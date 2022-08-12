Read full article on original website
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
localocnews.com
Football next week! OC high school week zero schedule (Thursday, Friday)
(Photo Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone) Schedule for next week’s high school football games, the first for most OC teams. (Mission Viejo opens on Friday, Aug. 12 vs. Milalani, Hawaii in Hawaii). Next week is officially week zero. Games at 7 p.m. unless noted. THURSDAY, AUG. 18.
localocnews.com
2022 San Juan Capistrano Football Preview: Youth Movements Abound for City’s High School Teams
localocnews.com
2022 JSerra Football Preview: Lions Look to Turn Pressure into Progress
localocnews.com
2022 San Juan Capistrano Football Preview: Players to Watch
localocnews.com
2022 San Juan Hills Football Preview: Young, Explosive Talent Leads Stallions’ Rebound
localocnews.com
Rossmoor Highlands resident Emily Hibard is running for City Council
The Los Alamitos City Council District 5 election is November 8, but the incumbent is not seeking re-election. Emily Hibard is ready to step into the position. Los Alamitos City Council District 5 consists primarily of the Rossmoor Highlands, Parkewood, and a portion of Apartment Row. Hibard has previously served...
localocnews.com
Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 14, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 14, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs are forecast to drop very gradually over the next...
localocnews.com
MV Shuttle resumes free service to the community on Aug. 15
In line with the new school year, the MV Shuttle will begin its sixth year of service to this community on August 15. From the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink train station to Lake Mission Viejo and many places in between, the MV Shuttle gets folks where they want to go for free.
localocnews.com
BREAKING: Big Bear Lake Hires Sund as New City Manager
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Mayor Kevin Muldoon endorses Pat Bates for Supervisor
Newport Beach City Mayor Kevin Muldoon announced his endorsement for Orange County Senator Pat Bates in the new 5th Supervisor District. “Pat Bates has my full support and endorsement for Orange County’s 5th District,” said Muldoon. “She is a staunch Republican, experienced problem-solver and proven vote-getter who has experience representing Orange County at the city, county and state level. I’m proud to give Pat my support because I know she will protect our quality of life, fight to improve our local economy and keep our community safe.”
localocnews.com
Free English Classes Being Offered in San Juan Capistrano
localocnews.com
Some Orange County school or special districts have filing deadline extended for November election
Those interested in running for certain school district and special district offices now have more time to file a declaration of candidacy with the Registrar of Voters, because an eligible incumbent did not file. Only new candidates for the 20 offices listed below can file during the extension period, which...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Public Forums, General Plan Housing Element
Beginning next month, through November, the City will present a series of free, one-hour public forums featuring agencies that work closely with our staff to provide services for people experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach. These forums will be an excellent opportunity for residents to learn more about how we are...
localocnews.com
Honoring Our Fallen invites you to their 2022 Golden Boot Awards with Dennis Quaid on September 10, 2022
Honoring Our Fallen would be honored with your presence at our 2022 Golden Boot Awards with Dennis Quaid on September 10, 2022, starting at 6 p.m. at Old Ranch Country Club, 3901 Lampson Ave, Seal Beach, CA 90740. Our annual “A Hero Remembered…Never Dies” formal event will be a night...
localocnews.com
Seven day local weather forecast for August 14 through August 20
Seven day local weather forecast for August 14 through August 20. Details for seven day local weather forecast for August 14 through August 20. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a...
localocnews.com
Candidate Pool Starts to Take Shape for Council Elections
localocnews.com
Don’t miss the annual Taste of the Waterfront with Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band on August 24, 2022
Don’t miss the annual Taste of the Waterfront with Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band on August 24, 2022 from 6:30pm – 9:30pm at Downtown Waterfront on the Esplanade between Shoreline Village Drive and Pine Avenue Pier. Enjoy tasty food from Downtown Long Beach’s finest and some...
localocnews.com
CHP: Decedent identified in state property death
On August 11, 2022, the body of a previously unidentified male has been identified as 44-year-old Orion Gardner from Dana Point, California. The cause of death is currently under investigation and toxicology reports are pending from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately...
localocnews.com
Laguna Beach Police arrest woman for fatal hit-and-run
Laguna Beach Major Crimes Detectives have arrested an 18-year-old woman for vehicular manslaughter following Thursday night’s fatal hit and run collision at S. Coast Highway and Pearl Street. Sysillia Morrison Montes De Oca, 18 years of age, a resident of Costa Mesa, surrendered herself to the Laguna Beach Police Department around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening. Morrison Montes De Oca was booked for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and felony hit and run. She posted the statutorily set $100,000 bail and was released pending further court proceedings.
