Lima News
Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district
LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
hometownstations.com
The gates are open for family fun at the Mercer County Fair
Fair season continues in West Central Ohio with Mercer County officially opening their gates for the Mercer County Fair. The fair will take place until August 18th with a variety of events such as musical performances from Roots and Boots, as well as King and Country. A demolition derby is also planned for the week. Fair managers say that there is a bit of everything for everyone to enjoy this year.
peakofohio.com
Grand Champion steer sells for over $10,000 at Champaign County Fair; other results
Shae Conrad's 2022 Champaign County Fair Grand Champion Market Steer sold for $10,100 at the livestock auction this week. Those buyers were: Calland Ag Transport, Maurice Farms, National Salt Distributors, Braden Lance Construction, Joby and Trista Havens Family, Mike and Emily Bumgardner, Champaign County Sheriff Matt Melvin, King Family, Bishop Farms/Showrite Feeds, Mike and Mary Melvin, John and Sandy Detwiler, Raging Bull Woodfired Pizza, Aaron Boerger, Dave and Tracy Faulkner, Thomas and Kylie McGuire, Dona Tullis, Kim Cupps, J&J Farms, Josh Astorino Family, The Chuck Wagon Boutique, Dan & Traci Coats, Heritage Co-Op, Belinda Carter, Warye Family, Lee & Jenny Petit, Rhett Laughman, Coverlink Insurance, NXAL, Southwest Bowling, Grand Rental, Women that Farm LLC, New Horizon Ag Solutions, Z&Z Construction, Check & Go Flag DriveThru, Set N' Stone, Vernon Funeral Homes, Farmer's & Merchants Bank, Harlow Family, Brian & Tangie Newman, Janet Havens, SVG Motors, Channell Equipment, McIntosh Ag, Dusty Hurst Realtor, Fat Racks BBQ, Nutrien Ag Urbana, Hurst Trucking, Kingscreek Towing, Joe Rees Welding, Clapp Farms & Cattle, Andy & Jill Stickley, Havens Bros show Pigs, Havens Farms Angus and Civista Bank.
westbendnews.net
Another Record-breaking livestock sale for Paulding County Fair!
The checks are in the mail! Following a record breaking 2021 livestock sale of $297,000, The 2022 Paulding County Fair livestock sale was also record breaking. Thanks to the generosity of buyers, the total sale was just over $374,000! The youth participating, parents and fair board would like to thank the buyers for another incredible sale.
Lima News
AAUW Book Fair announces 2022 dates
LIMA — The American Association of University Women has announced the dates of their annual book fair in Lima. This year’s fair will be held at 2400 Elida Rd., the former Elder Beerman store in the Lima Mall, off the Cable Road entrance. The fair will go from...
Community donations make back-to-school easier
LIMA — Back-to-school giveaways abounded Saturday at the Bradfield Center and Lima Public Library. Residents gathered with over 20 vendors Saturday for Activate Allen County’s free Block Party at Bradfield Center on Collett Street for free entertainment, food, school supplies and activities for children. Distributed items included school...
hometownstations.com
Around 50 hot air balloons expected at the 22nd annual Flag City BalloonFest
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Around 50 hot air balloons will take to the skies over Findlay this weekend. The 22nd annual Flag City BalloonFest will be taking over Emory Adams Park in Findlay. The 50 hot air balloons from all over the United States will be on hand, which is the most that the event has ever had. The balloons will be in the skies every morning all weekend and part of the illuminations Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. plus, there are helicopter and tethered balloon rides that people can pay to take part in. But the hot air balloons are just part of the fun.
presspublications.com
Get ready for a “Miles of Smiles” at the Pemberville Free Fair
One of the best parts of summer is fair season, and in Pemberville, they’re putting the final touches on the 77th Free Fair, set for Aug. 17-20 at Memorial Park in the village, 405 E. Front St. “The entertainment is booked, the events are planned, the fair food and...
myfox28columbus.com
Cam Around Town: Hot Air Balloon Wedding
Cameron headed to the All Ohio Balloon Festival in Marysville to witness a wedding in a hot air balloon. The special moment was being broadcasted in the sky by Kayla Hanley with WCOL. Congratulations to Jeremy and Kim Meade!
WOWO News
Man accused of trespassing shot in Paulding County
Paulding County, Ohio (WOWO): The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man accused of trespassing was shot Saturday morning. Deputies were called to the 14200 block of Road 232 in Cecil in Emerald Township on a report of a trespassing complaint at 7:47 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that a man had been shot by the property owner.
Lima News
Charles Thomas: Lima needs media aimed at minorities
Many years ago, I was asked to provide music for the Procter & Gamble retirement party for Warner Roach, who is currently deputy public works director for the City of Lima. During that event, many people of color from all across the country came to congratulate Mr. Roach. The one...
hometownstations.com
Van Wert Humane Society holds open house to check out new building
Van Wert Humane Society holds open house to check out new building. The Van Wert Humane Society welcomed the public Saturday to check out their new facilities and the dogs and cats ready for adoption. Around three years ago, the planning phase began to construct a new building for the...
Lima News
Letter: Grateful for help from Lima’s Harley dealer
Halfway home from Pennsylvania to Indiana, my Harley had an ignition problem on the north side of Lima. Lima Harley-Davidson went way beyond great customer service to get my wife and me on the road again in just a few hours!. The City of Lima should be very proud to...
3 people, including a firefighter, hurt in house fire in Champaign County
ROSEWOOD — At least three people were hurt in a house fire Saturday afternoon in Champaign County, according to a post on the Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook Page. >>Crews respond to house fire on Yale Ave. in Dayton. Crews were dispatched to a home in the 6400...
Land Bank to demolish downtown property
LIMA — The Land Bank program recently obtained $500,000 in funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant. Allen County Auditor Rachel Gilroy and Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan met with the City of Lima’s Design Review Board on Thursday afternoon to further discuss a demolition in downtown Lima.
Daily Standard
Area Pair Caught In 1/6 Probe
CELINA - A Celina couple arrested Thursday on federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. [More]
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Joshua Roberts, 40, Van Wert, admitted bond violation by being arrested in Huntington, Indiana. He was then sentenced to up to six months at WORTH Center, three years community control with two years intensive supervision, 200 hours community service, mental health assessment and ordered court costs.
13abc.com
Deputies: Man shot for trespassing, assault
CECIL, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent one man to the hospital in Paulding County Saturday. It happened just before 8 am in the village of Cecil, which is about 5 miles north of the village of Paulding. According to a press release from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old...
‘Wrong Ottawa’ caller sentenced in Putnam County
OTTAWA — A lack of geography knowledge can hurt you, as an Akron man discovered Thursday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court. During protests in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada’s national capital, an Akron man who said he was upset with mask mandates, thought he was calling in a bomb threat to Canadian authorities. Instead, he reached police in Ottawa, Ohio, approximately 600 miles away from his intended destination.
Times-Bulletin
Trespassing/shooting investigation under way in Paulding County
CECIL — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner. Early stages of the investigation indicate 28-year-old Kurtis P. Puckett...
