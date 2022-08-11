ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Harry Caray Hologram at Field of Dreams Game: Was It the 'Greatest,' or Destined to 'Haunt Your Dreams'?

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAJBN_0hED20Ct00

Harry Caray, the legendary broadcaster who passed away in February of 1998, made an appearance at Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs — by way of a singing hologram that was either “awesome” or “odd,” depending on who you ask.

This year’s “Field of Dreams” game was again held at its movie namesake location, in Dyersville, Iowa, and aired on Fox. In keeping with the theme and in the wake of Ray Liotta’s recent passing, the proceedings included a brief tribute to Shoeless Joe Jackson’s late portrayer, by film star Kevin Costner.

A bit later, ahead of the Seventh Inning Stretch, the announcers teed up “a special rendition of ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame,'” which turned out to be led by a Caray hologram virtually situated in one of the broadcast booths.

“All right! Lemme hear ya!” said Uncanny Caray to the crowd. “Really loud!”

Caray’s career included calling games for the St. Louis Cardinals and Browns, the Oakland Athletics and the Chicago White Sox, after which he spent the last 16 years of his career as the announcer for the Cubs.

The reactions to his high-tech “resurrection” were… many. And mixed.

Baseball Today, for one, tweeted, “This might be the greatest ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’ rendition in MLB history,” while other positive, tweeted takes included, “ Cried just a little ” and “ I thought it was awesome sorry not sorry .”

On the flip side, you had people tweeting the likes of, “I found the #HarryCaray hologram…… odd. Good concept. But odd in execution ,” and, “This hellish image of Harry Caray is forever burned into my memory and will always haunt my dreams .”

Or, “That was disrespectful for the entire audience and fans of Harry Caray. Leave a deceased man lay in peace.”

What did you think of the Harry Caray hologram? Did it briefly turn the Field of Dreams game into a visual nightmare?

