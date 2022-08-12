LCM (50m) It’s the second night of finals at the 2022 European Championships. After a relatively calm day 1 with a medal round in only 1 individual event, day 2 is loaded up. On tap are finals in the women’s 200 backstroke, men’s 50 butterfly, women’s 100 freestyle, men’s 100 breaststroke, and women’s 800 freestyle. There are semifinals of the women’s 100 breaststroke, men’s 100 freestyle, women’s 50 butterfly, and men’s 200 backstroke as well. At the end of the session is the mixed 4×100 medley relay to close out the night.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO