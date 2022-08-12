ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

news3lv.com

School bus, CCSD police car involved in crash on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A school bus and Clark County School District patrol vehicle were reportedly involved in a crash on Friday. It was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the 215 south beltway near Ann Road. Investigators say there were no students on board, or injuries reported. NHP is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Metro officers involved in shooting, car chase identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The officers involved in a car chase and shooting that closed several Las Vegas roads on Thursday, Aug 11, have been identified. A total of five officers were named in the incident. According to a police report, Officers Brendan Burbrink, Cristian Mojarro, Alondra Montero, Amanda Montalto, and Mark Sayas have all been placed on paid administrative leave while this incident is being investigated.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Driver busted for going 97 mph in Las Vegas valley school zone

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A driver was stopped for allegedly driving 97 miles per hour in a school zone Friday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The vehicle stop happened near Steve Schorr Elementary School, near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road, LVMPD said in a post on Facebook.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Second body found in flood channel near Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department and Metro police officers found a body Friday in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road while clearing away debris. Public Works had brought in heavy equipment to remove debris from the channel, and firefighters went through the debris piles by hand, which is […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Police and Fire help 100-year-old woman celebrate birthday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Henderson helped a resident celebrate a milestone birthday this week. Police officers and firefighters greeted Bonnie Scheffler as she marked turning 100 years old on Thursday. Bonnie is a resident of Revel Nevada, an independent living community. The Henderson Police Department shared...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Officials: Shooting reported at Las Vegas airport unfounded

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Reports circulated early Sunday morning that there had been a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport. It was reported around 4:34 a.m. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells News 3 that the reports are unfounded. A loud noise in Terminal 1 startled citizens in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Government Technology

Clark County Puts Cameras, Security Upgrades in 11 Schools

(TNS) — The Clark County School Board is expected to receive information at its Thursday night meeting about emergency security upgrades at 11 more high schools. Related agenda items are for information only, so trustees won’t take action. The high school campuses receiving emergency upgrades are: Canyon Springs,...
Fox5 KVVU

Chaos and flight delays at Las Vegas airport after ‘unfounded’ reports of active shooter causes ‘stampede’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several flights were delayed at Harry Reid International Airport early Sunday morning after security checkpoints were compromised by panicked travelers. It happened after a stampede broke out, when false reports of a shooting quickly spread, according to police. Airport officials and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police...
LAS VEGAS, NV

