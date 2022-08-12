Some big changes could be coming soon to Pokemon Unite, along with a wave of three new Pokemon. Prolific Pokemon Unite dataminer ElChicoEevee revealed in now-deleted tweets that a new wave of Pokemon coming to Pokemon Unite in September will include Scizor, Mew, and Dodrio. Mew will apparently have the moves Surf and Transform, but no other details were provided about what sort of abilities they'll have in battle. While neither Mew nor Scizor are unexpected choices, Dodrio is not a Pokemon that we expected to see as a playable Pokemon in Pokemon Unite and could be an interesting addition given its penchant for speed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO