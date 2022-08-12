ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Dolphins’ Trade of TE Shaheen Falls Through Due to Failed Physical

By Associated Press
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qyMAb_0hED9iRb00

The sixth-year tight end was reportedly flagged for a preexisting knee condition.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tight end Adam Shaheen is back with the Miami Dolphins after his trade to the Houston Texans was called off because he failed a physical, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Shaheen was flagged for a preexisting knee condition, according to the person who spoke Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team announced the trade cancellation publicly.

The Dolphins announced the trade Tuesday night, with the original terms being that they would get a sixth-round pick from Houston in next year’s draft for Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

Shaheen had not missed any training camp practices with the Dolphins because of the injury.

He has played in 28 games, starting 12, for the Dolphins since he was acquired in a trade from Chicago on July 26, 2020. In parts of five NFL seasons, Shaheen has appeared in 55 games with 50 catches and seven touchdowns.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Miami, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
ClutchPoints

‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars

Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Adam Shaheen
Person
Von Miller
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady

Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Tight End Adam Shaheen#The Miami Dolphins#The Associated Press
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
NFL Analysis Network

Bears, Roquan Smith Dealing With Awkward Trade Situation

The Chicago Bears started a new era in 2022. They made major changes to their front office and coaching staff, as general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy were both relieved of their duties. In their places, Ryan Poles is taking over as general manager and Matt Eberflus is the new head coach.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick

There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick. On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

89K+
Followers
38K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy