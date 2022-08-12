ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

1-year-old child dead after being hit by vehicle in Fayette County; 1 man in custody

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsUoi_0hED2Ri100
1-year-old child dead after being hit by vehicle in Fayette County; 1 man in custody A one-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Fayette County. (WPXI/WPXI)

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — A one-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Fayette County.

A 58-year-old man was taken into custody on the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to Green Street in Brownsville for reports of the accident at around 5:14 p.m.

Police are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 12

Dan Rodgers
3d ago

if that's an actual photo how was the child in the road alone? I'm assuming but could be wrong that had an adult been present that person would have been injured as well and for the driver to be in custody he/she was under the influence... again this is just a wild guess and no claim to any basis of facts...

Reply(6)
8
dmer
3d ago

poor girl never had a chance in life...what a tragedy...prayers to all and God bless the little one

Reply
5
Guest
2d ago

Driving thru Star City WV early one morning saw a small bare foot child walking on street. No one else around so I stop in middle of street and get out and herd it away from the street. I was not going to pick it up afraid of being seen as a child abuser. Finally a woman stops and gets out and I explain what’s going on. She said that’s smart not touching her. You watch me because I am going to pick her up. Cops show up and I let her do the talking and soon a screaming woman is on site.

Reply
2
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman dies after raft overturns at Ohiopyle

OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A woman died after the raft she was on overturned at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. Park Operations Manager Ken Bisbee said that a 51-year-old woman from Ohio fell overboard when her raft overturned in one of the rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River. She was rescued quickly by river guides, who began CPR on her.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

16-year-old killed in crash in Fayette County

SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old boy from Connellsville was killed and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. Pennsylvania state police said they were called to reports of an accident at the intersection of Indian Creek Valley Road and Calvary Church Road in Saltlick Township at around 2:58 p.m. Saturday.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Brownsville#Accident#Cox Media Group
PennLive.com

Altercation between Lyft driver, passenger ends in fatal shooting

An Allegheny County man was shot to death during an altercation with a ride-share driver Thursday night. The Tribune-Review reported that a 37-year-old man was driving for Lyft when an argument began with his passenger, according to Allegheny County police Sgt. Todd Dolfi. Police said the driver parked at a...
WTAJ

Teen rushed to hospital after crashing tractor in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 15-year-old boy was rushed to UPMC after police say the brakes on a tractor failed, causing him to crash in Colerain Township. The crash happened Aug. 10 at around 2:30 p.m. when the teen was driving the tractor, an International Harvester MXM155, on Rainsburg Mountian Road (Route 3013) just […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bar fight turns deadly in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) - A fight at a Fayette County bar turned deadly overnight.Uniontown Police said one man was shot and killed after shots were fired at the VFW on Main Street.We're told 47-year-old Terrell Poole and another man were fighting when both pulled out a gun outside of the bar.That's when Poole was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in West Virginia where he later died.Police interviewed witnesses on the scene and are now reviewing the surveillance video.So far, no arrests have been made.
UNIONTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

PSP looking for missing Somerset County woman

(WJAC) — State Police said they are looking for a missing woman in Somerset County. In a brief release Sunday, troopers said they are looking for Tammy Berkey out of Berlin. No details about her disappearance were released, but PSP did say as part of their investigation a relative of Berkey's died by suicide.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Father of 3-month-old baby who died after being left in hot car for hours facing charges

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The father of a 3-month-old baby who died after being left inside a hot car earlier this summer is now facing charges. Led by an Allegheny County detective and followed by his lawyer, Khang Nguyen, 33, turned himself in to authorities to be arraigned Thursday morning. It’s the beginning the legal process for Nguyen nearly two months after the death of his three-month-old son, Kayden.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
96K+
Followers
123K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy