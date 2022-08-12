ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwindale, CA

Pomona, CA
California Lifestyle
California State
Irwindale, CA
California Pets & Animals
foxla.com

Celebration of life held for fruit vendor killed in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. - As Aztec dancers moved to traditional music there was a celebration of life for Severino Guttierez, a 34-year-old street vendor who everyone knew as "Elias." For 11 years "Elias" sold fruit from his cart after coming here from Mexico. Sheriff's deputies say that on Aug. 4 in Gardena two men tried to rob him before shooting and killing him. His 7-year-old daughter watched as it happened.
GARDENA, CA
CBS LA

SPCALA reducing adoption fees for Clear the Shelters event

SPCALA will offer reduced adoption fees in an effort to "Clear the Shelters."From August 12 through 21, pet adoption fees will be $25 for qualified adopters. Meanwhile, the first 50 qualified adopters will have no adoption fees at all.The annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation event returns for the eighth consecutive year. "During the month-long initiative, at least 70 animal shelters and nonprofit rescue organizations throughout Southern California are partnering with the stations to create awareness about pet adoptions and raise funds to support animal welfare. The initiative has resulted in tens of thousands of local adoptions since its inception in 2015," according to SPCALA.Those looking to adopt can visit spcaLA pet adoption centers during business hours. Adoptable pets are available to view at spcaLA.com/adopt. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Local blood banks seek Type O blood

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — U.S. blood supplies have rebounded since the pandemic shutdown almost stopped all collection, but local banks are still working hard to collect Type O blood and platelets. Huntington Beach is holding a blood drive Saturday along with UCI Health to help, specifically issuing a call...
KTLA

Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks

A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break

Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn’t find any resources,” she said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Chef Tony Dim Sum reopens in Pasadena

Even the best laid plans go awry. That’s exactly what happened when Chef Tony He decided to open his eponymous dim sum restaurant in Old Town Pasadena last March 14, 2020, right before the pandemic intervened. In the interim, Chef Tony Dim Sum Arcadia opened in what used to be Din Tai Fung’s original U.S. location.
kcrw.com

African supergrains, Russian fermentation, Colombian food in Long Beach

Geologist David R. Montgomery and biologist Anne Biklé explore the relationship between soil health and human health. Senegalese chef Pierre Thiam works to make fonio a global grain while keeping its production in Africa. Chef Bonnie Frumkin Morales explains the simplicity of making kvas at home and why more people don’t know about the beverage. LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison feasts on Colombian fare at Selva in Long Beach. Yolanda Evans likens rum houses in Barbados to British pubs with a sense of community and conviviality.
LONG BEACH, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Trenton Heights, a New-home Community in Highly Desirable Santa Clarita, California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new, single-family home community situated in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. The new neighborhood is located at the corner of Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive near Newhall Road and Highway 14, providing easy access to Interstate 5, the Newhall Metrolink ® station and the greater Los Angeles area’s major employment centers. Trenton Heights is also close to Old Town Newhall for shopping, dining and entertainment and Angeles National Forest for hiking, biking and horseback riding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005096/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new-home community in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

3rd Alarm Strip Mall Fire Burns Businesses

Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A restaurant was destroyed and neighboring businesses were burned by a fire that erupted in a strip mall Friday night, Aug. 12. Monterey Park Fire Department received a call at 10:20 p.m. of a commercial building fire on the 100 block of North Garfield Avenue in the city of Monterey Park.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Senior Residents Face 30% Rent Increase

Ventana, a 95-unit low-income seniors’ community located at 345 Commonwealth Ave. in Fullerton may no longer be affordable to many current residents. Richman Property Services, which manages the complex for the Richman Group developers of the property, sent notice to tenants of a 30% rent increase beginning November. At the same time utility costs paid separately by the tenants are also going up.
FULLERTON, CA
Foodie Traveler

Why are There So Many Homeless People in Los Angeles?

There are a number of reasons why there are so many homeless people in Los Angeles. One of the main reasons is the high cost of living in the city. Housing costs have skyrocketed in recent years, making it difficult for low-income residents to keep up with rent or mortgage payments. This has led to an increase in evictions and foreclosures, leaving many people without a place to live.
LOS ANGELES, CA

