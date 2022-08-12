Family of 14-year-old killed by car works to make walking safer in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Weeks after a teen was hit and killed while crossing a busy intersection, his family is looking for a change.

Last month, we told you about 14-year-old William McConnell, who was struck by a car and later died from his injuries.

The intersection at Sam Cooper Boulevard and East Parkway is always busy - six lanes of traffic for drivers and six lanes to walk or bike across.

This is where William McConnell was walking on July 27 when he was struck.

“He was a jokester, a prankster, had a lot of fun with his friends. Just a good kid. Loved skateboarding,” said his father, Michael.

Michael McConnell said he and his wife were on vacation in Mexico when they got several calls from an unknown number and almost immediately had to hop on a plane back to Memphis.

Once they landed, they learned what had happened to their teen.

“We knew that it wasn’t good. I don’t know that we were quite prepared for how bad it was,” he said.

Two weeks later, he told FOX13 that he and his family were working to take action and improve the walkability of the area.

We asked the City of Memphis about stoplight and crosswalk timing throughout the city, specifically for pedestrians.

And in response, the city said, “All Traffic Signals in the City of Memphis are timed according to Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) recommendations and best practices.”

It goes on to say that at the intersection of Sam Cooper Boulevard and East Parkway, “pedestrians are allotted (42) seconds to cross the East Parkway. The crossing distance is approximately 100ft.”

But on Thursday afternoon, there was another problem – the pedestrian signal from Sam Cooper walking towards the Overton Park entrance was not working.

“We’d also like to see the immediate changes, make sure lights are functioning properly, implementing some sort of audible alarm letting people crossing know what’s happening at the intersection,” said McConnell.

He said he and his family have been in contact with a city councilman about their concerns, and they plan to speak publicly at the next city council meeting in two weeks.

