Allen County, OH

Lima News

Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district

LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

The gates are open for family fun at the Mercer County Fair

Fair season continues in West Central Ohio with Mercer County officially opening their gates for the Mercer County Fair. The fair will take place until August 18th with a variety of events such as musical performances from Roots and Boots, as well as King and Country. A demolition derby is also planned for the week. Fair managers say that there is a bit of everything for everyone to enjoy this year.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Grand Champion steer sells for over $10,000 at Champaign County Fair; other results

Shae Conrad's 2022 Champaign County Fair Grand Champion Market Steer sold for $10,100 at the livestock auction this week. Those buyers were: Calland Ag Transport, Maurice Farms, National Salt Distributors, Braden Lance Construction, Joby and Trista Havens Family, Mike and Emily Bumgardner, Champaign County Sheriff Matt Melvin, King Family, Bishop Farms/Showrite Feeds, Mike and Mary Melvin, John and Sandy Detwiler, Raging Bull Woodfired Pizza, Aaron Boerger, Dave and Tracy Faulkner, Thomas and Kylie McGuire, Dona Tullis, Kim Cupps, J&J Farms, Josh Astorino Family, The Chuck Wagon Boutique, Dan & Traci Coats, Heritage Co-Op, Belinda Carter, Warye Family, Lee & Jenny Petit, Rhett Laughman, Coverlink Insurance, NXAL, Southwest Bowling, Grand Rental, Women that Farm LLC, New Horizon Ag Solutions, Z&Z Construction, Check & Go Flag DriveThru, Set N' Stone, Vernon Funeral Homes, Farmer's & Merchants Bank, Harlow Family, Brian & Tangie Newman, Janet Havens, SVG Motors, Channell Equipment, McIntosh Ag, Dusty Hurst Realtor, Fat Racks BBQ, Nutrien Ag Urbana, Hurst Trucking, Kingscreek Towing, Joe Rees Welding, Clapp Farms & Cattle, Andy & Jill Stickley, Havens Bros show Pigs, Havens Farms Angus and Civista Bank.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

Another Record-breaking livestock sale for Paulding County Fair!

The checks are in the mail! Following a record breaking 2021 livestock sale of $297,000, The 2022 Paulding County Fair livestock sale was also record breaking. Thanks to the generosity of buyers, the total sale was just over $374,000! The youth participating, parents and fair board would like to thank the buyers for another incredible sale.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Allen County, OH
Government
County
Allen County, OH
Lima News

AAUW Book Fair announces 2022 dates

LIMA — The American Association of University Women has announced the dates of their annual book fair in Lima. This year’s fair will be held at 2400 Elida Rd., the former Elder Beerman store in the Lima Mall, off the Cable Road entrance. The fair will go from...
The Lima News

Community donations make back-to-school easier

LIMA — Back-to-school giveaways abounded Saturday at the Bradfield Center and Lima Public Library. Residents gathered with over 20 vendors Saturday for Activate Allen County’s free Block Party at Bradfield Center on Collett Street for free entertainment, food, school supplies and activities for children. Distributed items included school...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Around 50 hot air balloons expected at the 22nd annual Flag City BalloonFest

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Around 50 hot air balloons will take to the skies over Findlay this weekend. The 22nd annual Flag City BalloonFest will be taking over Emory Adams Park in Findlay. The 50 hot air balloons from all over the United States will be on hand, which is the most that the event has ever had. The balloons will be in the skies every morning all weekend and part of the illuminations Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. plus, there are helicopter and tethered balloon rides that people can pay to take part in. But the hot air balloons are just part of the fun.
FINDLAY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Cam Around Town: Hot Air Balloon Wedding

Cameron headed to the All Ohio Balloon Festival in Marysville to witness a wedding in a hot air balloon. The special moment was being broadcasted in the sky by Kayla Hanley with WCOL. Congratulations to Jeremy and Kim Meade!
MARYSVILLE, OH
WOWO News

Man accused of trespassing shot in Paulding County

Paulding County, Ohio (WOWO): The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man accused of trespassing was shot Saturday morning. Deputies were called to the 14200 block of Road 232 in Cecil in Emerald Township on a report of a trespassing complaint at 7:47 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that a man had been shot by the property owner.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Charles Thomas: Lima needs media aimed at minorities

Many years ago, I was asked to provide music for the Procter & Gamble retirement party for Warner Roach, who is currently deputy public works director for the City of Lima. During that event, many people of color from all across the country came to congratulate Mr. Roach. The one...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Van Wert Humane Society holds open house to check out new building

Van Wert Humane Society holds open house to check out new building. The Van Wert Humane Society welcomed the public Saturday to check out their new facilities and the dogs and cats ready for adoption. Around three years ago, the planning phase began to construct a new building for the...
VAN WERT, OH
News Break
Politics
Lima News

Letter: Grateful for help from Lima’s Harley dealer

Halfway home from Pennsylvania to Indiana, my Harley had an ignition problem on the north side of Lima. Lima Harley-Davidson went way beyond great customer service to get my wife and me on the road again in just a few hours!. The City of Lima should be very proud to...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Land Bank to demolish downtown property

LIMA — The Land Bank program recently obtained $500,000 in funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant. Allen County Auditor Rachel Gilroy and Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan met with the City of Lima’s Design Review Board on Thursday afternoon to further discuss a demolition in downtown Lima.
LIMA, OH
Daily Standard

Area Pair Caught In 1/6 Probe

CELINA - A Celina couple arrested Thursday on federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. [More]
CELINA, OH
Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Joshua Roberts, 40, Van Wert, admitted bond violation by being arrested in Huntington, Indiana. He was then sentenced to up to six months at WORTH Center, three years community control with two years intensive supervision, 200 hours community service, mental health assessment and ordered court costs.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Deputies: Man shot for trespassing, assault

CECIL, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent one man to the hospital in Paulding County Saturday. It happened just before 8 am in the village of Cecil, which is about 5 miles north of the village of Paulding. According to a press release from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

‘Wrong Ottawa’ caller sentenced in Putnam County

OTTAWA — A lack of geography knowledge can hurt you, as an Akron man discovered Thursday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court. During protests in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada’s national capital, an Akron man who said he was upset with mask mandates, thought he was calling in a bomb threat to Canadian authorities. Instead, he reached police in Ottawa, Ohio, approximately 600 miles away from his intended destination.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Times-Bulletin

Trespassing/shooting investigation under way in Paulding County

CECIL — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner. Early stages of the investigation indicate 28-year-old Kurtis P. Puckett...
CECIL, OH

