fox46.com

22-year-old dies in SW Charlotte shooting, Saturday’s 3rd homicide

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A third overnight homicide investigation from Saturday has been reported, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. near 7700 South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte. 22-year-old Jamir Rucks was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead, around 7 a.m., according to the police report. Rucks was found inside a vehicle police say he was the driver of.
Fox 46 Charlotte

July deadly apartment shooting ruled justified homicide: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deadly shooting at an apartment complex near the Cotswold community in July is now being classified as a justified homicide, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Sunday. Officers responded to the incident around 3 a.m. near 900 McAlway Road near the Cotswold neighborhood. 23-year-old Johnny Green was found inside an apartment […]
Crime & Safety
City
City
WSOC Charlotte

Man killed in shooting in northeast Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. In an update from CMPD Sunday, the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Catoine Tyreke Funderburk . Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 2 a.m....
WCNC

Two suspects, including teen, arrested in May homicide, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two suspects, including a teen, were arrested in the killing of 18-year-old Kashawn Johnson back in May 2022, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Detectives arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection to the killing on May 23, police said. He was charged with murder, robbery with a...
Fox 46 Charlotte

CLT PD investigate two overnight shooting homicides

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating multiple overnight homicides in the Charlotte metro area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday morning. Officers responded to calls regarding the first incident around 1 a.m. Saturday near 6900 Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte. Three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and one of the victims was […]
#Uptown Charlotte#Shooting#Volunteers#Violent Crime#Montford Point Street#Executive#Block Love Charlotte
WBTV

WBTV

