Oceano, CA

One of two entrances to Oceano Dunes temporarily closed

By Kimberly Cruz
 3 days ago
The Grand Avenue entrance to the Oceano Dunes is temporarily closed to vehicle traffic as a construction project is underway.

This entrance is one of just two access roads for cars to get onto the beach. The closure is expected to last six to eight weeks.

According to the State Parks, the park entrance is closed to allow the installation of a new park roadway surface that will help reduce sand accumulation along Grand Avenue.

“Yeah, I think the construction is going to cause congestion, especially on the weekends," said Arroyo Grande resident, Scott Grundfor.

Grundfor said he comes down often to the Oceano Dunes to walk around, he said from his experience during the week it’s not as busy, but on the weekends it’s a different story.

“I mean they line up on Friday and Thursday so, I think it’s going to be a hassle for the people coming here," said Grundfor.

Fin’s Seafood Restaurant sits at the end of the road and the owner is not worried about the construction.

“It’s only six to eight weeks and our parking lot is still open, and the dirt parking lot is still open," explained Bruce Van Vort, owner of Fin's.

Some locals believe traffic may only get worse with Labor Day weekend less than a month away.

“I think it’s pretty stupid that they couldn’t wait until after Labor Day because it’s going to cause severe traffic jams in the city. It’s bad enough during the summer, now they just made it 100 times worse," said resident Michelle Dracup, from Nipomo.

Pier Ave will be the only entrance open to the dunes during construction.

State Parks gave the following statement to KSBY via email.
"The number of visitors allowed to enter the park will remain the same, but the public is advised that they may experience longer wait times when entering the park by vehicle, especially on the weekends and holidays since one of two entrances to the park is temporarily closed. Recreational opportunities will not be impacted other than a potential increase in wait times at the Pier Avenue vehicle access park entrance."

This project includes the construction of v-grooved concrete to prevent sediment track-out at two entrances to Pismo State Beach and Oceano Dunes SVRA. The project is located at the entrance to the park on Grand Avenue. State Park estimates project costs to be roughly $68,400.

State Parks said the sidewalk adjacent to the project will remain open.

#Traffic Jams#Labor Day Weekend#Seafood Restaurant
