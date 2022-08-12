It's certainly more than a little possible to meet your soulmate (if soulmates even exist) at a coffee shop. You link eyes before bashfully looking away for a moment, only to look back up and see that they're still staring at you. How magical. But what are the odds of that happening? What are the odds that you'll both be in the right place at the right time? And what are the odds that your birth charts are compatible? Instead of relying on timing, why not rely on astrology? It's truly all in the stars.

