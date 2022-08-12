Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Host Nation Italy Tops Swimming Medal Table At European Championships
The nation of Italy sits atop the overall swimming medal table through two days of competition at the 2022 European Championships. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti.
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Day 2 Finals Preview
LCM (50m) It’s the second night of finals at the 2022 European Championships. After a relatively calm day 1 with a medal round in only 1 individual event, day 2 is loaded up. On tap are finals in the women’s 200 backstroke, men’s 50 butterfly, women’s 100 freestyle, men’s 100 breaststroke, and women’s 800 freestyle. There are semifinals of the women’s 100 breaststroke, men’s 100 freestyle, women’s 50 butterfly, and men’s 200 backstroke as well. At the end of the session is the mixed 4×100 medley relay to close out the night.
BBC
European Championships: James Wilby gold leads GB medal rush in the pool
James Wilby wins gold in the men's 200m breaststroke, Freya Anderson takes silver in the women's 200m freestyle, while Jacob Whittle, Matthew Richards, Tom Dean and Edward Mildred claim bronze in the 4x100m freestyle in Rome. Follow the European Championships on the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer. Available to...
swimswam.com
Newly-Minted World Record Holder David Popovici Set To Race At SC Worlds
Newly-minted long course 100 freestyle World Record holder David Popovici of Romania still has events to go here in Italy but he is also eyeing Australia. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. Unless you’ve been living under a rock you know that 17-year-old David Popovici of Romania made history by becoming...
swimswam.com
Spanish Men Break More National Records with 3:13.73 in 4×100 Free Relay Final
LCM (50m) Led by the two fastest 100-meter freestylers in the country’s history, the men’s 4×100 free relay team from Spain crushed its previous national record from prelims by more than 1.5 seconds in Sunday’s final. Sergio de Celis (48.41), Luis Dominguez (47.89), Mario Molla (49.30),...
swimswam.com
Kristof Milak Completes Triple in Just Over an Hour on Night 4 of European Champs
LCM (50m) Hungary’s Kristof Milak competed in three events on night four of the European Championships swimming in finals of the men’s 100 butterfly and 4×100 freestyle relay as well as the semi-final for the men’s 200 freestyle. He was busy the whole finals session, swimming in the first event as well as the last.
swimswam.com
David Popovici Climbing All-Time Rankings of Most Sub-48 Swims in 100 Free
David Popovici is the new men’s 100 freestyle world record holder. He won the event at the 2022 European Championships in a 46.86, 0.05 faster than Cesar Cielo’s previous standard from 2009. Popovici is also the only swimmer in history to crack the 47-second barrier twice in the...
swimswam.com
Analia Pigree Wins Gold in Women’s 50 Back, Breaks Own French Record with 27.27
LCM (50m) World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang, CHN (2018) European Record: 27.10 – Kira Toussaint, NED (2021) European Championships Record: 27.19 – Kathleen Dawnson, GBR (2021) 2020 European Champion: Kira Toussaint, NED – 27.36. Top 8:. Analia Pigree (FRA) — 27.27. Silvia Scalia (ITA)...
swimswam.com
“Tears In One of My Eyes, Smiling in the Other”: Best Quotes from Euros Day 4
LCM (50m) Hungarian star Kristof Milak described his bittersweet feelings about his 100 butterfly final / 200 freestyle semifinal / 4×100 free relay final triple completed in just over an hour on Sunday — the results of which were a gold medal, missed final, and silver medal, respectively. The 200 fly world record holder has astronomically high standards for himself, but he still couldn’t help but feel satisfied after surging past Great Britain’s Ed Mildred on the final leg of the 4×100 freestyle relay to secure silver for Hungary (3:12.43).
swimswam.com
Björn Seeliger Shatters Swedish and Nordic Records in 50 BK With 24.79
LCM (50m) In prelims of the men’s 50 backstroke on Day 4 of the 2022 European Championships, Björn Seeliger took down both the Swedish and Nordic records. He blasted 24.79, taking down his own Swedish record of 25.10 that he’d set in July 2022. The swim is also a new Nordic record. That old mark was set by Norway’s Lavrans Solli at 24.84 at the 2015 World Championships.
swimswam.com
Sjostrom’s 53.12 Lead Off & Steenbergen’s 53.02 Highlight W. 4×100 Free Relay
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:29.69, Australia – 2021 Olympic Games. European Record: 3:31.72, Netherlands – 2009 World Championships. European Championship Record: 3:33.62, Netherlands – 2008. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:34.17. Results:. Great Britain – 3:36.47. Sweden – 3:37.29. Netherlands – 3:37.59. Italy –...
swimswam.com
What Cities Do World Records Tend To Be Set In?
