Tennessee infectious disease expert explains loosened COVID-19 protocols

By Araceli Crescencio
 3 days ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is relaxing COVID-19 guidelines and doing away with many protocols.

Infectious disease expert Dr. William Schaffner said the loosened restrictions are a sign of progress.

"Everyone said myself included at day one, as we learn more about COVID, we'll tell you more, and we will change our recommendations. That's the only sensible thing you do. You don't stay stick in the mud. You adapt yourself to COVID. And COVID has thrown us lots of curve balls and we've tried to keep up," Schaffner said.

The fight against the pandemic has been brutal. Nearly three years later, it's not over, but Schaffner said the country is on the upside.

"We're now working to have what should I call it, a truce with this virus. We're trying to contain its worst aspect the need for hospitalization and serious disease while we're letting ourselves go out and recreate, go back to our business life," he said.

The agency now says people exposed to the virus, regardless of vaccination status, no longer have to quarantine.

People who are exposed should mask up for 10 days and get tested five days after exposure. For schools, exposed students don't have to test negative to remain in class and the agency is no longer emphasizing social distancing.

While the virus remains a part of daily life, experts emphasize vaccines continue to be the way forward.

"We're now learning how to become used to this virus and coping with it in an ongoing way but I will emphasize we need all to keep up to date with our vaccinations," Schaffner said.

