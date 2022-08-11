ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hologram Harry Caray sings 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' during Field of Dreams game

By Adam Hensley and Aaron Marner, Des Moines Register
Fans of the "Field of Dreams" movie are familiar with the idea of historic baseball figures being brought back to life.

Major League Baseball decided to take that concept to another level during Thursday's Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds in Dyersville, Iowa.

Legendary Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray, who helped popularize the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch of baseball games, was brought back in the form of a hologram after the top of the seventh inning in Thursday's game.

Caray, who died in 1998, was the longtime play-by-play broadcaster of the Cubs on WGN.

It wasn't the only tribute at Thursday's game, however.

Field of Dreams game: Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. play catch before Field of Dreams game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYUGa_0hED2ETo00
Harry Caray sings "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" in this photo from 1989. JOHN SWART, Associated Press

Ray Liotta honored by Kevin Costner before Field of Dreams game

Actor Ray Liotta, who played "Shoeless" Joe Jackson in the 1989 film set in Iowa, was honored by co-star Kevin Costner after Liotta died in May.

"He gets to live forever in our hearts whenever he steps out of that cornfield," Costner said of Liotta in the tribute video. "He's become eternal. Long live Shoeless Joe, and long live Ray, who helped show us that when dreams come from the heart, they really can come true."

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Hologram Harry Caray sings 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' during Field of Dreams game

