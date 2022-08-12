1-year-old child dead after being hit by vehicle in Fayette County; 1 man in custody A one-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Fayette County. (WPXI/WPXI)

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — A one-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Fayette County.

A 58-year-old man was taken into custody on the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to Green Street in Brownsville for reports of the accident at around 5:14 p.m.

Police are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

