Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
911 Services Restored In Bixby After E911 System Outage
BIXBY, Okla. - The City of Bixby says 911 services are back up after an AT&T phone and E911 system outage on Thursday morning due. The outage impacted the City of Bixby, Bixby Police and Bixby Fire for much of the morning with officials asking callers to use alternate phone numbers for both emergencies and non-emergencies. No details have been provided on what caused the outage.
news9.com
QuikTrip Opens Convenience Store At BOK Tower
QuikTrip's first Tulsa convenience store not connected to a gas station is open downtown at the BOK Tower. The shop includes all the favorite QuikTrip foods and drinks. It's also the chain's first store to use Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology that scans items and automatically charges your card so you don't have to wait in a checkout line.
news9.com
Construction Project Underway On Tulsa End Of Turner Turnpike
A big construction project is happening on the Tulsa end of the Turner turnpike. The westbound exit from I-44, to Route 66, is switching sides. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live in West Tulsa with the story.
news9.com
Tulsa Tech Training Next Generation Of Airline Mechanics
The soaring aviation industry is having its wings clipped by a shortage in airplane mechanics. Aviation is one of the biggest industries in Oklahoma - second only to oil and gas. With several tech schools in Tulsa, the city graduates hundreds of aviation mechanics each year. “The aviation industry is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
Tulsa Farmers' Market Hosts Second Sunday Arts & Eats At Whittier Square
Tulsa shoppers got an extra opportunity to eat and buy locally on Sunday. Every second Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Tulsa Farmers' Market dedicates Whittier Square to local artisans, florists, and farmers. In addition to food, shoppers could buy arts, crafts, jewelry, health and beauty products, plus...
news9.com
Tulsa Tech Peoria Campus Offering Free Haircuts For School Children
Tulsa Tech barber and cosmetology students as well as instructors and alumni will be cutting and styling hair for school-age children Sunday. No appointments are needed. It’s first come, first serve at Tulsa Tech's Peoria Campus from 12 to 3 p.m. There will also be entertainment and door prizes.
news9.com
Tulsa Families Enjoy Back-To-School Community Resource Fair
Tulsa families are now more ready to head back to school, thanks to dozens of groups working together. This is the 6th annual Back-to-School Community Resource Fair at Tulsa Tech's 31st and Memorial campus. Volunteers gave out 2,000 backpacks with school supplies. There were also COVID-19 vaccines and other shots,...
news9.com
Bikers Raise Money For Students' School Supplies
Students in several different school districts are getting help for the new school year. It's thanks to local bikers from rural communities who gathered for their 4th annual "Bikers and Backpacks Ride." The Bikers raised thousands of dollars worth of school supplies for kids in rural schools. The ride started...
RELATED PEOPLE
news9.com
Giant Slip 'N Slide Comes To Downtown Tulsa For The Weekend
A giant slip 'n slide is coming to downtown Tulsa this weekend, closing off the Boulder Avenue Bridge. This is the second year Welltown Brewery has brought the slide to town. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone showed us more.
news9.com
Will Rogers & Wiley Post Fly-In Event Honors Memory Of 2 Iconic Oklahomans
An event honoring two iconic Oklahomans will take place this weekend in Oologah. On Saturday, the Will Rogers-Wiley Post fly-in will take place. The event is meant to remember the iconic Oklahomans who died in a plane crash in Alaska on August 15th, 1935. More than 100 planes will fly...
news9.com
University Of Tulsa Builds Cat Condos For Strays On Campus
Stray cats at the University of Tulsa's are getting a housing upgrade on campus. Students love the cats and have named all of them, so the university decided to get tiny cat condos to make sure they have a safe place to hide and warm up in the winter. "Only...
news9.com
Volunteers Help Tulsa Students Head Back To School With Resource Fair
Families are more than ready to head back to school thanks to dozens of groups working together. Volunteers gave out 2,000 backpacks with school supplies at Tulsa Tech’s 31st and Memorial Campus. COVID-19 vaccines and other shots were available as well as dental screenings and haircuts. Families also got...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news9.com
Inaugural Pride Event Begins In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow hosted its first PRIDE Fest on Saturday. Festivities wrapped up around 5 p.m. at Broken Arrow Event Park. The event unofficially kicked off last weekend with a brunch, drag show and bike ride through Broken Arrow. Saturday's free, family-friendly event had food trucks, 35 vendors, performers and even...
news9.com
Family Staying In Hotel After 2 Different Houses Suffer Damage
Over the last few months, a Tulsa family has faced some big challenges, but despite this, they're staying optimistic. Mom, Kathryn Holmes, says after moving out of one home that had been destroyed by a fallen tree, another home flooded. The Holmes family has been staying in a hotel since...
news9.com
Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP
Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
news9.com
A New Leaf Opens Academy For Students Who Have Developmental Disabilities
A local nonprofit is opening its academy for students who have a developmental disability. The transition academy for "A New Leaf" is a two-year program in Owasso and Saturday is move-in day. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined the 6 p.m. show with the plans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news9.com
News On 6 & Your Oklahoma Ford Dealers Announce 2022 Summer Of Fun Grand Prize Winner
Congratulations to Don Westphal from Skiatook, Oklahoma for the winner of the News On 6 Summer of Fun Grand Prize!. Don is taking home a brand new 2022 Ford Edge thanks to your Oklahoma Ford Dealers. News On 6’s Summer of Fun is a 9-week contest with daily giveaways from...
news9.com
New Phone App Allows Jenks Students, Parents To Submit Concerns, Report Suspicious Activity
A new phone app is helping keep Jenks students safe this school year. The "Trojan Tipline" app lets students, parents and employees submit a safety concern, or report suspicious activity. All reports are anonymous and information is immediately sent to school administrators and Jenks Public Schools Police. To download the...
news9.com
Advocate Group Makes Final Preparations For Pride Event In Broken Arrow
The first-ever Pride Fest in BA kicks off Saturday with vendors and entertainment. Organizers with the Advocate Alliance say they expect more than 1,000 people to show up. Pride Fest in BA will be held from noon to 5 pm at Broken Arrow Event Park and is the first festival of its kind in the Broken Arrow community. The event kicked off this past weekend with a drag brunch and bike ride through Broken Arrow.
news9.com
TPD: 1 Dead Following Early Morning Homicide In Tulsa
One person is dead following an early morning homicide Saturday, Tulsa police confirm. Officers responded to the scene near 11th and Garnett. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound at 5:15 a.m., according to TPD. Police said they don't have anyone in custody. This is...
Comments / 0