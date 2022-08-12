ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Ex-CIA chief endorses executing leakers of nuclear secrets after Trump raid bombshell

By Daniel Chaitin, Deputy News Editor
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 31

Bernardo Valdes
3d ago

Nuclear Secrets! What is wrong with republicans. Why do you keep on believing that democrats are only making stuff up. This Trump is a very dangerous man. If republicans continue to believe him. It will be this countries demise!

Reply(3)
10
William Carothers
3d ago

His lawyers have been thoroughly going over the documents, that should have never been there to start with.

Reply(2)
15
Shannon G. Carter Rutledge
3d ago

this "nuclear document" search conducted at Mar-a-Lago is so absurd it's laughable -if it weren't so frightening the extreme efforts that powerful democrat dark forces will go to stop the Peoples Choice for the President of America.

Reply(5)
7
Related
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Trump snubbed: Biden told Obama and Bush about al Zawahiri strike, but not Donald

The Biden administration informed former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush of the airstrike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri before it was announced publicly, a National Security Council spokesman told the Washington Examiner. Officials did not reach out to former President Donald Trump. Al Zawahiri, the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Michael Beschloss
Person
Ethel Rosenberg
Person
Laura Ingraham
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Classified Information#Nuclear Weapon#Fbi#Nbc#The Washington Post#The Justice Department#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Business Insider

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

Georgia prosecutors are looking into whether Donald Trump interfered in the state's 2020 election. On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation. Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald...
GEORGIA STATE
The List

Inside A Trump Lawyer's Decision To Mislead The DOJ Before The Mar-A-Lago Raid

Another day, another drama from former President Donald Trump's latest scandal — the Mar-a-Lago raid. In this reality show season that is American politics, a search warrant was unsealed on August 12, according to Politico. The search warrant of Mar-a-Lago indicated the FBI is investigating Donald Trump for a "potential violation of the Espionage Act." According to The New York Times, concerns about the 45th president's approach to handling classified information are not new. When President Joe Biden took office, he prevented Trump from getting intelligence briefs. President Biden said Trump's "erratic behavior" demonstrated that he could not be trusted.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy