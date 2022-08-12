Read full article on original website
Metal: Hellsinger – where video games and heavy-metal music collide
Video games and heavy metal music have long shared a passing curiosity with one another. Look no further than the iconography of Doom, or Tim Schafer’s Brütal Legend, for evidence of that. But it was in the mid 00s – during the reign of music and rhythm games such as Guitar Hero – that the link was most obvious. Count me among the ranks of those who learned about Pantera and Megadeth by way of the plastic instrument.
What should boomer shooters be called?
Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. Humble Bundle had a Boomer Shooter Bundle (opens in new tab), and games like Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (opens in new tab) proudly wear the label by choice. Maybe it's time to give in and accept the '90s-style retro FPS subgenre is going to be stuck with a silly label because it sounds funny. (And it does sound funny, no argument here.) Or maybe it's time to get prescriptive. At the risk of resembling the kind of person who argues run-based permadeath games aren't roguelikes unless they're full ASCII, here's a chance to make your case for an alternative.
Tempest Rising Channels The Feel Of 1990s RTS Classics
Developer and publisher 3D Realms is looking to bring back a classic 1990s-style real-time strategy experience with Tempest Rising, an RTS that has you fighting over resources in the aftermath of a nuclear war. Publisher THQ Nordic announced the game with a new trailer during its 2022 games showcase, which shows how Tempest Rising is combining old-school inspirations with modern graphics and a more cinematic presentation.
Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima Film May Be in Japanese
Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is becoming a TV show for HBO. So why not the samurai open-world game Ghost of Tsushima as a movie? It is happening. The film is a long way off, but we know that Stahelski’s plan for the film involves the film being spoken in Japanese. In a recent Collider interview, Stahelski talked about doing the film “all in character…It’s a Japanese thing about the Mongols invading Tsushima island. A complete Japanese cast, in Japanese.” He says, “It’s your typical mythological story of good versus evil, finding a man, watching him change the world or the world changes him. It’s all the Joseph Campbell stuff that you’d love in a story.”
Australian-made videogame tops global charts as players flock to Cult of the Lamb
The Australian-made video game Cult of the Lamb has topped global gaming charts on the first weekend of its release. “It’s just blown up, it’s been pretty crazy,” developer Julian Wilton, from Massive Monster, said. In Cult of the Lamb, the player character, an adorable but possessed...
Alone in the Dark horror game returns
Games developer Pieces Interactive and publisher THQ Nordic have this week announced the return of the iconic psychological horror game Alone in the Dark. The reimagination of the classic survival horror game offers a chance to relive or for a first time enjoy the 90s cult classic horror game on PlayStation, PC and Xbox.
Big Chainsaw Man Anime Event is Reportedly Happening This September
Fans will finally get a new trailer at Friday's MAPPA stage event but according to recent reports, a big Chainsaw Man anime event is happening this September. Recently, notable Shonen Jump insiders Shonenleaks and WSJ_manga shared on Twitter that another big event for the highly anticipated anime is happening next month.
Square Enix Releases New Forspoken Trailer, Gets Roasted by the Internet Over Cringey Dialogue
People on the Internet are dragging the new Forspoken trailer and creating memes. On Monday, Square Enix and Luminous Productions released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Forspoken, an upcoming RPG that is set to arrive on January 24, 2023 to PlayStation 5 and Windows. But instead of being met with fanfare, the new trailer, which was posted on Forspoken's official Twitter account, was met with a lot of laughs and roasts.
Crusade map symbols in Cult of the Lamb, explained
Cult of the Lamb’s Crusades are a way to head out into the world to collect resources, find new followers, and take on those annoying opposing cults. Crusades are also the roguelike aspect of Cult of the Lamb — each Crusade is randomly generated and has a number of nodes along a flow-chart you’ll have to navigate to your goal.
Reminisce about all the places you sold 53 short swords at once with this Twitter account celebrating videogame stores
I love upending a local economy every time I get back from a dungeon. The "video game stores" account on Twitter, a.k.a @storesfromvidya (opens in new tab), is another solid example of the game aesthetics accounts that have been popping up on my feed more and more these past few years. This one regularly shares screenshots from gaming's best shops, stores, vendors, merchants, hawkers, wheelers, dealers, and, of course, peddlers, all in an attempt to tickle your pleasure center as you scroll.
