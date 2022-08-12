Read full article on original website
Two people seriously hurt after shooting in Uptown, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — Two people have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Uptown Sunday morning, MEDIC says. MEDIC responded to a shots fired call around 3 a.m. along East Brooklyn Village Avenue near South McDowell Street.. Two people were transported to the hospital and...
fox46.com
22-year-old dies in SW Charlotte shooting, Saturday’s 3rd homicide
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A third overnight homicide investigation from Saturday has been reported, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. near 7700 South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte. 22-year-old Jamir Rucks was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead, around 7 a.m., according to the police report. Rucks was found inside a vehicle police say he was the driver of.
July deadly apartment shooting ruled justified homicide: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deadly shooting at an apartment complex near the Cotswold community in July is now being classified as a justified homicide, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Sunday. Officers responded to the incident around 3 a.m. near 900 McAlway Road near the Cotswold neighborhood. 23-year-old Johnny Green was found inside an apartment […]
One person dead following shooting in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in southwest Charlotte. Police said they received reports about an accident on the 7700 block of South Tryon Street shortly after 2 a.m. At the scene, 22-year-old Jamir Quincy Rucks was found inside of a vehicle...
CMPD: July homicide in southeast Charlotte was justified, no charges
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mecklenburg homicide detectives said a July homicide in southeast Charlotte was justified and no one will be charged. Detectives responded to a shooting at the McAlway Manor Condominiums on McAlway Road around 3 a.m. on July 17 where they found Johnny Tramir Green, 23, shot inside an apartment.
Man killed in shooting in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. In an update from CMPD Sunday, the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Catoine Tyreke Funderburk . Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 2 a.m....
Two suspects, including teen, arrested in May homicide, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two suspects, including a teen, were arrested in the killing of 18-year-old Kashawn Johnson back in May 2022, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Detectives arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection to the killing on May 23, police said. He was charged with murder, robbery with a...
CLT PD investigate two overnight shooting homicides
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating multiple overnight homicides in the Charlotte metro area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday morning. Officers responded to calls regarding the first incident around 1 a.m. Saturday near 6900 Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte. Three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and one of the victims was […]
One person killed, two hurt in shooting near Northlake Mall, police say
CHARLOTTE — Three people were shot early Saturday morning in north Charlotte near the Northlake mall. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The investigation is underway in the 6900 block of Northlake...
Man missing after he’s last seen at NC park, police say
Officers say 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told family members on Friday that he was going for a hike and would return in a few hours.
One severely injured in Uptown shooting: Medic
The incident occurred on Montford Point Street and N Tryon Street near Brookshire Freeway.
Silver Alert issued for Charlotte man believed to be endangered
CHARLOTTE — A Silver Alert was issued Saturday afternoon out of for a 78-year-old man who is believed to be endangered, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. CMPD is looking for Charles Anderson Jr., who is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment. Anderson was last seen on...
WBTV
One dead after shooting at Hickory furniture store, police say
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald’s. Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream. Updated: 4 hours ago. An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total...
Chef delivering meals in uptown narrowly escapes gunfire in shooting that injured 2
CHARLOTTE — A chef said he narrowly escaped gunfire in uptown Charlotte after a woman opened fire in the middle of the street Thursday night. Two people were shot and taken to Atrium CMC, police said. The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. at North Tryon Street and Montford...
fox46.com
Mom arrested after missing 3-year-old Lancaster girl is found safe: PD
LANCASTER, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lancaster Police say a missing 3-year-old girl who had last been seen Friday morning with her mother who officials say was ‘prohibited’ from contacting her, has been found safe. Police said Zoya Meredith went missing around 8:50 a.m. on Friday. She...
Body camera video shows Lincoln County deputy's use of force during arrest
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has been fired after he was found to have used excessive force, including a chokehold and stun gun, against a man he was arresting in Iron Station. That deputy, and a sergeant, are both being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
fox46.com
Police ask for more witnesses to come forward in fatal shooting, crash in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police and Lowell Police are asking for additional witnesses to come forward in a fatal shooting and crash from last week. The incident happened at 7:09 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Wilkinson Boulevard and Redbud Drive. As police arrived at...
Three juveniles steal car, rob victim at gunpoint at northeast Charlotte 7-Eleven: CMPD
The robbery happened just before 3 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on University City Boulevard near Old Concord Road.
Car break-ins escalating in south Charlotte area
Early Tuesday morning, a would-be thief was caught on surveillance video going from car to car to trying to break into the parking lot of the Beverly Apartments in the Ballantyne neighborhood.
WBTV
Footage released in violent Lincoln Co. arrest
‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
