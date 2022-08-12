Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip
This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in black. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire
Take a journey to a storybook world at the Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The annual event brings the community together to celebrate Celtic culture, fun and fantasy. Here’s what is in store for this event in August. 2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The 7th annual Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire...
‘It’s insanity’: North Portland neighbors at wit's end with the city’s response to homeless campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tents, garbage and old food line parts of the Peninsula Crossing Trail in North Portland. The once-popular bike path has turned into a highway for homeless campers. “So this is our community area right here,” said TT Sanchez, who lives in one of the campsites. “They...
Portland's Providence Bridge Pedal delights cyclists of all ages
PORTLAND, Ore. — It was a great day to swap four wheels for two wheels in Portland on Sunday. Thousands of people enjoyed the annual Providence Bridge Pedal, riding bicycles over bridges that are usually closed for cars. With the sun rising over Portland, cyclists kicked off their annual...
kptv.com
24th Elephant Garlic Festival underway in North Plains
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KPTV) - The North Plains Elephant Garlic Festival is underway. It’s the 24th year for the event, put on by the non-profit North Plains Events Association. Organizers said the three-day festival is the city’s “signature” event. It immerses people in a diverse selection of entertainment, food,...
hillsboroherald.com
Garlic Festival Makes This Weekend Stink Really Good
This weekend is the North Plains (Oregon) Garlic Festival, and man is it a stinky good time! We go every year and our family loves the events, the music, the vendors, and a vast variety of garlic and garlic-related products! This is a quick note to all of you good people to head North of US 26 and Hillsboro and hit this event up!
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Derelict Boats Moored Along Ross Island
Among the summer “beach reading” WW delivered last week, one tale drew the most impassioned response: the explanation why dozens of junk boats are moored in Toe Island Cove, an inlet along the shore of Ross Island (“The Secret of Toe Island Cove,” Aug. 3). Derelict vessels gather at this spot in the Willamette River, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says, because law enforcement holds little power there. The island is owned by pensioners of Ross Island Sand & Gravel, an R.B. Pamplin Corp. holding. And private ownership of the waterway limits the sheriff’s authority to tag and tow boats. Here’s what our readers had to say.
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School
This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
Parachutist dangles in tree 40 feet off ground in Mulino
A parachutist became tangled in a tree about 40 feet off the ground in Mulino Friday, but was not injured.
kptv.com
Crews respond to 2-alarm silo fire in N Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating a two-alarm fire in north Portland on Sunday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a fire in the machinery of a silo at CLD Pacific Grain. Investigators said it was not a large fire. But because of the location, height, and amount of crews it took to put it out, they upgraded it to a second alarm.
VPD veteran Rey Reynolds running for Clark County Sheriff
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a competitive race for the Clark County Sheriff position in Southwest Washington. John Horch led in the primaries with about 45% of the vote. This week on Eye on Northwest Politics, KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie spoke with his opponent, Vancouver Police Corporal Rey Reynolds. Reynolds has 37 years […]
Oregon cities with the most expensive homes, according to Zillow
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow.
Atlas Obscura
There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon
The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
bestfriends.org
Vancouver area felines hit the jackpot
It’s fair to say that Michelle Reeves is a big fan of felines. Whether they’re fluffy Persians perched on a pillow in front of a roaring fireplace or scruffy, big-cheeked tomcats surveying the neighborhood from their outdoor perches, Michelle is all about them. That’s a good thing, because as the animal care supervisor and member of the cat team at Humane Society for Southwest Washington (HSSW) in Vancouver, Michelle plays a big role in saving the lives of more than 2,000 cats each year. And despite all that success, she is always looking to do even more for the cats in her community.
3 wounded in Vancouver backyard, ‘unknown person’ at large
A shooter remains at large after opening fire and wounding 3 people in a Vancouver backyard in the early hours of Sunday, police officials told KOIN 6 News.
Freight car derails close to Union Station in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police and firefighters responded to a derailed train car near Union Station and the Steel Bridge early Saturday afternoon, with the response temporarily snarling traffic in the area. The incident was first reported around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials with Portland Fire & Rescue said...
Construction crane tips over, pins operator near OHSU campus
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 100,000 pound construction crane tipped over and pinned the operator inside near the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) campus in Southwest Portland Friday morning. Portland Fire and Rescue tweeted about the incident on Southwest Campus Drive around 11:20 a.m. Crews were able to pull...
ems1.com
Ore. union representatives say EMTs, medics being attacked
PORTLAND, Ore. — Union representatives for AMR EMS providers in Multnomah County are raising the alarm about recent assaults on EMTs and paramedics. On July 15, an AMR ambulance with its lights and siren on was T-boned in what could have been a head-on collision with an SUV if the provider who was driving had not swerved, KOIN reported.
Oregon Zoo relocates birds as safety measure against bird flu
PORTLAND, Ore. — Condors, bald eagles and flamingos are among the birds temporarily moved out of view at the Oregon Zoo due to recent reports of wild birds infected with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) or "bird flu" in Multnomah and Clackamas counties, according to zoo staff. The...
