ABC 33/40 News
School districts navigating new mental health services opt-in policy
In January, a bill was passed that required every school district in the state have a mental health services coordinator. The law also required parents to opt their child into the services provided by their school district, which has led to some blurred lines of what's included under the opt-in services and what's not.
WAFF
Future of Morgan County School in jeopardy due to budget concerns
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -With only a student body of fewer than 100, Sparkman School in Hartselle is now faced with an uncertain future. Parents and teachers filled Thursday night’s Morgan County School Board meeting to hear that first hand. “The predicting operating costs for Sparkman next year will be...
Bama Rush: Where University of Alabama sororities stand on LGBTQ inclusion
As the University of Alabama’s famous formal sorority recruitment draws to a close, potential new members from all backgrounds await news on whether they’ll receive a bid to join a sisterhood. While sororities have long been known for their exclusivity, most national groups have announced plans to increase...
MSNBC
“Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care”
Ali traveled to Tuscaloosa, AL to tour one of the state's clinics -- the West Alabama Women's Center -- which was forced to stop providing abortions the day Roe was overturned. The staff there -- including the clinic's operations director, Robin Marty -- is determined to keep the clinic open and do whatever it can to legally support pregnant people across the state - stopping short of abortion care. In a candid interview that spanned more than an hour, the clinic’s operations director Robin Marty brought him up to speed on what abortion care in the state looks like at this juncture. “I hope that at some point the legislature understands is that they aren't shutting down abortion clinics -- they're overburdening hospitals that were already in crisis.” Hospitals are “overwhelmed,” says Marty. Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care in general, that if you go into a hospital that has all of these pressing needs, they're gonna put you aside because they figure it's ‘just a pregnancy issue.’”Aug. 13, 2022.
Northport DCH Medical Center employee arrested for abusing patient
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A former DCH Medical Center employee was arrested this week and faces felony charges for allegedly abusing a patient. Patient care assistant Shandreka Quarles, 30, allegedly used a cell phone charger cord to whip a patient. Northport Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter says it’s a disturbing case. “Based on our report it […]
DCH’s Newest CEO Pledges Accountability and Transparency While Serving in New Role
Katrina Keefer said she pledges to be "transparent, visible and accountable" to the Tuscaloosa community after beginning her role as DCH's newest CEO. As previously reported, Keefer assumed the role on August 1 following the announcement of Bryan Kindred's retirement in April after 30 years of serving as CEO. Keefer...
Alabama officials call for more police presence amid violent crime spike and officer shortages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Violent crime in Alabama cities continues to rise in 2022, with Birmingham recently ranked third among large cities for its murder rate halfway through the year. Last night, Birmingham Police responded to calls of multiple shootings in the city. As of Friday, the department reported 84 murders to date compared to 64 […]
wtva.com
Lamar County superintendent describes injuries from school bus crash as minor
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A school bus wrecked Thursday afternoon north of Sulligent. It happened on Highway 17 north of Sulligent. Sulligent Police Chief Rick McDaniel said eight people were on the bus, including the driver. He said five students were hurt, two were hospitalized. The driver was also hospitalized.
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for August 7, 2022
19-year-old dead, four others injured from shooting at driving exhibition in Birmingham. Police say one person was killed and four others were transported to local hospitals after shots were exchanged in a parking lot in downtown Birmingham early Sunday morning. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 8. Woman 'unintentionally' shot and...
Beginning farmers invited to tour J. Calvert Farms
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s Beginning Farmer Series serves to help new producers develop knowledge and critical skills so they can sustain and grow their farms using technical information, learning networks and other resources. The series has many programs for increasing confidence and knowledge of farming. One of the latest events in the series will be a farm visit and market tour of J. Calvert Farms at 30 County Road 260, Cullman. The tour was organized through a joint effort of the North Alabama Agriplex and Cullman County Extension Office. The tour group will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday,...
Taylor Haynes, Alabama mother found dead in woods, was ‘a beautiful person inside and out’
As the investigation into the death of Hartselle resident Taylor Haynes, 25, continues, friends and relatives remembered her for her contagious laugh, love for animals and the selflessness she displayed by helping those around her. Haynes’ body was discovered Thursday by Morgan County authorities in a wooded area in Trinity...
Shelby County shares plan for growth and development in the future
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County is updating its comprehensive plan for growth and development. People are wanting to see more outdoor spaces, walkable entertainment and trails as well as recreation areas. The county has seen rapid growth since its last comprehensive plan which was released nearly 20 years ago. The county sent out a […]
WAFF
Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity, old co-worker speaks in rememberance
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
Breaking: Alabama Dollar General Distribution Center Closed After Rat Infestation
But unfortunately, it is so. And we have video proof. Possible recalls and store shutdowns may be coming. If you remember recently Family Dollar went through a similar problem. More than 1000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas. This facility supplied Alabama stores. Tuscaloosa Family...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
2nd Fridays come to a close for 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – The August edition of 2nd Fridays, hosted by the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, Cullman Downtown Merchants Association and Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST), closed out this year’s series of events Friday evening. With thousands of visitors filling First Avenue to partake in the celebration, the community shindig was a roaring success as always. Avenue G Band and Sipsey Falls were featured on the two stages on First Avenue and had toes tapping and people dancing in the streets, while Sacred Heart Church on Second Avenue hosted bingo and bunco games in its Family Life Center...
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
ABC 33/40 News
Conifer announces data security breach affecting Brookwood Baptist Medical Center patients
After an internal review, Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions, LLC (“Conifer”) announced Friday it is reporting a data security incident. Conifer is a provider of revenue cycle management and other administrative services to healthcare providers, including Brookwood Baptist Medical Center. It said the incident involves the personal information of certain Alabama residents.
wbrc.com
Two killed in car crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area
Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
