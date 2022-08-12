ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WATCH: Video captures Milwaukee police pursuit near Marquette campus

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
Surveillance video obtained by TMJ4 News captures part of a Milwaukee police pursuit downtown on Thursday.

The incident happened near Marquette University's campus around 5 p.m. The pursuit ended near 14th and Kneeland.

TMJ4 News was on scene when the pursuit ended and witnessed police arresting a man.

Milwaukee police said in a statement that the incident started around 4:47 p.m. near 13th and Highland. Officers were investigating narcotics dealing when they saw a suspect in a vehicle and tried to stop the vehicle. The driver in the vehicle sped off and a police chase began.

The chase ended near 13th and Kneeland when the suspect got out of the vehicle and tried to run away on foot.

Police said the suspect is a 26-year-old Milwaukee man after they say they found illegal narcotics and a firearm on him.

Two men who own a nearby business, Cloud City MKE, witnessed the pursuit.

"We were sitting in the store and all we see is one Chevy driving past the store super fast and then right behind it was like seven cop cars," Sam Hussein said.

"We came around the block to see what happened and you just see police cars from everywhere, Milwaukee police, Marquette police, just going from every direction, every corner... trying to chase this guy down," Khaled Hamed said. "We're by Vliet (Street) and we see the guy on the ground."

Hussein and Hamed said they are concerned about the community's safety.

"I feel frightened for the people around me, for the people that live here," Hamed said. "It is not safe at all. It is scary. I think they should be more strict on a lot of things."

