ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Big Brother Recap: Which Houseguest Was Shown the Back Door in Week 5?

By Rebecca Iannucci
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVXdA_0hED1zUO00

Big Brother 24 ‘s Daniel might not know the exact name of the Leftovers alliance, but he has correctly identified all seven houseguests that are in it. And yet , that information has barely helped him as he’s tried to wrangle enough votes to stay this week — a strategy that, bafflingly, involved talking about The Leftovers directly to one of its members, Joseph. OK, then!

Let’s break down the events of Thursday’s eviction episode:

THE STRATEGY | Following the veto meeting, Daniel is confident — as he should be, admittedly — that he’s sussed out the seven members of the house’s main alliance, which he now believes includes Kyle. To that end, in order to secure the five votes he needs to survive eviction night, Daniel’s main approach is to plant seeds of doubt in Alyssa’s mind about her relationship with Kyle, which he successfully does by revealing that Kyle wasn’t necessarily going to use last week’s Power of Veto to remove Alyssa from the block.

Just like that, Alyssa is rattled — and Kyle has become wary of Alyssa, too, after she joined Terrance and Jasmine’s “sloppy” plan to keep Monte nominated earlier this week. All told, Kyle suggests to Alyssa that they get a little distance for the rest of the week, and Alyssa admits in the Diary Room that she’s “exhausted” by their rollercoaster of a relationship. Girl, same.

Meanwhile, despite suspecting that Joseph is a part of the secret alliance, Daniel still attempts to get his vote by reiterating how big of a threat Michael is, while Terrance and Jasmine astutely note how much time Taylor, Monte, Michael and Brittany all spend together. Joseph is understandably surprised that all of this intel is being spilled right in front of him — don’t these people realize that Joseph’s aligned with Michael and the rest? — but he’s encouraged by the small amount of trust that Daniel seems to have in him, and he even considers throwing Daniel a vote to keep himself in good standing with the non-Leftovers.

THE EVICTION | But Daniel’s commendable efforts to save himself don’t matter much in the end: He’s evicted in an 8-1 vote, with Terrance serving as his only support. Ahead of the vote, Daniel stands up and gives a provocative speech urging his fellow houseguests to evict him, adding that they’re all “bozos” and the season will be boring once he leaves. I’m sure Will Kirby appreciates the homage here, but there can only be one “I hate you all” speech , and Daniel’s isn’t it.

And Daniel’s housemates don’t seem particularly sad to watch him go. In fact, in his post-game interview, he’s on the receiving end of some of the most savage goodbye messages in recent memory, which he says he appreciates, but… ouch. It’s never fun to be the center of an “idiot sandwich.”

THE HEAD OF HOUSEHOLD COMPETITION | This week’s Head of Household competition is The Wall, a Big Brother staple in which players must cling to a flat, constantly tilting backdrop until only one of them is left standing. By the time credits roll on the episode, Jasmine has fallen from her post, and Brittany looks mighty shaky.

Plus, Julie Chen Moonves lets the houseguests know that the Festie Besties twist is officially over, and they’ll all resume playing as individuals from here on out. They’ve also made it to jury! But! Unbeknownst to the houseguests, another twist is in store for next Thursday, which will involve dividing the house into two completely separate — but simultaneously played — games of Big Brother for the entire week, culminating in a double eviction on Aug. 25.

OK, your turn! Were you pleased to see Daniel get the boot? And who do you want to see as the next Head of Household? Tell us below!

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Ryan Fellows, Star of Street Outlaws, Dead at 41 Following Car Accident

Click here to read the full article. Ryan Fellows, star of the long-running Discovery Channel reality series Street Outlaws, died on Sunday following a car accident near Las Vegas. He was 41. “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” read a statement on the series’ official Twitter feed. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” According to TMZ, the accident occurred during filming of the Discovery series. “Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road ‘warrior’ in many ways that...
ACCIDENTS
TVLine

Might Good Witch Return? Hallmark Offers Updates on MIA Franchises

Click here to read the full article. Hallmark Media president/CEO Wonya Lucas and programming EVP Lisa Hamilton Daly know how much their viewers love and miss certain franchises. Yet when it comes to Good Witch (which ended over a year ago) and Signed, Sealed, Delivered, the execs are not ready to confirm any return timetables. Good Witch ended its run in July 2021, with a Season 7/series finale in which Cassie (played by Catherine Bell) saved the cousins’ imperiled magic, Stephanie and Adam decide to tie the knot (but Donovan and Abigail broke up) and Cassie’s brother Vincent returned to Middleton. Most...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy Star Shares First Look at Season 19's Surgical Rookies

The Grey’s Anatomy newbies are all decked out in scrubs and ready to get to work in a photo shared by star James Pickens Jr. on Instagram. Pictured alongside the original cast member are a quintet of first-year surgical residents who are joining the long-running ABC drama next season. “Let’s give a warm welcome to the new Interns of the Grey’s family, excited for season 19,” Pickens Jr. wrote alongside the image. From left to right, there’s Niko Terho — who starred opposite Grey’s‘ Jake Borelli in the 2020 Freeform movie The Thing About Harry — as Lucas Adams, who is determined to prove...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Kirby
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Mark Harmon
The List

Anne Heche Had An Unexpected Interaction In The Moments Leading Up To Her Accident

It seemed that weeks, days, and even hours before Anne Heche was involved in a heartbreaking accident that is expected to end her life, the actor was in good spirits. Per People, Heche is currently in critical condition after crashing her Mini Cooper into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista and sustaining a severe brain injury. Initially, it was reported that Heche's condition was stable, but, unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse as it was announced that the "Volcano" actor was instead in critical condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvinsider.com

’90 Day Fiancé’: Jibri & Miona Get Their Walking Papers (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 14 “Temperature Check.”]. Once you start watching 90 Day Fiancé, it’s easy to get really invested in what is going to happen with each couple. Each has just three months to decide whether they’ll get married or if one partner will have to leave the United States for a home country that’s typically very far away.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houseguest#Leftovers#Power Of Veto
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL
Distractify

Does Rachel Recchia Leave 'The Bachelorette' as an Engaged Woman?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. After their connections with former Bachelor Clayton Echard didn't work out, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are both in the drivers' seats for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Since the season premiered on July 11, the two best friends have been narrowing down their group of guys for the chance to find lasting love.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Slate

The Death of Henry Blake

This article is part of a series about the 50 greatest fictional deaths of all time. It is excerpted from the Television Academy Foundation’s interview with Gene Reynolds, producer of M*A*S*H, conducted in 2000. McLean [Stevenson, who played Henry Blake] was never better. He did a great job for...
ENTERTAINMENT
In Touch Weekly

Are ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Danielle and Robert Still Together? Update After Season 1

90 Day Fiancé veteran Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) is no stranger to the difficulties of dating. Fans of early seasons of the hit TLC show will recall the drama that went down between Danielle and her now-ex Mohamed Jbali. Five years after their divorce was finalized, Danielle documented her attempt to get back on the dating scene during season 1 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. She seemed to hit it off with a man named Robert. But are Danielle and Robert still together today? Keep scrolling below to get an update.
TV SERIES
FanSided

How old is Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire?

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) is the heart of Chicago Fire. He’s always been one of the series leads, but the season 10 departure of Casey (Jesse Spencer) has made his presence all the more crucial. He’s the veteran of the 51, having held down the fire station for well over a decade.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy