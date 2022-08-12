Read full article on original website
David Kimton shares stories from the early days of the SNRA
David R. Kimton grew up in Idaho and studied natural resource management. After 21 months in the U.S. Army as a helicopter crew chief, he went to work for the U.S. Forest Service, transferring to the Stanley Ranger District in...
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in...
Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 120 square miles (Video)
The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, has grown to an estimated 77,298 acres - more than 120 square miles, an area nearly one-and-a-half times the area of the Boise city limits. However, containment has increased this week, evacuations are being scaled back, and public use is returning to the Salmon River corridor. To read the full story, visit ...
Little appoints leaders from Shoshone and Clayton to Serve Idaho Commission
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Gov. Brad Little appointed two new commissioners to Serve Idaho, the Governor's Commission on Service and Volunteerism. The new commissioners are Karma Metzler Fitzgerald of Shoshone and Amanda Gardner of Clayton. The two join the existing commission of 15 governor-appointed...
Idaho Climbs onto List of Top 3 States Everyone Loves
It's official. The secret is out. Everyone is looking our way, Idaho, and there's no denying we're growing rapidly. The Manual recently published a list... Continue reading...
State ordered to pay $321,224 in legal fees over Idaho's transgender birth certificate lawsuit
Idaho State Capitol | File photo BOISE (Idaho Reports) - A federal judge has ordered the state of Idaho to pay $321,224.50 in legal fees stemming from a lawsuit over a bill the Idaho Legislature passed in 2020 regarding birth certificate changes, the Idaho Capital Sun reports. The issue... Posted...
Fire prevention top priority for IDL and DEQ
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - As the temperatures have risen over the past couple of weeks, so has the fire danger, with all of Idaho currently under a High or Very High fire danger. The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are reminding... Posted...
Air 4 Adventure: Clark Fork Delta on Lake Pend Oreille
LAKE PEND OREILLE, ID. - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has restored the Clark Fork Delta on Lake Pend Oreille, and it is now ready for you to hike or kayak! In this week's Air 4 Adventure, we take you to Clark Fork, Idaho, for a bird's eye view of the adventure spot. RELATED:...
Texas GOP declares invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) - The Republican Party of Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border. Its chair, Matt Rinaldi, is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and on all Texas counties to do the same.
Southwest Idaho weather: Hot and sunny, with more triple-digit days in the forecast (Video)
The weekend continues to be sunny and dry for SW Idaho. Highs on Sunday will be a bit warmer than Saturday; in the mid to upper 90's for Treasure Valley locations. Expect breezy conditions from time to time. For KTVB's full weather forecast, visit...
Facing a shortage of mental health professionals, school districts get creative to meet student needs...
As school districts prepare for the first day of classes, they are working to solve two conflicting problems: A rising need for mental health services and a troubling shortage of mental health professionals, writes Carly Flandro of Idaho Education News.
Google Fiber is finally coming to Idaho. Here's what it is and what to expect
Fiber optic cable provides a higher bandwidth and can transmit data over a longer distance. | ARIANA LINDQUIST, Bloomberg BOISE (Idaho Statesman) - Over a decade after Google announced Kansas City as the first city to receive Google Fiber broadband internet, the high-speed service...
