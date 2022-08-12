ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
BET

R. Kelly Is Not Father Of Joycelyn Savage’s Unborn Baby, Lawyer Says

Joycelyn Savage recently dropped a bombshell, claiming in her upcoming memoir that she’s pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. That assertion is being disputed by Kelly’s legal team. According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding that her book is not a tell-all memoir and that “people are just insane.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaclyn Hill
Person
Jon Rose
Distractify

Brittany Renner Is Posing Pregnant With YG, but Who Is Her Other Baby Daddy?

There's plenty of mystery and speculation going around with regards to whether Brittany Renner is actually pregnant. Brittany recently modeled for the cover art of rapper YG's new track "Toxic", and even casual viewers likely noticed that Brittany was sporting a fairly substantial baby bump in the photo. Now, some are wondering whether that bump is authentic, and what it might mean about her relationship with YG.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Mental Health#Abusing Drugs#Linus Company Meta#The Tragic Truth#The Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics
Distractify

Jennette McCurdy Explains Her Resentment for Ariana Grande in New Memoir

On Aug. 9, retired actress Jennette McCurdy released her highly-anticipated memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. The entertaining yet heart-wrenching narrative details the iCarly star’s "struggles as a former child actor — including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother — and how she retook control of her life."
MUSIC
Distractify

Who Is The Frenchman on 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life'? Redditors Think They Know His Identity

Through 10 seasons so far, a number of Whitney Thore's boyfriends have been featured on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Although Chase Severino and Lennie Alehat saw a ton of facetime on the TLC series, not all of Whit's beaus have wanted their identities known. Considering Whitney's boyfriend Avi (whose face wasn't shown on MBFFL) turned out to be secretly dating/lying to a handful of other women during their relationship, fans have rightly been suspicious of Whit's current love interest.
TV SERIES
Distractify

'American Horror' Story Is Back for Season 11, Baby! Let's Talk Theme Theories

Ryan Murphy is a legend when it comes to making stylish, atmospheric, and totally bonkers television. From Glee to Pose to American Horror Story, the television writer, director, and producer is one of a kind. Regarding his latter anthology series, American Horror Story has shown us an eccentric coven of witches, a disturbing latex-adorned figure known as "Rubber Man," and a murderous clown that would even make Pennywise squeal in fear.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Who Are Amandla Stenberg's Parents –– Is She Close With Them?

One of the first movies people recognize Amandla Stenberg from is Hunger Games, which premiered in 2012. She was quite young at the time, but she made a huge impact on viewers when she interacted with Jennifer Lawrence's character on screen as the young Rue. From there, she’s continued to land major roles that have been both memorable and incredible.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Will Prime Video's 'Cosmic Love' Get a Season 2? Here's What the Planets Say

It's certainly more than a little possible to meet your soulmate (if soulmates even exist) at a coffee shop. You link eyes before bashfully looking away for a moment, only to look back up and see that they're still staring at you. How magical. But what are the odds of that happening? What are the odds that you'll both be in the right place at the right time? And what are the odds that your birth charts are compatible? Instead of relying on timing, why not rely on astrology? It's truly all in the stars.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

What Is Olivia Wilde's Net Worth? Details on the Actor and Director

When actor and director Olivia Wilde launched her career in the early 2000s, she challenged herself to take on diverse roles. Many fans know Olivia from her days as Dr. Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on House and her role in the Tron movies. Since then, she’s become a sought-after movie star and has directed a Golden Globe-nominated film.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

We've Got Your Season 17 'So You Think You Can Dance' Winner Right Here! (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the winner on Season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance. It's hard to believe we've finally reached the Season 17 finale of So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD). Beyond the typical problems that would follow a show returning after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, this season certainly saw its ups and downs (and we don't mean the dance moves).
TV SHOWS
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
168K+
Followers
25K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy