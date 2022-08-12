ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, AL

wbrc.com

Three injured in multi-car crash on I-65 N near Tallapoosa Exit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials say three people were injured after a multi-car crash on I-65 N on August 14. Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say nine vehicles are involved in this crash, with three people being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash caused the Tallapoosa Exit to close temporarily, but all lanes are now open.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in early morning Birmingham crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead Sunday. According to Truman Fitzgerald with BPD, officers arrived to the scene and saw a small sedan had collided into a tree with two people unresponsive inside the vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The second suspect is now in custody. ORIGINAL: Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park. According to officers, the shooting was a result of an attempted robbery. The victim of the robbery was shot and killed on a National Forest […]
CLAY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2 injured in Montgomery weekend shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating separate weekend shootings that left two people injured. According to Lt. R.D. Carson, officers responded to the latest shooting incident around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a person shot. Carson said an adult male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Man struck and killed in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was killed August 11 when he was struck by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade. The victim has been identified as Samuel R. Ellis of Duncanville. He was 21. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 82 near the 55 mile marker, one mile east...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

3 found dead in Montgomery residential area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

2 men, 1 woman found dead in Montgomery home

Police and medics responding to a call early Saturday morning found two men and one woman dead inside a Montgomery home. They made the discovery in the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, located in the northeast part of the city, at about 5:32 a.m. after receiving a call about unresponsive individuals.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Arrest made in connection to Bessemer shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the Bessemer shooting that left a woman dead Wednesday night. According to Chief Michael Roper, on Aug. 10, officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle but it fled towards Birmingham and stopped in the area of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd and Appalachee Street. […]
BESSEMER, AL
WTOK-TV

Truck driver dies in Sumter County crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A crash that tied up traffic on the interstate in Sumter County Tuesday claimed the life of a Louisiana man. Alabama troopers said Webster Joseph, 37, of Slidell, died when his Freightliner hit another tractor-trailer. Officials said Joseph was not wearing a seatbelt. The collision...
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Clanton Police searching for man with warrants who fled away from scene

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Clanton Police are searching for a man who fled away from officers on foot Saturday afternoon. According to CPD, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Samaria Road around 4:30 p.m. The driver was arrested, however the passenger, David Christopher Mctigue fled away from the scene. Mctigue also known […]
CLANTON, AL
AL.com

17-year-old boy dies in head-on wreck with tractor-trailer near Montgomery

A 17-year-old boy died early Saturday evening after he was in a head-on wreck with a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday. The teen, whose name was not released because he was a juvenile, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he collided head-on with a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer on U.S. 331 near the 76-mile marker -- about 20 miles south of Montgomery --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman killed, 2 injured in crash on Hwy 31 in Calera

CALERA, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Calera that left a woman dead, injured two others, and shut down Highway 31 for several hours Wednesday. Learn more in the video above. The wreck happened at about 9:45 a.m. north of Highway 70 and involved a tractor-trailer...
CALERA, AL
WSFA

Lauderdale Co. man found unresponsive in Bibb Correctional Facility

BRENT, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was serving a 20-year sentence for a theft case in Lauderdale County was found unresponsive in his cell at the Bibb Correctional Facility. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Cory White, 38, was transported to a health care unit on Aug. 9 after he was found.
BRENT, AL
wcbi.com

Name released of man killed in wreck on Highway 45 Alternate

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed on Highway 45 Alternate Friday morning. 37-year-old Thomas C. Brown Junior of Crawford died after being hit by an 18 wheeler. The crash happened just after 4 AM on Highway 45 Alternate at Sam Hill...
CRAWFORD, MS

