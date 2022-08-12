Read full article on original website
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Man furious after realizing his friends introduced his girlfriend to him to check if he would 'get lucky'
How wrong is playing with one’s emotions when it might cause trauma?. Some people in our society don’t think much about a man disrespecting a woman. One in four young people doesn’t think it’s serious when a guy insults or verbally harasses a girl in the street.
BET
R. Kelly Is Not Father Of Joycelyn Savage’s Unborn Baby, Lawyer Says
Joycelyn Savage recently dropped a bombshell, claiming in her upcoming memoir that she’s pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. That assertion is being disputed by Kelly’s legal team. According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding that her book is not a tell-all memoir and that “people are just insane.”
Musician Michelle Branch and Her Ex-Husband Are Embroiled in a Public Feud
Musician Michelle Branch is best known for her hit songs such as "Everywhere" and "Leave the Pieces," but recently, she's been making headlines for her relationship. In 2019, Michelle married Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, but the duo separated in Aug. 2022. Now, their relationship has exploded as Michelle has been accused of domestic assault.
Brittany Renner Is Posing Pregnant With YG, but Who Is Her Other Baby Daddy?
There's plenty of mystery and speculation going around with regards to whether Brittany Renner is actually pregnant. Brittany recently modeled for the cover art of rapper YG's new track "Toxic", and even casual viewers likely noticed that Brittany was sporting a fairly substantial baby bump in the photo. Now, some are wondering whether that bump is authentic, and what it might mean about her relationship with YG.
Reba McEntire Stars in Lifetime's 'the Hammer' — Is It a True Story?
The upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer reunites television favorites Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman as sisters on opposite sides of the law. Although Lifetime is sometimes known for its exaggerated plots, is The Hammer based on a true story?. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Lifetime film...
As the 25th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death Approaches, Here Are Some Folks That Got Her Right
There's a reason why Princess Diana was referred to as the People's Princess. She reached millions of individuals all over the world who saw her as a true being of love and compassion. "The greatest problem in the world today is intolerance. Everyone is so intolerant of each other," she once said.
Jennette McCurdy Explains Her Resentment for Ariana Grande in New Memoir
On Aug. 9, retired actress Jennette McCurdy released her highly-anticipated memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. The entertaining yet heart-wrenching narrative details the iCarly star’s "struggles as a former child actor — including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother — and how she retook control of her life."
Here's Where You Can Find the Cast of 'Instant Dream Home' on Instagram
The cast of Instant Dream Home on Netflix are literally changing lives in 12 hours. Host Danielle Brooks of Orange is the New Black fame and her team of home design experts surprise deserving families with complete home makeovers in less than a day. If you're looking for home-deco inspiration...
Who Is The Frenchman on 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life'? Redditors Think They Know His Identity
Through 10 seasons so far, a number of Whitney Thore's boyfriends have been featured on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Although Chase Severino and Lennie Alehat saw a ton of facetime on the TLC series, not all of Whit's beaus have wanted their identities known. Considering Whitney's boyfriend Avi (whose face wasn't shown on MBFFL) turned out to be secretly dating/lying to a handful of other women during their relationship, fans have rightly been suspicious of Whit's current love interest.
'American Horror' Story Is Back for Season 11, Baby! Let's Talk Theme Theories
Ryan Murphy is a legend when it comes to making stylish, atmospheric, and totally bonkers television. From Glee to Pose to American Horror Story, the television writer, director, and producer is one of a kind. Regarding his latter anthology series, American Horror Story has shown us an eccentric coven of witches, a disturbing latex-adorned figure known as "Rubber Man," and a murderous clown that would even make Pennywise squeal in fear.
How Much Does 'Indian Matchmaking' Star Sima Taparia Charge for Her Services?
The Netflix series Indian Matchmaking stars Sima Taparia (also known as Sima Aunty), who works with South Asian singles to find their perfect matches. Armed with lists of criteria, astrological information, networking, and more, Sima embarks on a quest to find love for those who come to her. Article continues...
Who Are Amandla Stenberg's Parents –– Is She Close With Them?
One of the first movies people recognize Amandla Stenberg from is Hunger Games, which premiered in 2012. She was quite young at the time, but she made a huge impact on viewers when she interacted with Jennifer Lawrence's character on screen as the young Rue. From there, she’s continued to land major roles that have been both memorable and incredible.
Will Prime Video's 'Cosmic Love' Get a Season 2? Here's What the Planets Say
It's certainly more than a little possible to meet your soulmate (if soulmates even exist) at a coffee shop. You link eyes before bashfully looking away for a moment, only to look back up and see that they're still staring at you. How magical. But what are the odds of that happening? What are the odds that you'll both be in the right place at the right time? And what are the odds that your birth charts are compatible? Instead of relying on timing, why not rely on astrology? It's truly all in the stars.
What Is Olivia Wilde's Net Worth? Details on the Actor and Director
When actor and director Olivia Wilde launched her career in the early 2000s, she challenged herself to take on diverse roles. Many fans know Olivia from her days as Dr. Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on House and her role in the Tron movies. Since then, she’s become a sought-after movie star and has directed a Golden Globe-nominated film.
YG and a Seemingly Pregnant Brittany Renner Strike a Cozy Pose for the Cover Art of "Toxic"
Instagram model Brittany Renner has teamed up with Natalie Nunn and Yasmine Lopez to produce a brand new TV series, Baby Mamas. Brittany announced the big news on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, and some fans believe she might have even bigger revelations in store. Article continues below advertisement. Brittany recently...
'Locke & Key' Show Creator Opens up About the Season 3 Series Finale (EXCLUSIVE)
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Netflix's Locke and Key. Based on the graphic novel of the same name, Season 3 of the Netflix adaptation of Locke & Key sees the Locke family taking on their biggest adversary yet — a demonic echo who took on the form of Captain Gideon, a Revolutionary War British soldier.
Why Did Aisha Tyler Leave 'Ghost Whisperer?' It Seemingly Came Down to Scheduling
A long-running television show coming to an end is always bittersweet. Additionally, a star of said show making their departure can feel like a double punch to the gut for fans. Unfortunately, fans of Ghost Whisperer’s Aisha Tyler know the feeling all too well. Article continues below advertisement. Fans...
We've Got Your Season 17 'So You Think You Can Dance' Winner Right Here! (SPOILERS)
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the winner on Season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance. It's hard to believe we've finally reached the Season 17 finale of So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD). Beyond the typical problems that would follow a show returning after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, this season certainly saw its ups and downs (and we don't mean the dance moves).
