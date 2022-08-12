Read full article on original website
Related
myqcountry.com
Kansas woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
BROWN COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Sunday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Ford Fusion driven by Jose Pinto, 44, Fairview, was turning eastbound onto Natchez Street from U.S. 36 in Hiawatha. The driver failed to yield. A westbound...
myqcountry.com
Kansas woman injured after vehicle strikes a tree
ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —One person was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Saturday in Atchison. A vehicle driven by Rebecca Shanks, 32, Atchison, was traveling on a private road in the 1700 block Country Club Road, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The vehicle left the roadway and...
kttn.com
Bethany man injured in crash on Highway 136
A Bethany resident was hurt when the van he was driving went off Highway 136 and hit a tree just east of Bethany. Sixty-eight-year-old Harold Fordyce was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries. The accident happened late Saturday afternoon when the eastbound van went off...
kttn.com
Two pickups collide in Gentry County, one person flown to St. Joseph hospital
One person was injured when two pickups collided late Thursday afternoon on a rural Gentry County road. Forty-five-year-old Jill Daly of Fredericktown, Missouri received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Net) to Mosiac Health Care in St. Joseph. She was riding in a pickup driven by 52-year-old Jerry Mercer of Bethany. The other driver was listed as 29-year-old Skylar Hamilton of Albany. Neither driver was injured.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmmo.com
CRYSTAL LAKES MAN INJURED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH
A 52-year-old Crystal Lake man was seriously injured in Johnson County on Thursday, August 11. According to a release from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by James Yokum traveled off the side of the road, then proceeded to overcorrect, returned back to the roadway, and then traveled off the right side of the road where it overturned.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City
A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
The Farmer's Bank Building in Norborne, Missouri was built in 1892
Farmers Bank Building in Carroll County, Missouri is on the list of historic places.Keith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Farmers Bank Building also referred to as the Citizens Bank of Norborne is a historic bank building that was built in 1892. It's located in Norborne, Missouri in Carroll County. It's a two-story cut-stone building and an architectural design known as Romanesque Revival. Norborne is about 65 miles to the northeast of Kansas City and 12 miles west of the county seat of Carrollton.
northwestmoinfo.com
East Fork Lodge Lost In Friday Morning Fire
A fire which reportedly began in a pool house eventually spread and destroyed the East Fork Lodge northwest of Albany early Friday morning. The Albany Fire Department received a call at 2:40am and observed the pool house fully involved at the time of arrival. The fire had also spread to the south end of the main lodge at the arrival time. Firefighters were challenged to find an access point to deal with the fire at the main lodge. Both the Albany and Stanberry fire departments responded to the call and provided resistance of the fire, but could not save the main lodge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Grundy County youth wins “Best of Show” in woodworking at Missouri State Fair
Grundy County 4-H reports a county resident won Best of Show in woodworking at the Missouri State Fair. Owen Sharp’s entry is titled Country Side Intarsia. A North Central Missouri Fair spokesperson says Sharp’s woodworking was entered in the junior division at the fair in Trenton and was displayed at the Rock Barn.
kchi.com
Busy Day For The Chillicothe Police Department
The Chillicothe Police Department had a busy day, responding to 137 calls for service on Thursday. 8:20 am, Report of subject jumping out of a car somewhere on US 36 by Chillicothe and the subject tried to get back into the vehicle. Officers and Deputies checked and were unable to locate them.
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association to hold annual show beginning August 19th
The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association will hold its 59th annual show next weekend. The event will be at 834 Northwest Osage Drive of Hamilton from August 19th through 21st. August 19th will include a tractor cruise, threshing, and an uptown parade. The Stanley Steamers Band will perform...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Resident Facing a Multitude of Charges After an Arrest in Daviess County
(GALLATIN) – A Gallatin woman is facing multiple charges following an arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. At 11:34 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports they arrested 62-year-old Beverly R. Carpenter on accusatory charges of felony DWI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 10 grams of marijauna.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myqcountry.com
Kansas woman jailed for alleged domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman in connection with a violent incident at a home in Atchison. On Thursday, police arrested 26-year-old Chelsie D. Sisk, 26, Atchison, in the 1300 Block of Locust Drive in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being...
fox4kc.com
Built on historic business, North Kansas City enjoys a modern boom
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly surrounded by Kansas City, Missouri, FOX4 featured the town of North Kansas City for this Zip Trip. The town sits on the Missouri River in Clay County and is home to just about 5,000 residents. The founding of “Northtown” as it’s sometimes called goes back over 110 years.
kq2.com
West Nodaway & Nodaway Holt switch to 4-day week, West Nodaway using state school protection officer program
(NODAWAY CO, Mo.) Two school districts in Nodaway County are making some changes this new school year. "Our school day is basically a 4-day school week. I like to call it more of a non-traditional calendar with Mondays being our off day," Nodaway Holt R-VII superintendent Jeff Blackford said. West...
myqcountry.com
Signs beginning to point up for the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department
It took some time but things are beginning to turn around for the Buchanan County Sheriff Department’s officer shortage. A quarter cent tax increase improved last August is helping the department fund new positions as well as increase pay. Sheriff Bill Puett says that his office is still seeing...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant Following Traffic Stop in Clinton County
(Plattsburg) – A Kansas City man arrested on an outstanding warrant following traffic stop in Clinton County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 6:48 P.M. they arrested 27-year-old Ashton W. McFadden who was wanted on a Clay County misdemeanor warrant. He received a citation for speeding...
northwestmoinfo.com
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 15-21
Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route E – CLOSED around-the-clock for permit work/pipeline repairs at the Long Branch Bridge, through Aug. 19. Route Z – CLOSED for...
kttn.com
Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for Thursday, August 11, 2022
Several defendants were sentenced to prison and/or probation when they appeared Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court. A Trenton resident, John Mayes Burman, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm as of July 25th. Burman was sentenced to seven years on each count with the Department of Corrections. The terms would run concurrently. Execution of the sentence was suspended and Burman was placed on five years of supervised probation. He’s to enter and successfully complete the Salvation Army adult rehab substance abuse program in Kansas City and follow all recommendations.
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri State Fair in Bethany set to kickoff September 1st
A parade, livestock shows, and grandstand events will be held at the Northwest Missouri State Fair of Bethany from September 1st through 5th. The parade will start at the Bethany Community Gym that Thursday at 6 pm. The parade route begins on Main Street and continues to the fairgrounds. Livestock...
Comments / 0