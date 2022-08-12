ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox knock five doubles, squeak by Orioles

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJrJ9_0hED1xiw00

Eric Hosmer ripped a go-ahead RBI double in the sixth inning to lift the host Boston Red Sox to a 4-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

Alex Verdugo and Tommy Pham each had an RBI double for the Red Sox, who had five doubles en route to snapping a four-game losing skid.

The win in the one-game “series” was Boston’s first in 13 sets (1-11-1) against American League East foes this season. The one-off game was a result of the owners’ work stoppage before the season causing part of the schedule to be reshuffled.

Terrin Vavra ripped a two-run triple and scored on Austin Hayes’ RBI single for the Orioles, who lost for just the second time in their last nine games.

Dean Kremer (4-4) issued a two-out walk to J.D. Martinez before departing in the sixth inning. Nick Vespi came on and promptly surrendered Hosmer’s RBI double to the triangle in center field. The hit allowed Martinez to chug around the bases and give Boston a 4-3 lead.

That closed the book on Kremer, who sustained his third loss in four outings after allowing four runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The go-ahead run made a winner out of Austin Davis (2-1), who retired the lone batter he faced in relief of starter Josh Winckowski.

Matt Barnes struck out two batters in the seventh inning and John Schreiber retired the side in order in the eighth. Schreiber worked around a two-out infield single by Ramon Urias to secure his fourth save of the season.

Boston bolted out of the blocks as Xander Bogaerts belted his 300th career double in the first inning and came around to score on Verdugo’s double to center field.

The Red Sox upped their advantage to 3-0 in the third inning. Pham’s double down the left-field line plated a speedy Jarren Duran, and Pham later scored on Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly.

Baltimore responded in the sixth inning as Vavra’s triple to right field plated rookie Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle. Vavra didn’t stay on third base for long, as he scored on Hayes’ swinging bunt to forge a 3-3 tie.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Austin Hayes
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Xander Bogaerts
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

70K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy