KRGV
Two-a-Day Tour: Lyford
LYFORD -- The Lyford Bulldogs are looking to make a deep run in District 16-3A Division 1 this season under second-year head coach Jerry Jauregui. Watch above for a season preview:
KRGV
Two-a-Day Tour: PSJA
PHARR -- The PSJA Bears are looking to make a deeper run than the last couple seasons in District 31-6A. They only have a handful of returners coming back, but they've got an experienced quarterback. Watch above for a season preview:
KRGV
Two-a-Day Tour: Sharyland Pioneer
MISSION -- The Pioneer Diamondbacks were on the outside looking in on the playoffs last season under new head coach Eddie Galindo. This season he'll be entering his second year in charge and they have many of their talent returning. Watch the video above for a season preview:
Baseball: Huskers land pledge from Texas left-handed pitcher JC Gutierrez
Nebraska baseball has added another talented left-handed pitcher to its 2022 recruiting class that will report to campus this coming week. 2022 La Joya, Texas, left-hander JC Gutierrez committed to Nebraska and will join the program next week. Gutierrez had been committed to Texas Tech for nearly two years, but was informed in July that Texas Tech wouldn’t have scholarship money available following the Major League Baseball Draft.
South Texas woman claims Chevy Silverado truck from Texas Lottery scratch ticket
DALLAS (KDAF) — This South Texas woman is about to be rolling heavy in a Chevy after a great Texas Lottery win!. While it may not be a jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars, a brand new truck in Texas is basically the same thing. The lottery reports,...
Valley residents selected as finalists in H-E-B recipe competition
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley residents were selected as finalists in H-E-B’s “Quest for Texas Best.” The products, “I Love Chamoy – Sugar Free Chamoy” and “The Sweet Blvd – Japanese Cotton Cheesecake” were selected as two of the 10 finalists, a press release from H-E-B stated. “I Love Chamoy” […]
IMAS prepares students for the upcoming school year
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The International Museum of Art and Science and McAllen Public Utility are partnering together to prepare students and family members for the upcoming school year with their Back to School Blast Off event. Children and family members will be able to participate in hands-on art and science activities, inquire at community […]
Heavy showers continue overnight into Monday
10pm Update: As the Low continues to track northwest and into Mexico, bands of showers continue overnight in the RGV. Over Sunday, the Valley has seen some areas receive 1-2 inches of rain with spots seeing up to 5 inches of rain. While the showers will remain scattered at best, any of the already saturated […]
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Opens New Location in McAllen, Texas
Black Bear Diner announced that is has opened the doors to its newest location in McAllen, Texas, at 600 West Expressway 83. McAllen marks the brand’s 11th Texas-based diner and second opening in the state this year, following the Black Bear Diner’s opening in Pasadena this past April, and reflects the next step in the company’s statewide expansion plans.
sbnewspaper.com
SB High alumna gives back to collegiate program
Texas State Technical College Biomedical Equipment Technology alumna Esmeralda Estrella developed a strong interest in helping people at a young age. Now she is helping to educate the next generation of biomedical equipment technicians as a new instructor at TSTC. The San Benito resident was introduced to the technical side...
The Daily South
McAllen Delights with Innovative Cuisine and Vibrant Art
Long prized as a destination for birders and shoppers, the Texas border town of McAllen has evolved into a city with an impressive dining scene, a bounty of outdoor recreation opportunities, and enriching museums and entertainment. McAllen is located at the southernmost tip of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley,...
Invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish found in Rio Grande Valley
Australian Redclaw Crayfish grow very fast and can get up to 2 lbs. in under a year. They can alter their habitat significantly, and out-compete native crayfish for food.
Gulf disturbance to bring rain, storms to the Valley
UPDATE: An areal flood advisory has been issued for Eastern Starr County as heavy rainfall continues in the area from San Isidro down to La Grulla. The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you have any outdoor weekend plans in the Rio Grande Valley, you might want to stay […]
KRGV
Back-to-school drive-thru event to be held in Weslaco
A Weslaco business is working to help send students back to school in style with a drive-thru party. Karla Saenz, manager at Advanced Urgent Care, says what started out as a small event has grown, even gaining popularity outside of the country. “It can be for anyone," Saenz said. "They...
McAllen ISD provides free meals to all students
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Independent School District will be providing free meals to all students for the 2022-2023 school year. The school district will continue to operate with the Community Eligibility Program, a non-pricing meal service option for schools and students in low-income areas. The program approach helps ensure that all students receive […]
losfresnosnews.net
Latin Pop Artist, Local Entrepreneur Credits STC For Giving Him The Tools For Success
J Mado is a Latin pop artist with deep roots in the Rio Grande Valley, including ties to South Texas College, the place that has helped him build a foundation for success in two unrelated industries. J Mado, is his stage name and the name he will use for this...
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: Texas bridge to become full-service cross-border commercial port
Texas bridge to become full-service cross-border commercial port. The Anzalduas International Bridge in South Texas is set to become a full-service commercial port of entry after receiving over $81 million for a project that will add multiple lanes for trucks and new cargo bays for inspections. The bridge, which opened...
virtualbx.com
New Agricultural / Vocational Complex – Los Fresnos CISD
Scope of work involves the construction of the Agricultural/Vocational Complex, including but may not be limited to construction of building A, B and D, canopy between buildings A and B, parking spaces, paving, sidewalks and drives, fencing, gates and operators. with additional site work. Trades involved are site work, concrete,...
exploremcallen.com
Last Things To Do in McAllen Before School Starts!
Summer is almost over, and school is just around the corner. You’re probably wondering if there are any last things to do in McAllen with your family before the school season begins. With all the local stores preparing for back-to-school, and many places like theaters and stadiums being booked for back-to-school, there doesn’t seem to be anything new. Well, look no further, here are a few events and places to check out just before your summer vacation ends!
School districts hiring to fill in staff vacancies
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) is ready to hire for the 2022-2023 school year to help fill in teacher and bus driver vacancies. Maricela Franco, the Director of Human Resources for BISD said the district is currently in need of 30 bus drivers. “Bus drivers are very important to the […]