Courtesy of DataDrivenMed on Twitter, there is data on the top 25 cities where long and short course swimming world records have been set. Current photo via Simone Castrovillari. In swimming, there are pools that are known to be “fast” and pools that are known to be “slow”. The Forco...
swimswam.com
Gregorio Paltrinieri Blasts 7:40.86 800 Free For New Championship Record
LCM (50m) World Record: 7:32.12 — Zhang Lin, China (2009) European Record: 7:39.27 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy (2019) European Championships Record: 7:42.33 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy (2016) 2020 European Champion: Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine — 7:42.61. Results:. Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:40.86 (Championships Record) Lukas Martens...
swimswam.com
“Even If I Die Here, Drown, Whatever…”: Five Best Quotes from Day 3 of Euros
LCM (50m) Hungary’s Benedek Kovacs clocked a 29.20 on the final length of the 200 backstroke to rally all the way from fifth up to second place and steal his first major international medal in comeback fashion at the 2022 European Championships on Saturday. Just how badly did the...
swimswam.com
Kristof Milak Swims 47.47 100 Free To Break Hungarian Record
LCM (50m) A swimmer who got overshadowed by David Popovici’s world record was Kristof Milak, who put up a time of 47.47 to take silver in the men’s 100 free final at the 2022 European Championships. With this swim, he breaks Nandor Nemeth‘s Hungarian record that was set at the World Championships this summer. Nemeth’s previous record time was 47.69.
swimswam.com
Race Analysis: How Did David Popovici Break Cesar Cielo’s 100 Free World Record?
LCM (50m) World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 46.98, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022 European Championships. European Championship Record: 46.98, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022. 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37. Results:. David Popovici (ROU) – 46.86 (WORLD RECORD)
swimswam.com
19-Year-Old Alisee Pisane Cracks Belgian Record in the Women’s 1500 with 16:26.20
LCM (50m) World Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2018) European Record: 15:38.88 – Lotte Friis, DEN (2013) European Championships Record: 15:50.22, Boglarka Kapas (2016) 2020 European Champion: Simona Quadarella, ITA – 15:53.59. Top 8 Qualifiers:. Simona Quadarella (ITA) – 16:05.61. Viktoraia Mihalyvari-Farkas (HUN) – 16:09.87...
swimswam.com
17-Year-Old Diogo Ribeiro Lowers His 100 Fly Portuguese Record to 51.61 in Semis
LCM (50m) The big story from Saturday’s 100 butterfly semifinals was the stamina of Hungarian sensation Kristof Milak, who clocked a 51.01 just about 15 minutes after going 47.47 in the 100 free. Lost in the shuffle of a busy session was Diogo Matos Ribeiro’s 51.61 in the 100 fly, which lowered his own Portuguese national record and brought the 17-year-old less than a second shy of Milak’s world junior record (50.62).
swimswam.com
Luis Domínguez Becomes First Spanish Man Under 49 Seconds in 100-Meter Free
LCM (50m) In the prelims of the men’s 100 freestyle on Day 2 of the 2022 European Championships, Luis Domínguez rocketed to a 48.98. With that swim, he set a Spanish national record, lowering the mark under 49 seconds for the first time. The old record stood at 49.07, set by Sergio De Celis in August 2021 at the Spanish Summer Championships.
swimswam.com
Silvia Scalia Breaks Italian Record With 27.39 50 Back
LCM (50m) World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang, CHN (2018) European Record: 27.10 – Kira Toussaint, NED (2021) European Championships Record: 27.19 – Kathleen Dawnson, GBR (2021) 2020 European Champion: Kira Toussaint, NED – 27.36. In the semifinals of the women’s 50 back at the 2022...
