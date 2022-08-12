ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

2022 San Juan Capistrano Football Preview: Youth Movements Abound for City’s High School Teams

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

2022 JSerra Football Preview: Lions Look to Turn Pressure into Progress

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

2022 San Juan Capistrano Football Preview: Players to Watch

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Ana, CA
Football
Santa Ana, CA
Sports
City
Woodbridge, CA
Local
California Education
Santa Ana, CA
Education
City
Portola, CA
Local
California Football
City
Downey, CA
City
Del Mar, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
Local
California Sports
localocnews.com

2022 San Juan Hills Football Preview: Young, Explosive Talent Leads Stallions’ Rebound

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Rossmoor Highlands resident Emily Hibard is running for City Council

The Los Alamitos City Council District 5 election is November 8, but the incumbent is not seeking re-election. Emily Hibard is ready to step into the position. Los Alamitos City Council District 5 consists primarily of the Rossmoor Highlands, Parkewood, and a portion of Apartment Row. Hibard has previously served...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 14, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 14, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs are forecast to drop very gradually over the next...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Boys Basketball#Football Teams#High School Football#San Juan#Retirement#American Football#Highschoolsports#Woodbridge High School#Corona Del Mar
localocnews.com

MV Shuttle resumes free service to the community on Aug. 15

In line with the new school year, the MV Shuttle will begin its sixth year of service to this community on August 15. From the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink train station to Lake Mission Viejo and many places in between, the MV Shuttle gets folks where they want to go for free.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
localocnews.com

BREAKING: Big Bear Lake Hires Sund as New City Manager

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach Mayor Kevin Muldoon endorses Pat Bates for Supervisor

Newport Beach City Mayor Kevin Muldoon announced his endorsement for Orange County Senator Pat Bates in the new 5th Supervisor District. “Pat Bates has my full support and endorsement for Orange County’s 5th District,” said Muldoon. “She is a staunch Republican, experienced problem-solver and proven vote-getter who has experience representing Orange County at the city, county and state level. I’m proud to give Pat my support because I know she will protect our quality of life, fight to improve our local economy and keep our community safe.”
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Free English Classes Being Offered in San Juan Capistrano

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
localocnews.com

Seven day local weather forecast for August 14 through August 20

Seven day local weather forecast for August 14 through August 20. Details for seven day local weather forecast for August 14 through August 20. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a...
ENVIRONMENT
localocnews.com

Candidate Pool Starts to Take Shape for Council Elections

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

CHP: Decedent identified in state property death

On August 11, 2022, the body of a previously unidentified male has been identified as 44-year-old Orion Gardner from Dana Point, California. The cause of death is currently under investigation and toxicology reports are pending from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately...
DANA POINT, CA
localocnews.com

Laguna Beach Police arrest woman for fatal hit-and-run

Laguna Beach Major Crimes Detectives have arrested an 18-year-old woman for vehicular manslaughter following Thursday night’s fatal hit and run collision at S. Coast Highway and Pearl Street. Sysillia Morrison Montes De Oca, 18 years of age, a resident of Costa Mesa, surrendered herself to the Laguna Beach Police Department around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening. Morrison Montes De Oca was booked for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and felony hit and run. She posted the statutorily set $100,000 bail and was released pending further court proceedings.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy