing index for August is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the...
Australia, New Zealand Currencies Lose Steam, Retreat From 2-Month Highs Amid Soft China Data
The Australian and New Zealand dollars pulled back from near two-month highs against the U.S. dollar, reacting to disappointing economic data from China, one of their major trading partners. Price Movement: New Zealand's kiwi fell to 1.5564 against the greenback, retreating from Friday's high of 1.5483, its strongest level since...
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Struck Last-Minute Gains But This Token Of A Bankrupt Exchange Was Week's Best Performer With 180% Surge
The native token of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network CEL/USD was the biggest gainer last week, gaining 181% over seven days. The token’s massive rally was largely fuelled by a retail-driven short squeeze, with traders following the "#CELShortSqueeze" hashtag on Twitter. Top Gainers of Week Ending Aug 15, 2022...
China Eases Age Limits For Military Recruitment Amid Taiwan Tensions, Prioritizes Tech Postgraduates For Service
Amid simmering tensions across the Taiwan Strait, China has rolled out a People's Liberation Army recruitment program with relaxed age limits and prioritizing recruiting university students with STEM skills. What Happened: In the second leg of this year's recruitment program due to start this month, the age limit for postgraduate...
George Soros's Investment Firm Takes Position In Tesla, Bulks Up On These Tech Stocks In Q2
Billionaire investor George Soros’ investment management firm, Soros Fund Management LLC, opened a fresh position in electric vehicle pioneer Tesla, Inc. TSLA and doubled down on beaten-down tech stocks. EV Holdings: Soros Fund bought 29,883 shares in Tesla, during a quarter when the company came under significant selling amid...
U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Index Might Decline To This Level In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday with the Dow Jones gaining more than 400 points on Friday. Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA gained 4.7%, surpassing the $900 level on Friday. Let’s have a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today. The Empire State manufacturing index for...
Market Volatility Decreases As S&P 500 Notches Gains For 4th Straight Week
U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, also recording gains for the week. Signs that inflation may have peaked boosted overall market sentiment, which resulted in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq recording gains for the fourth week in a row. The Nasdaq 100 surged 2.06% to close at 13,565.87 on...
Alibaba, EV Stocks Open Lackluster As Hang Seng Loses Sheen Amid Disappointing China Economic Data
Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index traded in the red Monday morning, falling 0.6% after China's industrial production and retail sales data disappointed investors. Industrial production grew by 3.8%, slightly lower than the 3.9% figure in June. Retail sales rose 2.7% in July compared with the same period in 2021, below the 5% growth forecast, reported CNBC.
Ethereum Moves Lower But Remains Above 1,900; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, edged higher, surpassing the $24,600 mark on Monday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded lower, but still remained above the $1,900 level this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, and Ripple XRP/USD also remained in red today. Shiba...
South Korea President Says Japan Has Become Partner Against 'Common Threats'
South Korean president says his country and Japan must overcome their historical disputes in the face of "common threats." What Happened: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, on Monday, marking Korea's liberation day, said the two nations had become partners in tackling threats to global freedom, adding that his government wants to "swiftly and properly improve" bilateral ties.
