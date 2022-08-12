ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

David Kimton shares stories from the early days of the SNRA

David R. Kimton grew up in Idaho and studied natural resource management. After 21 months in the U.S. Army as a helicopter crew chief, he went to work for the U.S. Forest Service, transferring to the Stanley Ranger District in...
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle

Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in...
Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 120 square miles (Video)

The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, has grown to an estimated 77,298 acres - more than 120 square miles, an area nearly one-and-a-half times the area of the Boise city limits. However, containment has increased this week, evacuations are being scaled back, and public use is returning to the Salmon River corridor.
Little appoints leaders from Shoshone and Clayton to Serve Idaho Commission

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Gov. Brad Little appointed two new commissioners to Serve Idaho, the Governor's Commission on Service and Volunteerism. The new commissioners are Karma Metzler Fitzgerald of Shoshone and Amanda Gardner of Clayton. The two join the existing commission of 15 governor-appointed...
Fire prevention top priority for IDL and DEQ

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - As the temperatures have risen over the past couple of weeks, so has the fire danger, with all of Idaho currently under a High or Very High fire danger. The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are reminding...
Air 4 Adventure: Clark Fork Delta on Lake Pend Oreille

LAKE PEND OREILLE, ID. - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has restored the Clark Fork Delta on Lake Pend Oreille, and it is now ready for you to hike or kayak! In this week's Air 4 Adventure, we take you to Clark Fork, Idaho, for a bird's eye view of the adventure spot.
CLARK FORK, ID
Texas GOP declares invasion at southern border

(The Center Square) - The Republican Party of Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border. Its chair, Matt Rinaldi, is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and on all Texas counties to do the same.
TEXAS STATE
Google Fiber is finally coming to Idaho. Here's what it is and what to expect

Fiber optic cable provides a higher bandwidth and can transmit data over a longer distance. | ARIANA LINDQUIST, Bloomberg BOISE (Idaho Statesman) - Over a decade after Google announced Kansas City as the first city to receive Google Fiber broadband internet, the high-speed service...
