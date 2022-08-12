Read full article on original website
This Long Beach Store Is A Candy Shop Of The World's Most Wacky Snacks and Drinks
Snack nation: This Long Beach's exotic food and drinks store is a dream come true for snack lovers. (Los Angeles, CA) - Looking for something truly unique to bite into? Read on to find out where you can find some of the most interesting snacks and drinks in Los Angeles County.
This is the Best Chicken Wings in California
What are the best chicken wings in California? You may be surprised. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chicken wings are a delicious, finger-licking treat that is enjoyed around the country. But how do you know which ones are the best in California?
Long Beach Shopping Center Totaling Nearly 74,500 SQFT Listed for $22.7MM ￼
A grocery-anchored retail center on the far east side of Long Beach has recently been placed on the market. Listed by Hanley Investment Group, the retail asset – also known as El Dorado Center – is currently offered at $22.17 million, or about $298 per square foot. Located...
3 Amazing LA Thai Food Places You'll Want To Try Now
Each with a deliciously unique Thai cuisine, you'll want to give these three places a try. 3 Great Thai Food Restaurants in Los Angeles / Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Want to try some delicious Thai food in LA?
North Italia Coming to Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance
The restaurant will open next to Frida's Mexican Cuisine
Celebration of life held for fruit vendor killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - As Aztec dancers moved to traditional music there was a celebration of life for Severino Guttierez, a 34-year-old street vendor who everyone knew as "Elias." For 11 years "Elias" sold fruit from his cart after coming here from Mexico. Sheriff's deputies say that on Aug. 4 in Gardena two men tried to rob him before shooting and killing him. His 7-year-old daughter watched as it happened.
SPCALA reducing adoption fees for Clear the Shelters event
SPCALA will offer reduced adoption fees in an effort to "Clear the Shelters."From August 12 through 21, pet adoption fees will be $25 for qualified adopters. Meanwhile, the first 50 qualified adopters will have no adoption fees at all.The annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation event returns for the eighth consecutive year. "During the month-long initiative, at least 70 animal shelters and nonprofit rescue organizations throughout Southern California are partnering with the stations to create awareness about pet adoptions and raise funds to support animal welfare. The initiative has resulted in tens of thousands of local adoptions since its inception in 2015," according to SPCALA.Those looking to adopt can visit spcaLA pet adoption centers during business hours. Adoptable pets are available to view at spcaLA.com/adopt.
Local blood banks seek Type O blood
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — U.S. blood supplies have rebounded since the pandemic shutdown almost stopped all collection, but local banks are still working hard to collect Type O blood and platelets. Huntington Beach is holding a blood drive Saturday along with UCI Health to help, specifically issuing a call...
Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks
A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
More Mojitos, Less Mosquitoes: How To Rid Your Home Of The Pesky Biters
The insects are more than just a buzzing annoyance that’s prevalent in our region. They transmit harmful diseases, so it’s important to snuff them out ASAP.
Keisuke Ramen Making Los Angeles Debut in Torrance
The company is also opening a new location in The Shops at Mission Viejo
LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break
Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn’t find any resources,” she said.
Chef Tony Dim Sum reopens in Pasadena
Even the best laid plans go awry. That’s exactly what happened when Chef Tony He decided to open his eponymous dim sum restaurant in Old Town Pasadena last March 14, 2020, right before the pandemic intervened. In the interim, Chef Tony Dim Sum Arcadia opened in what used to be Din Tai Fung’s original U.S. location.
African supergrains, Russian fermentation, Colombian food in Long Beach
Geologist David R. Montgomery and biologist Anne Biklé explore the relationship between soil health and human health. Senegalese chef Pierre Thiam works to make fonio a global grain while keeping its production in Africa. Chef Bonnie Frumkin Morales explains the simplicity of making kvas at home and why more people don’t know about the beverage. LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison feasts on Colombian fare at Selva in Long Beach. Yolanda Evans likens rum houses in Barbados to British pubs with a sense of community and conviviality.
Black woman says IHOP manager told her to pay for food before serving
A Black woman is suing IHOP for civil rights violations, alleging she was told by a manager where she dined at the downtown Los Angeles location in April that she would have to pay her bill before her food was served.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Trenton Heights, a New-home Community in Highly Desirable Santa Clarita, California
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new, single-family home community situated in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. The new neighborhood is located at the corner of Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive near Newhall Road and Highway 14, providing easy access to Interstate 5, the Newhall Metrolink ® station and the greater Los Angeles area’s major employment centers. Trenton Heights is also close to Old Town Newhall for shopping, dining and entertainment and Angeles National Forest for hiking, biking and horseback riding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005096/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new-home community in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
Here’s what to do when you find a cat
No matter how upset they get, most people who’ve found cats mean well and seriously want to do the right thing but have no idea how or what to do. The post Here’s what to do when you find a cat appeared first on Long Beach Post.
3rd Alarm Strip Mall Fire Burns Businesses
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A restaurant was destroyed and neighboring businesses were burned by a fire that erupted in a strip mall Friday night, Aug. 12. Monterey Park Fire Department received a call at 10:20 p.m. of a commercial building fire on the 100 block of North Garfield Avenue in the city of Monterey Park.
Senior Residents Face 30% Rent Increase
Ventana, a 95-unit low-income seniors’ community located at 345 Commonwealth Ave. in Fullerton may no longer be affordable to many current residents. Richman Property Services, which manages the complex for the Richman Group developers of the property, sent notice to tenants of a 30% rent increase beginning November. At the same time utility costs paid separately by the tenants are also going up.
Why are There So Many Homeless People in Los Angeles?
There are a number of reasons why there are so many homeless people in Los Angeles. One of the main reasons is the high cost of living in the city. Housing costs have skyrocketed in recent years, making it difficult for low-income residents to keep up with rent or mortgage payments. This has led to an increase in evictions and foreclosures, leaving many people without a place to live.
