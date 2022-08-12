Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Benefit for young woman paralyzed from crash next weekend
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A benefit is set to be held for a young woman who was paralyzed in an April 2020 crash. Chelsea Ellis was hit by a Buffalo Police cruiser on April 15, 2020 while walking on a sidewalk in the city of Buffalo. On August 20, a benefit will be held for […]
West Seneca Police team up with animal advocates to create calendars
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten Lives Club and Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue are excited to announce that the Police and Rescue Animal Calendar is now available for presale! Both animal rescue organizations joined with the West Seneca Police Department for a special photo shoot. Officers spent time with rescue dogs and cats and took […]
Boy reported missing in Niagara Falls
Police are looking for 9-year-old Matice Mathis. They say he is 4'8" tall, and had a BMX-style bicycle.
Buffalo Police ask for help finding missing woman
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing vulnerable adult. Police say Kimberlee Mancuso, 51, was last seen on Aug. 10 around 12:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Broadway in Buffalo. Police say Mancuso is a mentally delayed Native American woman.
66-year-old man killed in Genesee County crash
LEROY, N.Y. — A 66-year-old Warsaw man has died following a car crash Saturday afternoon in Genesee County. New York State Police say Duane R. Hamill was driving a 1994 Ford F-150 on State Route 19 in the town of LeRoy when the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Based...
25-year-old seriously injured in Chautauqua County ATV accident
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating an ATV accident that seriously injured a 25-year-old Pennsylvania man over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, deputies along with firefighters from the Sherman Fire Department were called to French Creek Road in the town of Sherman just before 3:20 p.m. Saturday for reports of an ATV accident.
informnny.com
Buffalo man arrested after elderly person scammed out of $18K
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Friday on several charges after he allegedly scammed an elderly victim while acting as an aide, according to State Police. Jared Menter has been charged with grand larceny in the third degree, identity theft in the first degree and...
Buffalo man allegedly transfers thousands to himself and others from elderly victim while acting as an aide
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges after State Police say he transferred about $18,000 from the account of an elderly Clarence victim to himself and third parties while acting as an aide. Troopers say Jered Menter, 31, accessed the victim's financial accounts last month without authorization....
chautauquatoday.com
CVCS Alum Joins Jamestown Police Department
The Jamestown Police Department recently announced the addition of a new officer to its force. Tyler Simpson is a graduate of Cassadaga Valley Central School and also attended Jamestown Community College and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy. In a Facebook post, the department states that Simpson enjoys basketball, football, baseball, and spending time with family and friends.
Woman found dead on railroad bridge in North Tonawanda
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on a railroad bridge in North Tonawanda on Friday.
BPD looking for person of interest in connection with double shooting on West Utica Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help with locating a person of interest in connection with a double shooting that happened on Aug. 4. On Saturday, police released surveillance video hoping it will help locate the person. The shooting happened just before midnight in the...
Buffalo Police looking for missing vulnerable teen
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help to find, who they describe, as a missing vulnerable runaway. They say Yeneidaliz Rodriguez, aka 'Jay' was last seen on Pooley Pl. in Buffalo around 9:30 Thursday night. At the time she was wearing a 'Bad Bunny' hoodie,...
Police say body found in Scajaquada Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A body was found floating in Scajaquada Creek on Saturday morning, Buffalo police say. A passerby found a male body floating at the foot of Niagara Street near Forest Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The Buffalo police underwater recovery team retrieved the body. An autopsy will be conducted by Erie […]
nyspnews.com
Buffalo man arrested for aiding elderly then accessing financial accounts
CORRECTION On August 12, 2022, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Clarence arrested *Jered C. Menter, 31 of Buffalo, NY for Grand Larceny 3rd degree, Identity Theft 1st degree and Forgery 2nd degree all class D felonies. On July 02, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence responded to...
Hamburg Police provide advice in wake of mail thefts
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Town of Hamburg Police are investigating a handful of mailbox thefts and are warning people not to leave their outgoing mail in their mailboxes at home with the flags up. Thursday, Hamburg Police posted on Facebook asking people to avoid putting their outgoing mail in their...
6-year-old girl reported missing in Lockport
Police say she was last seen with her mother, who does not have custody. Winters is 4' tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Chautauqua County Sheriffs investigating late-night plane crash in Harmony
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a plane crash that took place in the late-night hours on Thursday night in the Town of Harmony on Baker Street Ext. Read more here:
Buffalo mass shooting victims names now etched into stone bricks at a local church
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The names of each person killed in the mass shooting at Tops are now etched into stone bricks. They are in the memorial courtyard at Holy Trinity on Main Street in Buffalo. The pastor told 2 On Your Side that a visitor to the church came...
Motorcyclist killed in Collins crash; other driver hospitalized
New York State police are investigating this crash.
Several survivors gathered to discuss funds and share their tragic experiences after the massacre at Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Sunday afternoon, a handful of people gathered to say they feel forgotten since the Tops mass shooting. One woman was in the store with her daughter. She told her heartbreaking story of survival and why she hopes to be compensated like other victims. "I have...
