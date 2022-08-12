ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former PA Sports Ref Charged With Sexually Assaulted Boy For Years: Report

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago
William "Bill" Brown Photo Credit: Upper Darby Police Department

A former sports official in the Philadelphia suburbs has been charged with sexually assaulting a child, authorities said.

An investigation into William Brown, 57, of Drexel Hill, began after a 15-year-old boy told police that Brown's abuse began when he was 6 to 8 years old and went on until he was 12 years old, the DelCo times said.

Brown, who worked as a referee for basketball and an umpire for baseball in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, would usually initiate the assaults by massaging the minor, and on some occasions take showers with the boy, according to the outlet.

Police believe there are additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 610-734-7669.

