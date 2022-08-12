Read full article on original website
Related
breezynews.com
Burglary and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake
CAMERON ALLEN, 25, of Heidelberg, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, CPD. Bond $25,000. FRANK BROWN, 50, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $1,000. ELIZABETH K CAIN, 37, of Carthage, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Tag, No Insurance, LCSO....
Man accused of making terroristic threats to Yazoo County business
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County business employee was arrested after investigators said he threatened to return to his job “to shoot someone.” The Yazoo Herald reported 20-year-old Jerfari Rucker was charged with terroristic threats on Monday, August 8. Chief Deputy Terry Gann, with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said Rucker sent the […]
Suspects wanted for arson, burglary at Jackson Shell gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find the suspects involved in a recent arson and burglary at a gas station. Police said the incident happened at the Shell gas station on University Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Anyone with information about the suspects can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
Man accused of shooting roommate in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested a 56-year-old man who allegedly shot his roommate during a fight. The shooting happened on Sunday, August 14 just before 8:00 p.m. at the Tidwater Subdivision in Madison. When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old man in the area who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Other officers […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kicks96news.com
Domestic Disturbance Involving Weapon, Shoplifting, and More in Leake
8:32 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance involving a weapon in progress at a residence on Gunter Road near Walnut Grove. 8:48 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a possibly intoxicated person sitting in a running vehicle near the intersection of Cotton Blvd. and North Pearl St.
breezynews.com
One in Hospital After Three-Vehicle Crash in Attala
11:53 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to calls reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on HWY 19 near the Williamsville area. 2:02 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department, Kosciusko Police, and ATMOS responded to reports of a possible gas leak at a residence on Myers Road.
wtva.com
One injured in Starkville shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating an early morning Saturday shooting. According to Public Information Officer, Sergeant Brandon Lovelady, Pines Manufactured Home Community on Louisville St. to the report of a gunshot victim. The victim was transported for treatment. The incident is under investigation. They ask...
breezynews.com
Roll-Over Crash, Disturbances, Reckless Drivers, and more in Attala on Friday
9:02 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a hit-and-run accident that happened in the parking lot of McDonalds on HWY 12. No injuries were reported. 10:05 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Court Square Village Apartments parking lot regarding a disturbance in progress in the parking lot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
Commercial Dispatch
Man shot at Louisville Street mobile home park
STARKVILLE — A man was shot at a mobile home park early Saturday morning, according to Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard. Officers responded at about 1:30 to Pines Manufactured Home Community, 1000 Louisville St., to a report of a gunshot victim. Ballard said the victim was taken to OCH Regional Medical Center for treatment, but he did not comment on the severity of the injury.
WLBT
Miss. mom says she found her son bleeding on the couch after deadly shooting
WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The front porch was still covered with shattered glass and what appeared to be blood Thursday afternoon at the crime scene of a shooting in Winona, Mississippi. The woman who lives at the home with her children said that when she got home Wednesday, she...
wtva.com
Starkville man to spend almost 7 years in prison for PPP fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville man will spend 78 months in prison for more than $6 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud. Christopher Lick, 46, received the sentence on Friday, Aug. 12. According to court documents, he filed false loan applications with banks providing PPP loans. Rather than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
deltanews.tv
Greenwood Leflore Hospital patients evacuated
GREENWOOD - More headaches tonight for the troubled Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Our news partners at The Taxpayers Channel report tonight the hospital has begun discharging or transferring all patients to other facilities. The trouble began early today with a sewer line break. The hospital ordered a row of portable toilets...
wtva.com
Three teens arrested for bringing gun to Calhoun County school
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Two teenagers are in custody after they brought a gun to school and prompted a lockdown. It happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday in Calhoun City at the Calhoun County Career and Technical Center building where the alternative school is housed. Sheriff Greg Pollan says his...
WTOK-TV
Kemper County woman remains missing nearly one year later
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities in Kemper County said they are still searching for leads in the case of a missing 79-year-old. Molly Ruth Netherland was reportedly last seen at her home on Old Jackson Rd. Sept. 2, 2021. Soon after she went missing, News 11 spoke to her sister who said she spent hours searching for Netherland with no luck.
kicks96news.com
A Threat and a Handicapped Parking issue in Neshoba
12:26 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a residence on E Myrtle Street when the occupant called and said they were being threatened by someone at their door. 2:06 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to suspicious activity at the Spaceway on Pecan Ave. 8:36 a.m. – Philadelphia...
Neshoba Democrat
Female fugitive wanted for burglary arrested in Leake County
A fugitive wanted for a 2020 burglary here who is known for giving law enforcement false names was arrested in Leake County late last month during a traffic stop, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. The fugitive, Rosemary Carter, 46, 969 Union Road, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.
WLBT
Man struck and killed by train in Yazoo County
BENTONIA, Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified man was killed Monday morning in Bentonia after being struck by a train. Sheriff Jacob Sheriff of Yazoo County said the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m., but it’s believed that it could have occurred earlier in the morning. Yazoo County Coroner, Ricky Shivers,...
kicks96news.com
Reckless Driver, Domestic Disturbances, and more in Leake
1:29 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting possible drug activity on Mars Hill Road. 10:01 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Risher Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there. 11:06 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a...
desotocountynews.com
Wing Stop cited, fined by Department of Labor
The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that the operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, including one in Olive Branch, made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations. The Southaven-based Boss Wings Enterprises LLC...
Comments / 0