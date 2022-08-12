BIXBY, Okla. - The City of Bixby says 911 services are back up after an AT&T phone and E911 system outage on Thursday morning due. The outage impacted the City of Bixby, Bixby Police and Bixby Fire for much of the morning with officials asking callers to use alternate phone numbers for both emergencies and non-emergencies. No details have been provided on what caused the outage.

BIXBY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO