2022 European Championships: Day 2 Finals Preview

LCM (50m) It’s the second night of finals at the 2022 European Championships. After a relatively calm day 1 with a medal round in only 1 individual event, day 2 is loaded up. On tap are finals in the women’s 200 backstroke, men’s 50 butterfly, women’s 100 freestyle, men’s 100 breaststroke, and women’s 800 freestyle. There are semifinals of the women’s 100 breaststroke, men’s 100 freestyle, women’s 50 butterfly, and men’s 200 backstroke as well. At the end of the session is the mixed 4×100 medley relay to close out the night.
European Championships: James Wilby gold leads GB medal rush in the pool

James Wilby wins gold in the men's 200m breaststroke, Freya Anderson takes silver in the women's 200m freestyle, while Jacob Whittle, Matthew Richards, Tom Dean and Edward Mildred claim bronze in the 4x100m freestyle in Rome. Follow the European Championships on the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer. Available to...
“Tears In One of My Eyes, Smiling in the Other”: Best Quotes from Euros Day 4

LCM (50m) Hungarian star Kristof Milak described his bittersweet feelings about his 100 butterfly final / 200 freestyle semifinal / 4×100 free relay final triple completed in just over an hour on Sunday — the results of which were a gold medal, missed final, and silver medal, respectively. The 200 fly world record holder has astronomically high standards for himself, but he still couldn’t help but feel satisfied after surging past Great Britain’s Ed Mildred on the final leg of the 4×100 freestyle relay to secure silver for Hungary (3:12.43).
Björn Seeliger Shatters Swedish and Nordic Records in 50 BK With 24.79

LCM (50m) In prelims of the men’s 50 backstroke on Day 4 of the 2022 European Championships, Björn Seeliger took down both the Swedish and Nordic records. He blasted 24.79, taking down his own Swedish record of 25.10 that he’d set in July 2022. The swim is also a new Nordic record. That old mark was set by Norway’s Lavrans Solli at 24.84 at the 2015 World Championships.
What Cities Do World Records Tend To Be Set In?

Courtesy of DataDrivenMed on Twitter, there is data on the top 25 cities where long and short course swimming world records have been set. Current photo via Simone Castrovillari. In swimming, there are pools that are known to be “fast” and pools that are known to be “slow”. The Forco...
Gregorio Paltrinieri Blasts 7:40.86 800 Free For New Championship Record

LCM (50m) World Record: 7:32.12 — Zhang Lin, China (2009) European Record: 7:39.27 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy (2019) European Championships Record: 7:42.33 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy (2016) 2020 European Champion: Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine — 7:42.61. Results:. Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:40.86 (Championships Record) Lukas Martens...
Kristof Milak Swims 47.47 100 Free To Break Hungarian Record

LCM (50m) A swimmer who got overshadowed by David Popovici’s world record was Kristof Milak, who put up a time of 47.47 to take silver in the men’s 100 free final at the 2022 European Championships. With this swim, he breaks Nandor Nemeth‘s Hungarian record that was set at the World Championships this summer. Nemeth’s previous record time was 47.69.
17-Year-Old Diogo Ribeiro Lowers His 100 Fly Portuguese Record to 51.61 in Semis

LCM (50m) The big story from Saturday’s 100 butterfly semifinals was the stamina of Hungarian sensation Kristof Milak, who clocked a 51.01 just about 15 minutes after going 47.47 in the 100 free. Lost in the shuffle of a busy session was Diogo Matos Ribeiro’s 51.61 in the 100 fly, which lowered his own Portuguese national record and brought the 17-year-old less than a second shy of Milak’s world junior record (50.62).
Luis Domínguez Becomes First Spanish Man Under 49 Seconds in 100-Meter Free

LCM (50m) In the prelims of the men’s 100 freestyle on Day 2 of the 2022 European Championships, Luis Domínguez rocketed to a 48.98. With that swim, he set a Spanish national record, lowering the mark under 49 seconds for the first time. The old record stood at 49.07, set by Sergio De Celis in August 2021 at the Spanish Summer Championships.
Silvia Scalia Breaks Italian Record With 27.39 50 Back

LCM (50m) World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang, CHN (2018) European Record: 27.10 – Kira Toussaint, NED (2021) European Championships Record: 27.19 – Kathleen Dawnson, GBR (2021) 2020 European Champion: Kira Toussaint, NED – 27.36. In the semifinals of the women’s 50 back at the 2022...