Alone In The Dark, A Reinvention Of The Legendary Horror Franchise Has Been Revealed By THQ Nordic
The latest edition was revealed on Friday during a digital conference, and the videos featured on this page allow you to witness the official teaser and VGC’s own game clip. At THQ’s Swedish studio Pieces Interactive, Alone in the Dark is currently under production. According to VGC, the third-person, single-player roleplaying game has been in creation for four years. Guy Davis designed the game’s monsters, and Mikael Hedberg (Amnesia, SOMA) directed and wrote the script (Evolve, Pacific Rim).
Prey Director Says New Predator Movie Took Inspiration from God of War
The new Predator movie Prey which just landed on Hulu recently naturally borrows parts from the overall Predator franchise to make its story work, but it also too inspiration from another surprising source: God of War. Specifically, it took inspiration from the 2018 game God of War which outfitted Kratos with not only a new personality and his son as a companion but an array of new weaponry to use. It was that equipment which viewers can see echoes of in Prey if they're paying close attention.
Pokemon Unite Leak Reveals Next Wave of New Pokemon, Brand New Map
Some big changes could be coming soon to Pokemon Unite, along with a wave of three new Pokemon. Prolific Pokemon Unite dataminer ElChicoEevee revealed in now-deleted tweets that a new wave of Pokemon coming to Pokemon Unite in September will include Scizor, Mew, and Dodrio. Mew will apparently have the moves Surf and Transform, but no other details were provided about what sort of abilities they'll have in battle. While neither Mew nor Scizor are unexpected choices, Dodrio is not a Pokemon that we expected to see as a playable Pokemon in Pokemon Unite and could be an interesting addition given its penchant for speed.
Review of Taion - Somber, Bold, and Brilliant from Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Somber, Bold, and Brilliant (Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Taion Guide)3rd Xenoblade ChroniclesXenoblade Chronicles 3: Use This to Understand the Story From beginning to end, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is an immersive, beautiful experience that will keep you hooked from beginning to end. If you’re looking for an epic JRPG that’s different from the others you’ve played and are willing to invest dozens of hours in order to see it through, then this game might be just the thing for you!
You can be Master Chief in Yakuza 0 because mods are magical
It's little known trivia that Master Chief really likes disco and karaoke. You know how Kiryu, protagonist of Yakuza 0, is super strong and can throw people at other people and generally deliver an unspeakable beatdown on all those he encounters? You know who else can do that? Superhuman Spartan John-117, the Master Chief, protagonist of the Halo series.
Psycho-Pass Watch Order: What Order to Watch Anime Series and Movies
Psycho-Pass is an anime that will test your brain, with the first anime season being steadily on the top 100 most popular anime of all time on the anime database MyAnimeList. But how should newcomers get started? We've compiled the ultimate Psycho-Pass watch order. If you're looking for a classic...
Anime Voice Actor Loses Crunchyroll Role Over Fandub Project
The anime industry is growing bigger by the day, and when it comes to watching dubbed shows, it has become easier than ever to find top titles. From Netflix to Crunchyroll, major services have brought dubbed anime to global fans in a big way. Of course, this means voice actors are staying busy, and many are getting into the career by way of fandubs. But now, one actor has lost a top gig because of their work on a fandub in France.
The Lake of Rot Holds Some Necessary Materials in 'Elden Ring'
The map in Elden Ring is one that always has new areas for players to explore, regardless of how many hours you've put into the game. Even the most experienced players have still managed to stumble across new places in the Lands Between they haven't yet seen, uncovering new secrets within the game's different storylines.
Haikyuu Hypes Final Anime with Emotional Hinata and Kageyama Art
Haikyuu has kept a low profile as of late, but the past weekend brought the sports anime roaring to life once again. After all, reports confirmed the anime is slated to return one last time with a two-part movie covering its final arc. As you can imagine, fans were left elated by the news, and now the official Haikyuu page is celebrating with some emotional artwork of its own.
TikTok Dives Into Anime Culture With Manga Lash Extension Trend
Eyelashes are an essential beauty staple for many people. There’s something universally flattering about a set of eye-defining lashes, from the most natural to the most dramatic pair. TikTok users are now taking inspiration from Japan’s manga comic books and graphic novels for their latest trend: Manga lashes.
