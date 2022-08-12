The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, has grown to an estimated 77,298 acres - more than 120 square miles, an area nearly one-and-a-half times the area of the Boise city limits. However, containment has increased this week, evacuations are being scaled back, and public use is returning to the Salmon River corridor. To read the full story, visit ...

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO