U.S. Coast Guard responds to boat collision involving a vessel under tow

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
The United States Coast guard responded to a boat collision between a sailing vessel and watercraft that was being towed to Whiskey Island in Cleveland, according to a tweet from the USCG Great Lakes.

The call came in around 8:45 p.m., according to the tweet. Following the impact, the vessel under tow continued on course toward shore.

The Coast Guard responded to the scene with Cleveland MetroParks.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

