Dyersville, IA

While the Cubs and Reds meet at the Field of Dreams, Weston baseball made their mark earlier this year

By Chris Demirdjian
 3 days ago

Tuesday night, the Cubs play the Reds in the second annual Field of Dreams Game.

But, if you remember, a team from our area played there this year.

In April, Weston High School’s baseball team faced Grace Christian in a contest from Dyersville, Iowa.

Both squads played on the exact same field Chicago and Cincinnati will square off on Tuesday evening.

Coach Kemp relived some memories to NBC 10 Sports.

“To say you’re there, the house is right there, ” says Kemp. “There’s no fence. There’s no anything, you’re just there. They put up a temporary fence in front of a makeshift dugout, with a temporary fence in front of it. It’s a pretty neat deal. It was like a playoff type atmosphere to an extent.”

