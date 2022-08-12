Read full article on original website
LVMPD takes man who was hiding underneath semi truck to detention center
Las Vegas police said that a 'suicidal male' was hiding underneath a semi truck with a handgun Sunday morning. Police said they deescalated the situation and was able to take the man to CCDC.
LVMPD: Reports of shooting at LAS 'unfounded'
Las Vegas Metro Police say reports of a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport are unfounded. Investigators say an "unruly subject" caused a loud noise in terminal 1, which caused panic.
School bus, CCSD police car involved in crash on Friday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A school bus and Clark County School District patrol vehicle were reportedly involved in a crash on Friday. It was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the 215 south beltway near Ann Road. Investigators say there were no students on board, or injuries reported. NHP is...
Metro officers involved in shooting, car chase identified
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The officers involved in a car chase and shooting that closed several Las Vegas roads on Thursday, Aug 11, have been identified. A total of five officers were named in the incident. According to a police report, Officers Brendan Burbrink, Cristian Mojarro, Alondra Montero, Amanda Montalto, and Mark Sayas have all been placed on paid administrative leave while this incident is being investigated.
Driver busted for going 97 mph in Las Vegas valley school zone
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A driver was stopped for allegedly driving 97 miles per hour in a school zone Friday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The vehicle stop happened near Steve Schorr Elementary School, near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road, LVMPD said in a post on Facebook.
Driver pulled over after going over 90 mph in school zone, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a Friday afternoon tweet, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Traffic Bureau posted a photo of a car being towed after allegedly going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone. In the caption for the tweet, LVMPD said, “When the lights are...
Several CCSD schools without A/C for first week of class, aging units partly to blame
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — At least four Clark County School District (CCSD) schools currently have broken air conditioning units in at least portions of the buildings. Multiple teachers and parents reached out to News 3 concerned about the situation during the Las Vegas summer heat. The average high during...
Las Vegas police: Deadly DUI suspect went grocery shopping after fatal crash
A Las Vegas man hit and killed a person crossing a street and then went grocery store, telling police he would go back to the crash site after shopping, officers with Las Vegas Metro police said.
Second body found in flood channel near Strip
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department and Metro police officers found a body Friday in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road while clearing away debris. Public Works had brought in heavy equipment to remove debris from the channel, and firefighters went through the debris piles by hand, which is […]
Henderson Police and Fire help 100-year-old woman celebrate birthday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Henderson helped a resident celebrate a milestone birthday this week. Police officers and firefighters greeted Bonnie Scheffler as she marked turning 100 years old on Thursday. Bonnie is a resident of Revel Nevada, an independent living community. The Henderson Police Department shared...
Henderson police say ‘no danger to public’ after reported Costco incident goes viral
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is advising the community that there is “no danger to the public” after a social media post went viral earlier this week that described an alleged incident at a Costco store. According to Henderson police, officers responded to the...
Las Vegas police pursuit ends with 2 officers injured, suspect in custody
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two LVMPD officers are recovering from injuries after a carjacking turned into a police pursuit, that involved a shooting. The chase started near Pecos and Cheyenne in the northeast and ended at Charleston and Decatur. LVMPD Captain Carlos Hank said police were following up on...
Officials: Shooting reported at Las Vegas airport unfounded
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Reports circulated early Sunday morning that there had been a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport. It was reported around 4:34 a.m. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells News 3 that the reports are unfounded. A loud noise in Terminal 1 startled citizens in the area.
Las Vegas man accused of DUI hits pedestrian, crashes into 3 other cars after Tinder date: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas man is facing several charges, including DUI, after allegedly hitting a pedestrian before driving off and hitting three other cars. Luis Burciaga-Nunez was arrested after one of several pedestrian crashes on Tuesday morning. According to his arrest report, he struck the pedestrian with the front of his car […]
Arrest report: Driver in deadly Las Vegas Strip crash was accelerating at 78 mph
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman accused of DUI in a deadly crash on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday was accelerating at 78 miles per hour just before colliding with another car, according to an arrest report. Jamara Williams, 38, is facing several charges in connection with Thursday's collision...
Las Vegas driver stopped by LVMPD near Steve Schorr Elementary
One driver was stopped by LVMPD near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department encourages drivers to obey signs, especially in school zones.
Clark County Puts Cameras, Security Upgrades in 11 Schools
(TNS) — The Clark County School Board is expected to receive information at its Thursday night meeting about emergency security upgrades at 11 more high schools. Related agenda items are for information only, so trustees won’t take action. The high school campuses receiving emergency upgrades are: Canyon Springs,...
Chaos and flight delays at Las Vegas airport after ‘unfounded’ reports of active shooter causes ‘stampede’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several flights were delayed at Harry Reid International Airport early Sunday morning after security checkpoints were compromised by panicked travelers. It happened after a stampede broke out, when false reports of a shooting quickly spread, according to police. Airport officials and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle
A man darting through stopped traffic on West Flamingo Road in the southwest valley early Friday was critically injured when he was hit by a car, police said.
50-Year-Old Bisheba Gaines Dead In Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Las Vegas authorities state that a fatal motor vehicle accident took place on the Las Vegas Strip when one car collided with another. The driver of the other vehicle, 50-Year-Old Bisheba Gaines, was killed. The speed limit in the area is 30 mph, and the driver of the offending vehicle,...
